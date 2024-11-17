NFL Week 11 injury tracker, inactives: All the latest player news; George Kittle out for 49ers

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 11 of the NFL season

It's Week 11 of the NFL season, and several teams around the league are dealing with injuries that will affect the status of key players throughout the league.

The San Francisco 49ers offense will be without TE George Kittle (hamstring), who is out after being listed as questionable. The team will have OT Trent Williams (ankle) and DE Nick Bosa (hip).

The Buffalo Bills will be without starting tight end Dalton Kincaid for their huge AFC showdown against the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs, who won't have kicker Harrison Butker. Tight end Sam LaPorta will miss the Lions' game against the Jaguars, who will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a second straight week. The banged-up Cowboys could be without CeeDee Lamb -- who tweaked his back on Saturday -- against the Texans on Monday night. 

Yet all the injury news isn't bad as some explosive receivers -- Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, DK Metcalf and Nico Collins -- have been cleared to play.

Keep it locked here for the full list of inactives in our live blog below.

Updating Live
(27)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Seahawks inactives: DK Metcalf cleared ahead of game

TE Noah Fant (groin), TE Brady Russell (foot) and C Connor Williams (personal) were the three players with injury designations and were all ruled out. The good news for Seattle, is DK Metcalf, who is dealing with a knee injury, didn't have an injury designation. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos inactives: Brandon Jones out

S Brandon Jones (abdomen) was the only player who was listed as questionable and he is inactive.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons inactives: Antonio Hamilton out

CB Antonio Hamilton (pectoral) and DB Mike Hughes (neck) were among those ruled out ahead of Sunday.

 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers inactives: George Kittle out, Nick Bosa in

The 49ers had a long injury report this week. TE George Kittle (hamstring) was questionable and is out. OT Trent Williams (ankle) and DE Nick Bosa (hip) were also both questionable, but are active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Saints inactives: Peter Eerner is active

The Saints had a lengthier opponent than their opponent. LB Pete Werner (hand) was questionable and is active. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (shoulder) were both questionable and are also active.

Here's a full list of New Orleans' inactives:

  • S Millard Bradford
  • QB Spencer Rattler (designated third QB)
  • RB Jamaal Williams
  • LB Jaylan Ford
  • G Lucas Patrick
  • WR Mason Tipton
  • DT Khristian Boyd
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers inactives: Jaylen Warren is in

The Steelers will have some help on offense for their division game against the Ravens. RB Jaylen Warren (back) was questionable and will play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Ravens inactives: Eddie Jackson out

CB Arthur Maulet (calf) and S Eddie Jackson (non-injury related) were both ruled out ahead of their divisional game. DT Travis Jones (ankle) was questionable and is among those active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives: Deatrich Wise Jr. sidelined

The Patriots had a lengthy injury report this week. DT Christian Barmore (not injury-related), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), OT Vederian Lowe (shoulder) and DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot) were among those questionable.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Rams inactives: Charles Woods out

CB Josh Wallace (hip) and OLB Byron Young (knee) were both questionable and are both active this week. CB Charles Woods (ankle) was ruled out ahead of Sunday.

Here's a full list of inactives:

  • QB Stetson Bennett
  • CB Charles Woods
  • RB Cody Schrader
  • OL Dylan McMahon
  • OL Joe Noteboom
  • OL Rob Havenstein
  • NT Neville Gallimore
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaguars inactives: Trevor Lawrence sidelined again

QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) is out again this week, meaning Mac Jones will get the start. DT Maason Smith (ankle) was questionable and also won't play. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans inactives: Tyler Boyd good to go

CB L'Jarius Sneed (quad) was ruled out ahead of Sunday. WR Tyler Boyd (back) was questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives: Gabriel Murphy out

OLB Gabriel Murphy (knee) was the only player with the injury designation and he was ruled out ahead of their matchup against the Titans.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Colts inactives: EJ Speed good to go

The Colts only had two players with injury designations. T Bernhard Raimann (knee) was ruled out and LB EJ Speed (knee) was questionable and is active. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns inactives: Jedrick Wills Jr. inactive

The Browns only had two players with injury designations. DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee/IR) and T Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) were both ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins inactives: Terron Armstead active

OT Terron Armstead (knee) and OL Isaiah Wynn (quad, knee) were among those questionable and are both active. WR Tyreek Hill has been dealing with a wrist injury, but was not given an injury designation. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Raiders inactives: Michal Mayer active

TE Michael Mayer (not injury related) was questionable and is active. CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), C Andre James (ankle), OG Cody Whitehair (ankle) and TE Harrison Bryant (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets inactives: Davante Adams will play

WR Davante Adams (wrist/illness) will be an option for Aaron Rodgers today, as he is active. DT Solomon Thomas (knee) was also questionable and is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Packers inactives: Jaire Alexander good to go

CB Jaire Alexander (knee) and S Evan Williams (hamstring) were questionable ahead of the division rival game and will both play. RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring/abdomen) and T/G Jordan Morgan (shoulder/IR) were both ruled out ahead of their game against the Bears.

Here's a full look at the Packers' inactives:

  • CB Robert Rochell
  • S Kitan Oladapo
  • T Travis Glover
  • DL Colby Wooden
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions inactives: Sam LaPorta out

TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) were among those ruled out ahead of their game against the Jags. LB Ben Niemann (ankle) was the only questionable player and he is active. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bears inactives: Montez Sweat active

DE Montez Sweat (ankle) and S Tarvarius Moore (concussion) were the two Bears' players questionable for their game against the Packers and they are both active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead is expected to play today.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Here is a look at some of the top names listed as questionable, but are expected to play, including Sam Darnold, Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Jones:

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jets' wide receiver Davante Adams missed practice earlier this week and was dealing with an illness and a wrist injury. He is expected to play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson is expected to suit up against the Chargers.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Running back Jaylen Warren is questionable with a back injury and he has a solid chance to play.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is not expected to play today. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

49ers tight end George Kittle will likely be sidelined this week, but will wait until pregame warmups to make the official decision.

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:19

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Chiefs at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:31

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Colts at Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    2:24

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Ravens at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Vikings at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:30

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Jaguars at Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    NFL Week 11 Preview: Raiders at Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Ravens, Steelers Battle For Top Spot In AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    4:46

    Bills Attempt To Hand Chiefs First Loss Of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Bears Look To Turn Offensive Page Sunday Against Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    NFL News and Notes: Bills Without Kincaid and Coleman, Cooper Questionable For Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    4:17

    NFL News and Notes: Chiefs Without Pacheco, Butker Against Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    NFL News and Notes: Jaylen Warren Questionable For Steelers on Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL News and Notes: Kyle Hamilton Expected To Play Against Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    This Just In: Lions Tight End Sam LaPorta Ruled Out

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Game of the Year: Shorthanded Bills seek playoff vengeance against Chiefs | 4:25 ET on CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    6:11

    Bills, Chiefs Take Center Stage On CBS

  • Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Chiefs Continue To Win, Head To Bills Next

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Better QB Duel: Mahomes vs Allen or Brady vs Manning?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Week 11 FFT Panic Meter: Gus Edwards

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Week 11 FFT Panic Meter: Aaron Rodgers

See All NFL Videos