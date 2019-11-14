NFL Week 11 injuries: James Conner ready to return, George Kittle's status still up in the air

We're on the eve of Week 11 in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns set to start this week's action on "Thursday Night Football." That game will see the return of a key figure in the Steelers' offense as running back James Conner, who missed the previous two weeks to due a shoulder injury, was not listed on the team's final injury report.

That's great news for Pittsburgh and it appears like there are some other injured players that are on the doorstep of returning the field as well. Those names include Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Jaguars signal caller Nick Foles.

To find out more on those injuries and others like them, here's a complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 11:

Steelers at Browns (-3)

The big news out of the this injury report for the Steelers is that running back James Conner is not listed after being a full participant all week. He will be ready to make his return to game action after missing the previous two weeks due to a shoulder injury. Corner Joe Haden was a late addition to the injury report, meanwhile, as he did not practice on Wednesday due to illness.

For the Browns, they'll be without Olivier Vernon for a second consecutive game. Head coach Freddie Kitchens noted on Tuesday that tight end Ricky Seals-Jones will be a game-time decision.

Wednesday practice report notes

Texans at Ravens (-4)

Receiver Will Fuller and corner Bradley Roby were both limited due to hamstring injuries and their status for Sunday is still up in the air. As for tackle Laremy Tunsil, he was also limited due to a shoulder injury, but is expected to play in Week 11.

For the Ravens, safety Earl Thomas didn't participate due to a knee injury and defensive tackle Michael Pierce was sidelined due to an ankle. Receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) was limited.

Cowboys (-3.5) at Lions

Cowboys star receiver Amari Cooper (knee, ankle) did not practice on Wednesday, but Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted that he is expected to play Sunday. Meanwhile, right tackle La'el Collins (back, knee), corner C.J. Goodwin (knee), right guard Zack Martin (elbow, ankle, back) and left guard Connor Williams (knee) also didn't practice.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice on Wednesday as he reportedly continues to deal with fracture in his back. Stafford missed last week's game because of this injury and it appears like Detroit is currently on the track for another Jeff Driskel start against Dallas. Starting running back Ty Johnson (concussion) was also not practicing.

Saints (-5.5) at Buccaneers

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Wednesday that Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat broke his arm during New Orleans' loss to the Falcons. He's already undergone surgery and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks. Star corner Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and returner Deonte Harris (hamstring) also did not practice.

For the Buccaneers, corners Carlton Davis (hip) and M.J. Stweart (knee) did not practice along with linebacker Anthony Nelson (hamstring). Starting right tackle Demar Dotson did not practice either, but the team says it was a rest day.

Falcons at Panthers (-5.5)

Tight end Austin Hooper is expected to miss a month due to an MCL sprain he suffered in the Falcons' win over the Saints last week. He's not the only star that Atlanta is slated to miss this weekend as running back Devonta Freeman is dealing with a foot injury that will reportedly sit him out for a few weeks. Matt Ryan did not practice on Wednesday, but that was simply a rest day for the quarterback as his sprained ankle continues to heal.

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday with what the team is labeling as a foot injury. Head coach Ron Rivera said that the team is just being cautious and really giving him a breather, so it doesn't appear too serious. Starting corner James Bradberry, who missed Sunday's game due to a groin injury, was limited in practice, but told reporters he expected to play against the Falcons. Offensive tackle Greg Little (concussion) was also limited.

Jaguars (-3) at Colts

As the Jaguars get ready for the return of quarterback Nick Foles, the team had just three players limited in their opening injury report. Offensive linemen Cam Robinson (knee) and Brandon Linder (shoulder) were both limited along with defensive lineman Calais Campbell (back). Wide receiver Dede Westbrook (shoulder) was a full participant in practice.

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday that quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who missed last week's game due to a sprained MCL, will practice fully and, as long as there are no setbacks, will start on Sunday. He may be without some of his main pass catchers, however, as receivers Parris Campbell (hand) and T.Y. Hilton (calf) along with tight end Jack Doyle (shoulder) did not practice. Reich also noted that No. 2 receiver Devin Funchess, who landed on IR after suffering a clavicle injury in Week 1, will return to practice in limited capacity. His 21-day window to be activated onto the active roster has now started.

