Now that we are 10 weeks into the NFL regular season, all 32 clubs are dealing with injuries. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to his hamstring injury, tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta are dealing with knee and shoulder injuries that are worth keeping an eye on, and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already been ruled out for the second straight game due to a shoulder injury.

Let's take a look at how each NFL team is faring from a health standpoint. Below is a rundown of every team's final injury report entering this weekend's games.

Packers: RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring/abdomen), T/G Jordan Morgan (shoulder) OUT; Colby Wooden (shoulder) DOUBTFUL; CB Jaire Alexander (knee), S Evan Williams (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Bears: LT Kiran Amegadjie (calf), LG Teven Jenkins (ankle) OUT; DE Montez Sweat (ankle), S Tarvarius Moore (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Lloyd woke up that morning with appendicitis. The Packers are checking with the NFL to see if there is a way Lloyd can play later this year, as Green Bay has already opened Lloyd's 21-day practice window.

The Bears received some positive news Friday as both Sweat and Moore were full practice participants. Doug Kramer Jr. will likely replace Jenkins in the starting lineup. Kramer's most notable play this year was his fumble near the goal line during Chicago's Week 8 loss to the Commanders.

Lions: TE Sam LaPorta (shoulder), DL Brodric Martin (knee), Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle/finger), CB Emmanuel Moseley (pectoral) OUT; LB Ben Niemann (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

LaPorta is one of several Lions players will miss Sunday's game. With LaPorta out, backup tight end Brock Wright could see more targets after catching 9 passes during the season's first nine games.

Colts: T Bernhard Raimann (knee) OUT; LB EJ Speed (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Jets: LT Tyron Smith (neck), RG Jake Hanson (hamstring), LB C.J. Mosley (neck) OUT; WR Davante Adams (wrist/illness), DT Solomon Thomas (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Indianapolis will have DeForest Buckner (foot) for Sunday despite the veteran defensive tackle not practicing Wednesday and Friday.

While he is listed as questionable, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said he expects Adams to be able to play Sunday. First-round pick Olu Fashanu will start for the Jets in Smith's place.

Falcons: TE Charlie Woerner (concussion), DE Ta'Quon Graham (pectoral), OLB James Smith-Williams (tibia), LB Troy Andersen (knee), LB JD Bertrand (concussion), CB Dee Alford (hamstring), CB Antonio Hamilton (pectoral), DB Mike Hughes (neck) OUT

As you can see, Atlanta will be without several key players, especially in the secondary. Expect backup defensive backs Clark Phillips III, Kevin King and Richie Grant to play key roles in the outcome of Sunday's game while playing in relief of Alford, Hamilton, and Hughes.

Seahawks: TE Noah Fant (groin), TE Brady Russell (foot), C Connor Williams (personal) OUT

Seattle is without two of its tight ends, but it did receive good news with wideout DK Metcalf (knee) not having an injury designation.

Chiefs: RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle), DE Charles Omenihu (knee) OUT

Bills: Keon Coleman (wrist), TE Dalton Kincaid (knee), LB Matt Milano (triceps) OUT; WR Amari Cooper (wrist), RT Spencer Brown (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Pacheco won't play as the Chiefs recently opened up his 21-day practice window. That means Kareem Hunt will continue to handle the majority of the workload in the Chiefs' backfield. Kansas City will have wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) back in the lineup. This will be the first time the Chiefs will have Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins and rookie wideout Xavier Worthy in the lineup together.

Buffalo is surely hoping Cooper can play given Coleman's absence. Cooper, who missed Buffalo's past two games, said this week that he is trending towards being available for Sunday's game. Either way, the Bills' passing attack will likely continue to be led by wideouts Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins and running back James Cook.

Bengals: WR Charlie Jones (groin) OUT; LB Joe Bachie (hip) DOUBTFUL; OT Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck/rest), DT B.J. Hill (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Bengals wideout Tee Higgins (quad) does not have an injury designation for Sunday after missing Cincinnati's last three games. The Bengals are 3-2 with Higgins in the lineup this season and are 1-4 without him. Hendrickson isn't flying out with the team, but is expected to make the trip out to California on Saturday due to personal reasons.

