NFL Week 11 live updates, scores, highlights: Bo Nix balling vs. Falcons; Chiefs-Bills locked in tight battle

Broncos pouring it on
Remember the play Marvin Mims scored on for the Broncos earlier in the game? Well, here it is again. This time, it's rookie wideout Troy Franklin taking the ball into the end zone. It's now a three-score lead over Atlanta.
With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, 2024 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The undefeated Chiefs are atop the AFC, but the Bills and Steelers are within striking distance -- and all three teams have massive games this weekend. Kansas City and Buffalo will square off in perhaps the most anticipated showdown of the season, while Pittsburgh will host division rival Baltimore for the right to sit atop the AFC North.
The Lions pace the NFC with eight wins in nine games, and in all likelihood those winning ways should continue as 14-point favorites against the lowly Jaguars. Behind them are the Eagles, who picked up a crucial division win over the Commanders on Thursday night, and after that are the Vikings (vs. Titans), Packers (vs. Bears), Falcons (at Broncos) and Cardinals (bye week).
Elsewhere, the Dolphins look to keep their playoff hopes alive versus the Raiders, the 49ers and Seahawks face off in a monumental NFC West showdown, and the Bengals take on the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football."
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 11. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
All game times ET
Thursday
Eagles 26, Commanders 18 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Packers 20, Bears 19 (Recap)
Steelers 18, Ravens 16 (Recap)
Lions 52, Jaguars 6 (Recap)
Colts 28, Jets 27 (Recap)
Saints 35, Browns 14 (Recap)
Rams 28, Patriots 22 (Recap)
Dolphins 34, Raiders 19 (Recap)
Vikings 23, Titans 13 (Recap)
Falcons at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bengals at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)
Monday
Texans at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)
Remember the play Marvin Mims scored on for the Broncos earlier in the game? Well, here it is again. This time, it's rookie wideout Troy Franklin taking the ball into the end zone. It's now a three-score lead over Atlanta.
One play after a drop over the middle by tight end A.J. Barner, Geno Smith tried to do a little too much. This throw has no real chance of being completed, and because Geno overshot his target, it fell right into the waiting arms of a 49er defensive back and gave San Francisco great field position as it looks to extend its third-quarter lead.
The Chiefs found a way to get back into the end zone after Conner's interception, with Patrick Mahomes finding No. 2 tight end Noah Gray in the front of the end zone for the score. It's the third lead change of the third quarter up in Buffalo, and the Bills will have a chance to make it four before the break.
The Chiefs stepped up and made a huge fourth-down stop, getting the ball back for Patrick Mahomes with a chance to re-take the lead. Josh Allen stepped up into pressure in the pocket and tried to make something out of nothing, but there was nothing there for him to make. Instead, Conner plucked the ball out of the air and flipped the field for Kansas City.
Cook has now hit paydirt twice in the big Bills-Chiefs showdown, staking the Bills to a lead in the second quarter. He has only 6 carries for 16 yards on the day, but when two of them cross the pylon, you'll take those numbers any day of the week. (And especially Sunday.)
Mims didn't play a lot during his rookie season and has mostly been an afterthought in Year 2 as well, but he got himself on the board for the second offensive touchdown of his career on this quick screen down in the low red zone.
Bo Nix is having himself a heck of a day against the Falcons out in Denver. As of this writing he is 14 of 16 for 165 yards and a touchdown, a stat line that includes this laser over the middle to Devaughn Vele.
It's been an up-and-down season for Kansas City's speedy rookie; but naturally, he gets into the end zone against the Bills, from whom the Chiefs traded for the draft pick they used to select Worthy. Nicely-designed play with Worthy coming back across the formation on the play-action pass in the low red zone.
Kansas City is among the league's foremost purveyors of trick plays, and did it again on Sunday afternoon against the Bills. Right here we've got Patrick Mahomes rolling out to his right and hitting backup offensive lineman Mike Caliendo for the first down.
The Denver Broncos are up 14-3 over the Falcons thanks to a 14-yard touchdown run by Javonte Williams midway through the second quarter. So far, Williams has 32 yards rushing on five carries to go with that score.
Seattle will have an opportunity to re-take the lead thanks to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins coming down with an interception off of Brock Purdy after his throw was tipped by Devon Witherspoon.
