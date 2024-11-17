NFL Week 11 injury tracker, inactives: All the latest player news as kickoffs approach

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 11 of the NFL season

It's Week 11 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

The Buffalo Bills will be without starting tight end Dalton Kincaid for their huge AFC showdown against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, who won't have kicker Harrison Butker.

Tight end Sam LaPorta will miss the Lions' game against the Jaguars, who will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a second straight week. The banged-up Cowboys could be without CeeDee Lamb -- who tweaked his back on Saturday -- against the Texans on Monday night. But all the injury news isn't bad as some explosive receivers -- Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, DK Metcalf and Nico Collins -- have been cleared to play.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Here is a look at some of the top names listed as questionable, but are expected to play, including Sam Darnold, Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Jones:

 
Jets' wide receiver Davante Adams missed practice earlier this week and was dealing with an illness and a wrist injury. He is expected to play.

 
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson is expected to suit up against the Chargers.

 
Running back Jaylen Warren is questionable with a back injury and he has a solid chance to play.

 
Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is not expected to play today. 

 
49ers tight end George Kittle will likely be sidelined this week, but will wait until pregame warmups to make the official decision.

