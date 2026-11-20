The regular season rolls on in the NFL with Week 11 already underway after the Houston Texans' victory over the Indianapolis Colts kicked things off on Thursday. Now, we have the rest of the slate on deck. While this is the smallest collection of games that we'll have this season (13) thanks to six teams being on a bye, it packs quite a punch. That includes a potential NFC Championship preview between the Vikings and 49ers in Mexico City.

Of course, as is the case with every week in the NFL, injuries are a substantial piece of the puzzle and remain a big storyline heading into each contest. This week, there are some heavy-hitters that headline the injury front. Namely, the Chiefs will once again be without star running back Kenneth Walker III, while Niners standout receiver Mike Evans (Achilles tendinitis) still has his status up in the air.

As teams across the league wrap up their week of practice, they've unveiled their final injury reports along with game statuses. Below, you can find updates for every game in Week 11.

Note: Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, Los Angeles (Rams), New England, and Seattle are on the bye in Week 11.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-16.5)

Pinion nor Wayne was able to practice this week, so seeing them ruled out by Miami isn't too surprising. The Dolphins did get some encouraging progression from Trader, who was upgraded to a limited participant during Friday's practice. That gives him a chance, despite that doubtful designation. Each Dolphins player listed as questionable practiced fully on Friday.

Benford and Williams did not practice all week and have since been ruled out. Kincaid also did not practice at all this week as he deals with thumb and ankle injuries, but the Bills are holding out some hope by not ruling him out just yet, albeit listing him as doubtful.

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-11.5)

After being limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a chest injury, Saints rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson was a full participant on Friday and carries no designation for Week 11.

Gordon did not practice at all this week for Chicago and has officially been ruled out. Meanwhile, Thomas popped up on the injury report on Friday as a non-participant due to an ankle injury that has him questionable.

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)

Despite listing five players as questionable, the Titans are pretty healthy entering this matchup. Every one of those players was able to practice fully on Friday, which bodes well for their chances of being able to suit up on Sunday.

Outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku was a full participant Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 11. This comes after he was a non-participant on Wednesday and a limited participant on Thursday due to an ankle injury. Safety Jalen Thompson was a full participant for the second-straight day.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (-5.5)

Baker Mayfield is officially listed as questionable as the Bucs quarterback practiced in limited fashion on Thursday and Friday. Head coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Mayfield "had a good day today" and the team will continue to monitor him leading up to Sunday. If Mayfield cannot play, undrafted rookie free agent Jalon Daniels would start.

Mays did not practice at all this week for Detroit as he manages an ankle injury. As for the rest of the players listed as questionable, each practiced in a limited capacity all week. Meanwhile, safety Kerby Joseph is set to make his return after practicing fully all week and carries no designation.

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs (-16.5)

Carson Beck did not practice on Friday as head coach Mike LaFleur noted the rookie is dealing with a back injury. As of now, the team is preparing for veteran Josh Johnson to start.

Kansas City will be without star running back Kenneth Walker III for the second straight week as he continues to deal with a groin injury. That'll thrust rookie back Emmett Johnson back in as the primary starter out of the backfield.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

Every Steelers player listed with an injury designation, except Nick Herbig, was able to practice fully on Friday. That includes linebacker Patrick Queen, who was limited over the first two days of practice due to a hand injury. Meanwhile, Herbig did not practice at all this week.

Baun did not practice with the Eagles this week and has been ruled out due to a back injury. On a more positive front, wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) carries no injury designation, nor does running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring). Each practiced fully to wrap up the week.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (-3)

Humphrey was sent home by the team this week and has been ruled out for this contest after he made disparaging remarks about the city of Baltimore on a podcast. On the injury front, Madubuike and Hawkins were unable to practice Friday and have been ruled out.

Okereke and Simmons were unable to practice this week and have subsequently been ruled out. Tight ends Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller are the only questionable players who were limited during Friday's practice (others were full participants). That marks the second straight day each was able to practice, albeit in a limited fashion, after missing Wednesday's opening session.

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

The most notable development on New York's injury report is who isn't on it. Geno Smith (ankle) has no injury designation after practicing fully on Friday, lining him up to start on Sunday.

Ladd McConkey has a chance to return to action this week after the Chargers wideout practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week amid a back injury. He's officially questionable.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-10)

Brock Bowers is officially listed as questionable as the tight end deals with an ankle and quad injury. Bowers did not practice on Wednesday, but was able to get on the field in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.

Denver is pretty healthy coming into the weekend. Lohner is ruled out, but practiced fully this week, while Jones was limited with a hamstring injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-6) at New York Giants

All eyes were on running back Bhayshul Tuten after he missed Thursday's practice with ankle and foot injuries. However, the back was able to return as a limited participant on Friday and carries no injury designation for Sunday's contest.

The Giants are extremely healthy entering Week 11, as no player was given a game designation.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (-3) (in Mexico City)

Addison and Murray were unable to get on the practice field this week and have since been ruled out. Meanwhile, tight end T.J. Hockenson had been limited this week with a wrist injury, but was upgraded to a full participant on Friday and has no game designation.

The 49ers are hoping to have Mike Evans back in the lineup on Sunday in Mexico City as the veteran continues to deal with Achilles tendinitis. He's officially listed as questionable, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will see how he is during Saturday's walkthrough before deciding his game status.

Cincinnati Bengals (-6) at Washington Commanders (Monday)

Analysis to come.