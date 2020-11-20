The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks kicked off Week 11 on Thursday, as Russell Wilson got the better of Kyler Murray this time around. Newly-acquired defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap made the game-winning sack on Murray as the Cardinals were trying to orchestrate a game-winning drive, and prevented what could have been another "Hail Murray."

As we inch deeper and deeper into the regular season, the injury reports begin to expand. We already know we will be without several stars this Sunday such as running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Drew Brees, but what other players could miss action this week? Check out our full injury rundown below that also includes game statues for Week 11 below. All NFL odds come via William Hill Sportsbook.

Eagles at Browns (-3)

The Browns losing Garrett this week is certainly a big storyline, but there are a couple of players who could end up being cleared in time for this weekend. According to the Browns' official website, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he's "hopeful" offensive tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey are cleared to return on Saturday. Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard and fullback Andy Janovich are also currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Steelers (-10.5) at Jaguars

Titans at Ravens (-5)

Lions at Panthers (OFF)

We knew McCaffrey was going to miss this week, but the Panthers are still remaining hopeful that Bridgewater will be able to suit up vs. the Lions after a week of limited practices. As you can see from Carolina's final injury report, the Panthers are pretty banged up, so having their starting quarterback on the field is more important than ever. If he cannot go, expect former XFL star P.J. Walker to get the start.

Patriots (-1.5) at Texans

Bengals at Washington (-1)

The biggest development for the Bengals on Friday was that Mixon will miss another week with his foot injury. Cincinnati's rushing attack just hasn't been the same without him, which means Joe Burrow will again have to try to shoulder the load against Washington's scrappy defense.

For Washington, Christian was put on injured reserve this week, so he will miss at least three more games. Washington had been starting Lucas at left tackle, but he has been ruled out this week with an ankle injury. Expect Morgan Moses to move over to the left side. Washington is also hoping Hopkins will be available to kick this weekend.

Falcons at Saints (-3.5)

Falcons: NONE

NONE Saints: TBD

No Falcons players had an injury designation for this important divisional matchup on Sunday. All eyes were on wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was a limited participant in practice all week with a foot injury, but he appears ready to roll against the Saints. Defensive end Dante Fowler is still on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jets at Chargers (-9.5)

Dolphins (-3.5) at Broncos

Cowboys at Vikings (-7)

Minnesota is hopeful Dantzler and Smith will be able to suit up on Sunday, and head coach Mike Zimmer is also optimistic fullback C.J. Ham will as well. He did not practice all week due to his being on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but could be active this weekend.

Packers at Colts (-1.5)

Chiefs at Raiders (OFF)

Rams at Buccaneers (-4)

