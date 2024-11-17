NFL Week 11 live updates, scores, highlights: Packers shock Bears with blocked FG; Jets, Aaron Rodgers now 3-8

Everything to know about Week 11 right here

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, 2024 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The undefeated Chiefs are atop the AFC, but the Bills and Steelers are within striking distance -- and all three teams have massive games this weekend. Kansas City and Buffalo will square off in perhaps the most anticipated showdown of the season, while Pittsburgh will host division rival Baltimore for the right to sit atop the AFC North.

The Lions pace the NFC with eight wins in nine games, and in all likelihood those winning ways should continue as 14-point favorites against the lowly Jaguars. Behind them are the Eagles, who picked up a crucial division win over the Commanders on Thursday night, and after that are the Vikings (vs. Titans), Packers (vs. Bears), Falcons (at Broncos) and Cardinals (bye week).

Elsewhere, the Dolphins look to keep their playoff hopes alive versus the Raiders, the 49ers and Seahawks face off in a monumental NFC West showdown, and the Bengals take on the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 11. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 26, Commanders 18 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Packers 20, Bears 19 (Recap)
Steelers 18, Ravens 16 (Recap)
Lions 52, Jaguars 6 (Recap)
Colts 28, Jets 27 (Recap)
Saints 35, Browns 14 (Recap)
Rams 28, Patriots 22 (Recap)
Dolphins 34, Raiders 19 (Recap)
Vikings 23, Titans 13 (Recap)
Falcons at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Bengals at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Texans at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Bills pick off Patrick Mahomes on opening possession

On his first pass attempt of the day, Patrick Mahomes was picked off by Taylor Rapp. That's Mahomes' fifth interception in the first quarter this season. 

 
Brock Purdy scrambles for touchdown

Brock Purdy has given the 49ers a lead in the closing seconds of the first quarter thanks to a diving 10-yard touchdown rush. 

 
FINAL: Steelers 18, Ravens 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now in first place in the AFC North after taking down the Baltimore Ravens at home. It was an uncharacteristically sluggish effort by the Ravens offense as Derrick Henry fumbled on the opening drive for Baltimore. Meanwhile, the Steelers chugged along and chipped away via field goals as Chris Boswell accounted for all 18 of their points on the day. The Pittsburgh defense also came up clutch on a 2-point attempt by Baltimore that would've tied the game. 

 
FINAL: Vikings 23, Titans 13

The Vikings have moved to 8-2 on the season with a win on the road against the Titans. Sam Darnold had two passing touchdowns in the winning effort, while the defense largely held Tennessee in check. That said, the play of the game from this contest came via Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as he ripped off a 98-yard touchdown catch, which is the longest play from scrimmage this season. 

 
Steelers deny Ravens 2-point attempt

After completing a touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense needed to convert a 2-point attempt to draw even with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That attempt was bottled up to keep them behind, 18-16 with just over a minute to play. 

 
FINAL: Rams 28, Patriots 22

Matthew Stafford had four passing touchdowns in the Week 11 win over New England to push Los Angeles to .500 on the year at 5-5. The Patriots rallied with a 9-point fourth quarter to cut into the deficit and got the ball just outside of the two-minute warning with a chance to take the lead, but Drake Maye threw an interception to give L.A. possession. Puka Nacua had a game-high 123 yards receiving, while Cooper Kupp caught two touchdowns. 

 
FINAL: Dolphins 34, Raiders 19

Miami had little problem handling the Raiders en route to a win that brings them to 4-6 on the year. The tight ends were key fixtures for both offenses, as Brock Bowers had 13 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown, while Jonnu Smith piled up 101 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions. That included a back-breaking 57-yard touchdown from Smith to blow the game open. 

 
FINAL: Saints 35, Browns 14

The Saints have moved to 4-7 after taking down the Browns at home. This game was centered around a monster performance from Taysom Hill, who finished with 138 yards rushing to go along with three touchdowns on the ground. He also added eight catches for 50 yards receiving. 

 
FINAL: Lions 52, Jaguars 6

It was utter domination by the Detroit Lions on Sunday, as they blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit had more touchdown drives (seven) than Jacksonville had points. Jared Goff finished with a perfect passer rating has he had 412 yards through the air and four touchdowns in the win. 

 
FINAL: Colts 28, Jets 27

The Indianapolis Colts have moved to 5-6 on the season after heading into MetLife Stadium and taking down the Jets, who fall to 3-8. Anthony Richardson scored three total touchdowns on the day, including two on the ground. The Colts quarterback scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds of regulation, and then the Indy defense stifled the Jets to walk out of East Rutherford with the win. 

