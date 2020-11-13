The Indianapolis Colts kicked off Week 10 with a 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, as Philip Rivers and Co. used a 21-point run in the second half to dethrone the Titans in the AFC South. We have plenty of more football ahead of us this weekend, as Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa face off in Miami, the Seattle Seahawks look to rebound against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Pittsburgh Steelers face a potential trap game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Get your bets in now, but also consider putting some money down on a couple of Week 11 games as well.

A highlight of my week is when the lookahead lines come out at William Hill Sportsbook. Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 10, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 11, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 11. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 11 lookahead lines

Cardinals at Seahawks (-5.5)

Lions at Panthers (-3)

Titans at Ravens (-6.5)

Patriots at Texans (-2.5)

Steelers (-9.5) at Jaguars

Bengals (-1) at Washington

Eagles at Browns (-2)

Falcons at Saints (-7)

Jets at Chargers (-10)

Dolphins (-1) at Broncos

Cowboys at Vikings (-9.5)

Packers (-2) at Colts

Chiefs (-7) at Raiders

Rams at Buccaneers (-3)

Picks to consider

Bengals (-1) at Washington

I truly did struggle with who to pick for this Sunday's Week 10 game between the Steelers and the Bengals. I wouldn't be shocked if Cincinnati covered against Pittsburgh, and then there's the possibility the Bengals earn a huge upset victory. The Bengals had a bye in Week 9, but they registered an impressive 31-20 victory over the Titans in Week 8. Is this the point in the season where Joe Burrow and his team show the league they are no longer one of the worst teams in the NFL with a statement win over the undefeated Steelers? As for Washington, they face a Lions team that is favored for good reason. After Washington's 23-20 loss to the Giants, do we know exactly where this team stands? Especially with Alex Smith now under center? Throw a little bit on the Bengals right now.

Dolphins (-1) at Broncos

The Dolphins appear to be on a roll right now, as Tua Tagovailoa has won his first two starts. His win over the Rams wasn't too impressive, but the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft completed 20 of 28 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Miami's 34-31 win this past Sunday, and did enough to beat one of the best teams in the NFL. The Dolphins face the 2-6 Chargers this week, so I don't think anyone would be shocked to see them keep their win streak going. As for Denver, the Broncos narrowly defeated the Chargers two weeks ago and then lost by a touchdown to the Falcons in Week 9. This team has some question marks -- at least more than the Raiders do, who they face this Sunday. Sprinkle some on the Dolphins right now, because I think this line will increase.

Rams at Buccaneers (-3)

This week's matchup against the Rams will be the Seahawks' first game as an underdog since Week 1 against the Falcons. They are 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games as an underdog, dating back to 2018, so this will be a popular "upset" pick this week. If the Seahawks do beat the Rams, expect this line to move even further in Tampa Bay's favor. The Buccaneers on the other hand are facing the Panthers -- who will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey. After the Bucs' embarrassing 35-point loss to the Saints last Sunday night, this certainly could be a great opportunity for Tom Brady to get this team back on track.