NFL Week 11 injuries: James Conner ready to return, Jacoby Brissett in line to start for Colts

We're on the eve of Week 11 in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns set to start this week's action on "Thursday Night Football." That game will see the return of a key figure in the Steelers' offense as running back James Conner, who missed the previous two weeks to due a shoulder injury, was not listed on the team's final injury report.

That's great news for Pittsburgh and it appears like there are some other injured players that are on the doorstep of returning the field as well. Those names include Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Jaguars signal caller Nick Foles.

To find out more on those injuries and others like them, here's a complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 11:

Steelers at Browns (-3)

Steelers : RB Benny Snell Jr. (knee), WR Ryan Switzer (back), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee) OUT; LB Anthony Chickillo (ribs), CB Joe Haden (illness) QUESTIONABLE

: RB Benny Snell Jr. (knee), WR Ryan Switzer (back), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee) OUT; LB Anthony Chickillo (ribs), CB Joe Haden (illness) QUESTIONABLE Browns: DE Olivier Vernon (knee), DB Eric Murray (knee) OUT; TE Ricky Seals-Jones (knee), T Kendall Lamm (knee) QUESTIONABLE.

The big news out of the this injury report for the Steelers is that running back James Conner is not listed after being a full participant all week. He will be ready to make his return to game action after missing the previous two weeks due to a shoulder injury. Corner Joe Haden was a late addition to the injury report, meanwhile, as he did not practice on Wednesday due to illness.

For the Browns, they'll be without Olivier Vernon for a second consecutive game. Head coach Freddie Kitchens noted on Tuesday that tight end Ricky Seals-Jones will be a game-time decision.

Wednesday practice report notes

Texans at Ravens (-4)

Cowboys (-3.5) at Lions

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice on Wednesday as he reportedly continues to deal with fracture in his back. Stafford missed last week's game because of this injury and it appears like Detroit is currently on the track of another Jeff Driskel start against Dallas. Starting running back Ty Johnson (concussion) was also not practicing.

Saints (-5.5) at Buccaneers

Falcons at Panthers (-5.5)

Tight end Austin Hooper is expected to miss a month due to an MCL sprain he suffered in the Falcons' win over the Saints last week. He's not the only star that Atlanta is slated to miss this weekend as running back Devonta Freeman is dealing with a foot injury that will reportedly sit him out for a few weeks. Matt Ryan did not practice on Wednesday, but that was simply a rest day for the quarterback as his sprained ankle continues to heal.

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday with what the team is labeling as a foot injury. Head coach Ron Rivera said that the team is just being cautious and really giving him a breather, so it doesn't appear too serious. Starting corner James Bradberry, who missed Sunday's game due to a groin injury, was limited in practice, but told reporters he expected to play against the Falcons. Offensive tackle Greg Little (concussion) was also limited.

Jaguars (-3) at Colts

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Wednesday that quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who missed last week's game due to a sprained MCL, will practice fully and, as long as there are no setbacks, will start on Sunday. Reich also noted that No. 2 receiver Devin Funchess, who landed on IR after suffering a clavicle injury in Week 1, will return to practice in limited capacity. His 21-day window to be activated onto the active roster has now started.

Broncos at Vikings (-10.5)

Minnesota was once again without wide receiver Adam Thielen at practice. Thielen missed last week's win over the Cowboys due to his nagging hamstring injury that's been bothering him for the past three weeks. The Vikings have said that they are going to take a cautious approach with his injury, so his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Jets at Redskins (-1)

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones noted on Wednesday that he is hopeful to return to action this weekend from a rib injury. The last time Jones was able to hit the field with Miami came back on Oct. 13 against the Redskins.

With Washington, interim head coach Bill Callahan said that he isn't sure when running back Chris Thompson will return from his turf toe injury. Tight end Vernon Davis also remains in concussion protocol.

Bills (-6) at Dolphins

Cardinals at 49ers (-11.5)

The 49ers have a bit of good news surrounding wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who left Monday's thriller against the Seahawks due to a rib injury, as the NFL Network reports that he's day to day. Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network notes that running back Matt Breida aggravated a low-ankle sprain and was sent out for a second opinion.

Patriots (-3.5) at Eagles

Bengals at Raiders (-10.5)

For the Bengals, former first round pick John Ross began practicing and is designated to come off IR. He isn't eligible to play until Week 13, but it's noteworthy for the Cincy passing game going forward. Meanwhile, fellow receiver A.J. Green (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday along with tight end Tyler Eifert (rest), receiver Alex Erickson (back), tight end Drew Sample (ankle) and corner Dre Kirkpatrick (knee).

Bears at Rams (-6.5)