 
FINAL: Packers 20, Bears 19

The Packers continue their dominance over the Bears, surviving a thriller at Soldier Field. Chicago was set up to kick the game-winning field goal in the final seconds, but the attempt was blocked, giving Green Bay the improbable victory. 

 
Taysom Hill rushes for 75-yard touchdown

Taysom Hill is having himself a day! New Orleans' gadget player scored his third touchdown of the afternoon, galloping 75 yards down the field to add to the Saints lead over Cleveland. 

 
Anthony Richardson scores go-ahead touchdown

The Colts have taken the lead over New York with less than one minute to play thanks to a 4-yard rush by Anthony Richardson. That's Richardson's second rushing score on the day. 

 
Payton Wilson rips away INT

The Steelers have gained possession after an otherworldly interception by Payton Wilson, who ripped the ball loose to record the takeaway. 

 
Packers re-take lead with Jordan Love sneak

Green Bay is up top 20-19 over the Bears thanks to a goal-line sneak by Jordan Love, who also had a 13-yard scramble to get them to the edge of pay dirt. 

 
Jonnu Smith scores 57-yard touchdown

The Dolphins are on their way to winning their fourth game of the season. The game was blown up with just over three minutes to play in the fourth quarter when tight end Jonnu Smith broke open a 57-yard touchdown to make it a 31-19 lead. 

 
Ravens pick off Russell Wilson in end zone

The Baltimore Ravens have come up with a much-needed stop on defense. Down 15-10 in the fourth quarter, Marlon Humphrey picked off Russell Wilson in the end zone to negate a Pittsburgh scoring opportunity. 

 
Saints gain two-possession lead vs. Browns

New Orleans is now up two scores against the Browns thanks to a goal-line touchdown grab by Juwan Johnson. 

 
Za'Darius Smith records sack in Lions debut

Making his debut after Detroit acquired him at the deadline, Za'Darius Smith is making his presence felt. The Lions pass rusher took down Mac Jones for a sack on a fourth-and-7 play. 

 
Raiders make it a one-possession game vs. Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders are within five of the Miami Dolphins thanks to Gardner Minshew finding Ameer Abdullah for a 10-yard touchdown with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. 

 
Jared Goff throws fourth passing TD

The Detroit Lions offense is on fire and is blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jared Goff has now thrown four passing touchdowns, with the latest going to Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

 
Patriots OT scores receiving TD

Patriots starting left tackle Vederian Lowe has given us a big man touchdown. After getting into the red zone, Drake Maye lofted a pass to his tackle-eligible receiver to cut into the Rams lead. 

 
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scores 98-yard TD

The longest touchdown from scrimmage this season now belongs to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The Titans pass catcher hauled in a pass from Will Levis and took it 98 yards to the house to keep Tennessee within striking distance of Minnesota. 

 
D'Andre Swift rips off 39-yard touchdown

The Bears are back on top of the Packers thanks to D'Andre Swift as the Chicago back ran out to the left and bursted through for a 39-yard touchdown. 

 
Brock Bowers breaks through for TD

The Las Vegas Raiders are hanging around in their matchup against the Miami Dolphins. In the closing minutes of the third quarter, Gardner Minshew found Brock Bowers in the flat and the rookie tight end was able to shed a tackler to get into the end zone. 

 
Elijah Moore bursts for 30-yard touchdown

Jameis Winston now has two passing touchdowns on the day thanks to a couple of chunk plays. The latest comes on a throw to Elijah Moore, who was able to tap both feet in bounds on the 30-yard reception. The two-point conversion was successful so it's a 14-all game. 

 
Tyreek Hill finds the end zone

The Dolphins are up 17-6 over the Raiders after Tua Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill on the side of the end zone for a third-and-goal touchdown. 

 
Packers take lead after Jacobs touchdown

Green Bay has a slim 1-point lead over the Bears thanks to Josh Jacobs rushing for a 7-yard touchdown. Jacobs has 57 yards on 14 carries to go along with that score. 

 
Cooper Kupp runs away with 69-yard touchdown

On the second play of the second half, Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp on a 69-yard touchdown to add to the Rams lead. 

 
Jameson Williams pops 64-yard touchdown

The Detroit Lions are cruising against the Jacksonville Jaguars and have taken a 35-6 lead thanks to a 64-yard touchdown catch and run by Jameson Williams. 