After picking off Patrick Mahomes, the Bills offense capitalized with an eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 3-yard rushing score by James Cook. While they found the end zone, Tyler Bass's extra point attempt was no good, so it's a 6-0 lead.
On his first pass attempt of the day, Patrick Mahomes was picked off by Taylor Rapp. That's Mahomes' fifth interception in the first quarter this season.
Brock Purdy has given the 49ers a lead in the closing seconds of the first quarter thanks to a diving 10-yard touchdown rush.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are now in first place in the AFC North after taking down the Baltimore Ravens at home. It was an uncharacteristically sluggish effort by the Ravens offense as Derrick Henry fumbled on the opening drive for Baltimore. Meanwhile, the Steelers chugged along and chipped away via field goals as Chris Boswell accounted for all 18 of their points on the day. The Pittsburgh defense also came up clutch on a 2-point attempt by Baltimore that would've tied the game.
The Vikings have moved to 8-2 on the season with a win on the road against the Titans. Sam Darnold had two passing touchdowns in the winning effort, while the defense largely held Tennessee in check. That said, the play of the game from this contest came via Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as he ripped off a 98-yard touchdown catch, which is the longest play from scrimmage this season.
After completing a touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense needed to convert a 2-point attempt to draw even with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That attempt was bottled up to keep them behind, 18-16 with just over a minute to play.
Matthew Stafford had four passing touchdowns in the Week 11 win over New England to push Los Angeles to .500 on the year at 5-5. The Patriots rallied with a 9-point fourth quarter to cut into the deficit and got the ball just outside of the two-minute warning with a chance to take the lead, but Drake Maye threw an interception to give L.A. possession. Puka Nacua had a game-high 123 yards receiving, while Cooper Kupp caught two touchdowns.
Miami had little problem handling the Raiders en route to a win that brings them to 4-6 on the year. The tight ends were key fixtures for both offenses, as Brock Bowers had 13 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, while Jonnu Smith piled up 101 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. That included a back-breaking 57-yard touchdown from Smith to blow the game open.
The Saints have moved to 4-7 after taking down the Browns at home. This game was centered around a monster performance from Taysom Hill, who finished with 138 yards rushing to go along with three touchdowns on the ground. He also added eight catches for 50 yards receiving.
It was utter domination by the Detroit Lions on Sunday, as they blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit had more touchdown drives (seven) than Jacksonville had points. Jared Goff finished with a perfect passer rating has he had 412 yards through the air and four touchdowns in the win.
The Indianapolis Colts have moved to 5-6 on the season after heading into MetLife Stadium and taking down the Jets, who fall to 3-8. Anthony Richardson scored three total touchdowns on the day, including two on the ground. The Colts quarterback scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds of regulation, and then the Indy defense stifled the Jets to walk out of East Rutherford with the win.
The Packers continue their dominance over the Bears, surviving a thriller at Soldier Field. Chicago was set up to kick the game-winning field goal in the final seconds, but the attempt was blocked, giving Green Bay the improbable victory.
Taysom Hill is having himself a day! New Orleans' gadget player scored his third touchdown of the afternoon, galloping 75 yards down the field to add to the Saints lead over Cleveland.
The Colts have taken the lead over New York with less than one minute to play thanks to a 4-yard rush by Anthony Richardson. That's Richardson's second rushing score on the day.
The Steelers have gained possession after an otherworldly interception by Payton Wilson, who ripped the ball loose to record the takeaway.
Green Bay is up top 20-19 over the Bears thanks to a goal-line sneak by Jordan Love, who also had a 13-yard scramble to get them to the edge of pay dirt.
The Dolphins are on their way to winning their fourth game of the season. The game was blown up with just over three minutes to play in the fourth quarter when tight end Jonnu Smith broke open a 57-yard touchdown to make it a 31-19 lead.
The Baltimore Ravens have come up with a much-needed stop on defense. Down 15-10 in the fourth quarter, Marlon Humphrey picked off Russell Wilson in the end zone to negate a Pittsburgh scoring opportunity.
New Orleans is now up two scores against the Browns thanks to a goal-line touchdown grab by Juwan Johnson.