Broncos at Vikings (-10.5)

Denver corner Bryce Callahan (foot) was the lone Bronco who did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end Jeff Heuerman and tackle Ja'Wuan James were both limited with knee injuries. Running back Phillip Lindsay (wrist) was a full participant.

Minnesota was once again without wide receiver Adam Thielen at practice. Thielen missed last week's win over the Cowboys due to his nagging hamstring injury that's been bothering him for the past three weeks. The Vikings have said that they are going to take a cautious approach with his injury, so his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week. Defensive tackles Linval Joseph (concussion) and Shamar Stephen (knee) were also out, along with guard Josh Kline (concussion).

Jets at Redskins (-1)

The Jets were without starting running back Le'Veon Bell in practice on Wednesday due to a rib and knee injury to go along with an illness. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) also did not practice. Offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (knee) and receivers Robby Anderson (back, shoulder) and Demaryius Thomas (knee, hamstring) were among those limited.

With Washington, interim head coach Bill Callahan said that he isn't sure when running back Chris Thompson will return from his turf toe injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday, along with receiver Paul Richardson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (hamstring). Tight end Vernon Davis also remains in concussion protocol, but was limited in practice.

Bills (-6) at Dolphins

Buffalo has started the week on an extremely healthy note. Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander and tackle Ty Nsekhe were the only two players listed on the initial injury report. Both did not practice Wednesday, but the team says they are just giving them rest.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is still listed on the team's injury report with a right shoulder injury, but he was able to be a full participant in practice. Safety Reshad Jones (chest) was limited in practice and did tell reporters that he was hopeful to return to action this weekend from a rib injury. The last time Jones was able to hit the field with Miami came back on Oct. 13 against the Redskins.

Cardinals at 49ers (-11.5)

Veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and pass rusher Chandler Jones did not practice with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the team says it was not injury related. Running back Chase Edmonds, meanwhile, was also sidelined at practice due to a hamstring injury. Cornerback Patrick Peterson (calf) was limited.

Tight end George Kittle (knee) did not practice Wednesday and his status is still up in the air after some miscommunication from head coach Kyle Shanahan. He also revealed on Wednesday that starting left tackle Joe Staley will be sidelined for a couple weeks after he underwent surgery on his dislocated/fractured finger. The 49ers did have a bit of good news surrounding wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who left Monday's thriller against the Seahawks due to a rib injury, as the NFL Network reports that he's day to day. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network notes that running back Matt Breida aggravated a low-ankle sprain and was sent out for a second opinion.

Patriots (-3.5) at Eagles

The Patriots were without safety Nate Ebner (ankle, back) in practice on Wednesday, but did see safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest), tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) and defensive tackle Danny Shelton (ankle) take the field in limited capacity. Overall, the team is pretty healthy coming off their bye week.

With Philly, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) did not practice. Running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) and tackle Jason Peters (knee) were both limited.

Bengals at Raiders (-10.5)

For the Bengals, former first round pick John Ross began practicing and is designated to come off IR. He isn't eligible to play until Week 13, but it's noteworthy for the Cincy passing game going forward. Meanwhile, fellow receiver A.J. Green (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday along with tight end Tyler Eifert (rest), receiver Alex Erickson (back), tight end Drew Sample (ankle) and corner Dre Kirkpatrick (knee).

The Raiders were without Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) for Wednesday's practice and his status is firmly in doubt for Sunday. Meanwhile, tackle Trent Brown (knee), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder), defensive end Josh Mauro (groin) and tackle David Sharpe (calf) were all limited.

Bears at Rams (-6.5)

Bears rookie running back David Montgomery was limited in practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. This is the first time that Montgomery has been listed on the injury report all season. Tight end Trey Burton (calf) along with linebackers Isaiah Irving (quad) and Danny Trevathan (elbow) did not practice.

The Rams added tight end Gerald Everett to the injury report as he was limited in practice due to a wrist injury.