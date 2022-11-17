We are heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season and the Wednesday practice reports are officially out. Notably, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is off the injury report, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was limited, Panthers' Baker Mayfield is making his first start since the first half of the season and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is back at practice.

Two quarterbacks this week to watch are Cardinals' Kyler Murray and Rams' Matthew Stafford, who both sat due to injuries last week.

Week 11 kicks off with the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.

Let's take a look at the Week 11 injury report.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was removed from the injury report and was a full participant this week in practice, meaning he should be the starter on Thursday.

Safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), center Ben Jones (concussion), linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), kicker Randy Bullock (calf) and defensive end Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) are all ruled out for the Titans. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and defensive back Elijah Molden (groin) are both questionable.

Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) and WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) are both out for TNF, and cornerback Jean-Charles Shemar (ankle) is doubtful.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is back at practice, after he was suspended 11 games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Defensive back D'Anthony Bell (concussion), guard Joel Bitonio (not injury related rest), Jadeveon Clowney (not injury related, rest), wide receiver Amari Cooper (not injury related, rest), guard Michael Dunn, defensive end Myles Garrett (not injury related, rest) and tight end David Njoku (ankle) all did not practice.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (foot) and offensive linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) were both full participants. Center Ethan Pocic (ankle) and guard Wyatt Teller (calf) were both limited.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) was limited in practice on Wednesday. He did make the start last week in their loss to the Vikings. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), free safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and guard Rodger Saffold (veteran rest/shoulder) were all limited on Wednesday.

Middle linebacker Tremain Edmunds (groin/heel), fullback Reggie Gilliam (illness), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), outside linebacker Matt Milano (illness), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm/illness), outside linebacker Von Miller (veteran rest), nose tackle Jordan Phillips (illness), defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) and nose tackle Tim Settle (illness) all did not practice on Wednesday. There is an illness going through the Bills locker room and as the practice report shows, it caused a lot of players to sit out of practice.

Quarterback P.J. Walker is out with a high-ankle sprain, which means Baker Mayfield will get the start, with Sam Darnold as the backup. Mayfield started the first five games of the season, before injuring his ankle. He returned from the injury in Week 9 for the second half of the game, but the team went back with Walker from there.

Starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf), linebacker Frankie Luvu (illness) and defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (illness) were all out. Fullback Giovanni Ricci (neck), right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) were all limited. Defensive back Myles Hartsfield was not on the practice field due to an ankle injury.

Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) was limited in practice on Wednesday and the return was his first practice since late October. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis both did not practice on Wednesday for the Ravens. Running back Gus Edwards returned to practice.

Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck) did not practice. Center Tyler Larsen (back), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring), tight end Armani Rogers (knee), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shin) and tight end Logan Thomas (rib) were all limited, while running backs Antonio Gibson (knee) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee) were both full participants.

Texans' defensive lineman Mario Addison (not injury related rest), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (hip/wrist), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring), defensive end Jerry Hughes (not injury related rest) and running back Dare Ogunbowale (foot) did not practice on Thursday.

Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring) did not participate in practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle), wide receiver Britain Covey (thigh), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (foot), center Jason Kelce (ankle), linebacker Haason Reddick (thigh) and wide receiver DeVonta Smith (knee) were all limited. Brown says he is OK and will play on Sunday.

Colts' defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (rest), running back Deon Jackson (knee), safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), cornerback Kenny Moore (illness), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (calf) were all non participants on Wednesday. Buckner's suffered other injuries this season, but this is the first time he's been on the report with a neck issue.

Corner Ryan Kelly (knee), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) were limited and linebacker JoJo Domann (neck) was a full participant.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee), guard Nate Herbig (shin) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) did not practice on Wednesday. Tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) was limited.

Patriots center David Andrews is off the injury report, which is significant for quarterback Mac Jones. Punter Jake Bailey (back), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (back), wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) and linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) were all limited. Rookie defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell did not practice due to an illness.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams (illness), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (resting, veteran), center Frank Ragnow (foot) and defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee) were all non participants in practice on Wednesday.

Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion protocol), running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow), cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and offensive lineman Matt Nelson (calf) were all full participants.

For the Giants, tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (rest) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness) did not participate. Safety Dane Belton, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, offensive tackle Evan Neal, wide receiver Wan'dale Robinson (hamstring) and linebacker Jihad Ward (thumb) were limited.

Rams tight end Cooper Kupp is out on short-term IR with after surgery on his ankle and Week 11 will mark his first week away from the team since last week's injury.

Center Josh Andrews (illness), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), defensive back J.T. Gray (hamstring), offensive tackle James Hurst (concussion), running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps) offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness) and offensive linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) did not practice,

Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marcus Maye (abdomen) and Malcolm Roach (ankle) were all limited.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet (thigh), running back, David Montgomery (personal), offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (hip), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Kmet spoke to the media and said he believes the injury is not serious. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (knee) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring).

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), free safety Erik Harris (foot) were both limited for the Falcons and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) did not practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip), offensive tackle La'el (NIR - rest), safety Dax Hill (shoulder) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) all did not practice on the Bengals side.

Half back Chris Evans (knee) and cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) were both limited in practice and cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) was a full participant.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice and missed last week's game due to his appendix, but head coach Mike Tomlin says, "we're really optimistic about him."

Guard Kevin Dotson (hip), safety Marcus Allen (illness), linebacker Devin Bush (knee), defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee), offensive lineman Trent Scott (back) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) also did not practice. Running back Najee Harris (knee) was a full participant and the knee discomfort should not impact him, per Tomlin.

Star linebacker T.J. Watt (pectoral) was a full participant. Rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal returned to practice, but is still on on the Reserve/Injured list.

Raiders Ameer Abdullah (illness), running back Brandon Bolden (personal) and Rock Ya-Sin (personal) did not practice. Wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen), linebacker Luke Masterson (ribs), offensive tackle (shoulder/abdomen), middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (hips/ribs) and cornerback Sam Webb (knee) were all limited. Quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant with a back injury.

The Broncos had 15 players on the week's first injury report.

KJ Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), K'Waun Hamler (hamstring), fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (illness) did not practice.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), offensive lineman Tom Compton (back), tackle Cam Fleming (quad), guard Graham Glasgow (shoulder), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (shoulder), cornerback Kareem Jackson (not injury related), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (not injury related) and safety Justin Simmons (knee) were all limited in practice.

Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion), cornerback Akayleb Evans (concussion) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) did not practice. Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) were limited.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen/illness), cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice. Running back Jerick McKinnon (hamstring/shoulder) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) were limited.

Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (rest) and punter J.K. Scott (illness) were all non participants. Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs), tight end Gerald Everett (groin), tackle Trey Pipkins (knee), outside linebacker Chris Rumph (knee) and wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) were all limited.

The Cardinals will be without tight end Zach Ertz, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.