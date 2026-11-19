The 2026 NFL season is at a juncture where some playoff-caliber teams are being careful with their stars in order to have them for the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs held out Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III in Week 10 because of a groin injury, and they did so again at practice to start the week. The Detroit Lions have All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph (knee) practicing fully, which is an encouraging sign. He missed the final 11 games of the 2025 season with a degenerative knee condition, but Joseph practicing fully is a sign a return could be near. While there is encouraging news for some, many injuries don't look promising in Week 11. Andy Reid talked out of both sides of his mouth about Walker on Wednesday

"He had a sore groin [last week]. It's getting better. We just don't want to do something stupid," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Walker on Wednesday, via ESPN. ... He's feeling better."

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Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-12.5)

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out five players after they all didn't practice this week: tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), offensive tackle Jalen Travis (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee). Cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf) are among those questionable for Indianapolis despite not practicing all week.

The Houston Texans ruled out four players after they didn't practice all week: wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring), edge rusher Danielle Hunter (hamstring), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot/illness) and running back Woody Marks (concussion). Cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring) and guard Wyatt Teller (back) are both questionable despite practicing fully all week. Linebacker Jake Hummel (groin) is questionable after being limited on both Monday and Tuesday and then practicing fully on Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-16.5)

The Miami Dolphins had five players not practice on Wednesday: center Aaron Brewer (concussion), punter Bradley Pinion (right groin), cornerback Jaylin Simpson (knee), safety Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin) and wide receiver Jayed Wayne (quad). Wide receiver Caleb Douglas (neck) and Chris Bell (knee) were among those limited on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Bills also had five players not practice on Wednesday: cornerback Dee Alford (concussion), cornerback Christian Benford (groin), tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle), guard O'Cyrus Torrence (personal reason) and linebacker Dorian Williams (calf). Safety Cole Bishop (shoulder), safety Amani Hooker (knee) and safety Damar Hamlin (toe) were among those limited on Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-11.5)

The New Orleans Saints had seven players not participate in Wednesday's practice: running back Alvin Kamara (vet rest day), cornerback Martin Emerson (concussion), offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee), center Erik McCoy (biceps), safety Justin Reid (personal reason), offensive tackle Asim Richards (knee) and linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring). Only two players were limited: wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (thigh).

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (shoulder) was the only Chicago Bear to practice on Wednesday, and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee) was the only Bear limited on Wednesday after the team's Week 10 bye.

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)

The Tennessee Titans had just two players not participate in practice on Wednesday: safety Tony Adams (concussion) and running back Tyjae Spears (knee). Four players were limited: wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder), linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (neck), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (back) and guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (ankle). Carmona Jr.'s 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.

The Dallas Cowboys had seven players not participate in practice on Wednesday: Cornerback DaRon Bland (ankle), guard Tyler Booker (ankle), edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle), edge rusher Von Miller (vet rest day) and wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (ankle). Only two players were limited: safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring). Thompson's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve began Wednesday, and Thompson hasn't played since injuring his hamstring in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-7)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot/right thumb) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) were the only two Tampa Bay Buccaneers who didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Yaya Diaby (knee) was the only player limited.

Center Cade Mays (ankle) was the only Detroit Lion to miss practice on Wednesday. Among those limited were cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), cornerback Ennis Rakestra Jr. (shoulder) and cornerback Khalil Dorsey (ankle). Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) practiced fully.

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs (-15.5)

The Arizona Cardinals were without five players in practice on Wednesday: safety Budda Baker (vet rest day), defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (illness), guard Isaac Seumalo (vet rest day), edge rusher Josh Sweat and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (vet rest day). Five more players were limited: offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (concussion), offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (ankle), defensive lineman Roy Lopez (toe/ankle), cornerback Max Melton (knee/hand) and offensive lineman Jayden Williams (knee).

Running back Kenneth Walker III (groin), guard Trey Smith (concussion) and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (ankle) all didn't practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Nick Bolton (shin) and defensive tackle Omarr Noirman-Lott (knee) were both limited in practice on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers had five players not practice on Wednesday: cornerback Jalen Ramsey (personal reason), linebacker Nick Herbig (hip/ribs), tight end Darnell Washington (vet rest day), edge rusher T.J. Watt (vet rest day) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (vet rest day). Three players were limited: linebacker Patrick Queen (hand), wide receiver Michael Pittman (foot) and safety DeShon Elliott (knee).

Linebacker Zack Baun was the only Philadelphia Eagle who didn't practice on Wednesday. Among those limited in practice were wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), edge rusher Nolan Smith (illness) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (-2.5)

Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (hamstring) was the only Baltimore Raven who didn't practice on Wednesday. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and guard Olaivavega Ioane (knee/shoulder) were the only two players limited.

The Carolina Panthers had five players who didn't practice on Wednesday: linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot), running back Chuba Hubbard (vet rest day), safety Isaiah Simmons (knee), tight end Daren Waller (knee) and tight end Tommy Remble (knee). Linebacker Trevis Gipson (ankle) was the only player limited.

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

The New York Jets had three players who didn't practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/hip), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (ankle) and wide receiver Isaiah Williams (ribs). Five players were limited: quarterback Geno Smith (ankle), defensive tackle David Onyemata (abdomen), edge rusher Joseph Ossai (foot/ankle), guard Dylan Parham (knee) and linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin).

The Los Angeles Chargers had six players not participate in practice on Wednesday: linebacker Daiyan Henley (knee), tight end Charlie Kolar (concussion), edge rusher Khalil Mack (vet rest day), cornerback Rodney Shelley (ankle), wide receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring) and cornerback Isas Waxter (ankle).

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-10)

Tight end Brock Bowers (ankle/quadricep) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (stinger) were the only Las Vegas Raiders who didn't participate in practice on Wednesday. Kicker Matt Gay (hip) and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (toe) were the only players limited.

The Denver Broncos didn't have a single player not participate in practice on Wednesday. Four players were limited: Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine (ankle), edge rusher Zach Allen (vet rest day), safety Brandon Jones (hamstring) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (vet rest day).

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants (+6)

The Jacksonville Jaguars had just two players not participate in practice: defensive tackle Arik Armstead (personal reason) and offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (knee). Among those limited were running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) and edge rusher Travon Walker.

Cornerback Nic Jones (knee) was the only New York Giant not to practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Malik harrison (groin) and safety Jason Pinnock (hip) were the only two players limited.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers in Mexico (-3)

Wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) and quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) were the only Minnesota Vikings who didn't practice on Wednesday. Among those limited were tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist), edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (quad) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf).

The San Francisco 49ers had four players not practice on Wednesday: Left tackle Trent Williams (vet rest day), running back Christian McCaffrey (vet rest day), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck/vet rest day) and wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles). Among those limited were cornerback Renardo Green (back), quarterback Mac Jones (illness) and cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder, neck).

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders (+6.5)

Analysis to come