NFL Week 11 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Lions destroying Jaguars; Bears, Packers trading blows

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, 2024 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The undefeated Chiefs are atop the AFC, but the Bills and Steelers are within striking distance -- and all three teams have massive games this weekend. Kansas City and Buffalo will square off in perhaps the most anticipated showdown of the season, while Pittsburgh will host division rival Baltimore for the right to sit atop the AFC North.

The Lions pace the NFC with eight wins in nine games, and in all likelihood those winning ways should continue as 14-point favorites against the lowly Jaguars. Behind them are the Eagles, who picked up a crucial division win over the Commanders on Thursday night, and after that are the Vikings (vs. Titans), Packers (vs. Bears), Falcons (at Broncos) and Cardinals (bye week).

Elsewhere, the Dolphins look to keep their playoff hopes alive versus the Raiders, the 49ers and Seahawks face off in a monumental NFC West showdown, and the Bengals take on the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 11. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 11 schedule

Thursday

Eagles 26, Commanders 18 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Packers at Bears, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Lions, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Raiders at Dolphins, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Rams at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Ravens at Steelers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Vikings at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Jets, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Falcons at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Chiefs at Bills, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Bengals at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Texans at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Tyreek Hill finds the end zone

The Dolphins are up 17-6 over the Raiders after Tua Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill on the side of the end zone for a third-and-goal touchdown. 

 
Packers take lead after Jacobs touchdown

Green Bay has a slim 1-point lead over the Bears thanks to Josh Jacobs rushing for a 7-yard touchdown. Jacobs has 57 yards on 14 carries to go along with that score. 

 
Cooper Kupp runs away with 69-yard touchdown

On the second play of the second half, Matthew Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp on a 69-yard touchdown to add to the Rams lead. 

 
Jameson Williams pops 64-yard touchdown

The Detroit Lions are cruising against the Jacksonville Jaguars and have taken a 35-6 lead thanks to a 64-yard touchdown catch and run by Jameson Williams. 

 
Breece Hall rushes for 18-yard touchdown

The New York Jets have taken a 14-13 lead over the Indianapolis Colts thanks to Breece Hall, who scored his second touchdown of the day. In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Hall ripped off an 18-yard touchdown. 

 
Derrick Henry barrels in for TD

After being shutout for the bulk of the first half, Derrick Henry has put the Baltimore Ravens on the board with a goal-line touchdown run. Henry's score and Justin Tucker's extra point gives the Ravens a 7-6 lead. 

 
Roschon Johnson gives Bears a first-half TD

The Bears offense has finally produced a touchdown after failing to score in the previous 26 offensive possessions. At the goal line, Caleb Williams handed the ball off to Roschon Johnson for the score. That gives Chicago a 10-7 lead just before halftime. 

 
Breece Hall scores 29-yard touchdown

An abysmal first half from the Jets offense ended on a positive note as Aaron Rodgers hit Breece Hall, who scampered 29 yards for a touchdown. That cut the Colts lead to just six with 40 seconds to play in the first half. 

 
Goff, St. Brown connect for 27-yard TD

The Detroit Lions are starting to pour it on against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they've now taken a 28-3 lead with just under three minutes to play in the first half. Following Gibbs 54-yard catch and run, Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 27-yard touchdown. 

 
Jahmyr Gibbs rips off 54-yard catch

The Lions running back flipped the field in the team's Week 11 matchup with the Jaguars. Gibbs hauled in a swing pass from Jared Goff and then took it 54 yards down the field to put Detroit on the doorstep of the red zone. 

 
Puka Nacua makes diving touchdown catch

The Los Angeles Rams have taken a 14-7 lead over the Patriots. After the defense forced a strip sack of Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford found Puka Nacua, who made a diving reception in the end zone. Nacua was slow to get up after the reception. 

 
Sam Darnold QB sneaks for TD 

The Minnesota Vikings are up 14-3 over the Tennessee Titans after Sam Darnold snuck in for a goal-line touchdown midway through the second quarter. 

 
MVS explodes for 71-yard TD

Marquez Valdes-Scanting continues to be a big-play threat for the Saints. The wideout hauled in a throw from Derek Carr and took it 71 yards to the house for a touchdown. 

 
Jordan Love throws red zone INT

For a moment, it looked like the Packers were going to go up two scores over the Bears, but Jordan Love threw an interception at the Chicago 1-yard line on a throw intended for Tucker Kraft. 

 
Cooper Kupp opens up scoring for Rams

Los Angeles has drawn even with the New England Patriots thanks to Matthew Stafford finding Cooper Kupp for a five-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter.

 
Lions take two-score lead over Jags

Detroit capped off a 93-yard drive with Jahmyr Gibbs swiveling his way out of the pile and rushing to the end zone. 

 
Anthony Richardson rushes for TD vs. Jets

Returning as Indy's starter following a mid-season benching, Anthony Richardson has the Colts up 10-0 over the Jets after rushing for a goal-line touchdown in the early stages of the second quarter. 

 
Jerry Jeudy explodes for 89-yard touchdown

The Cleveland Browns have drawn closer to New Orleans Saints after Jameis Winston connected with Jerry Jeudy for an 89-yard touchdown. 

 
Jordan Addison rips off 47-yard touchdown

After the Titans had taken an early field goal lead, the Vikings got on the scoreboard thanks to Jordan Addison reeling in a wide-open Jordan Addison for a 47-yard touchdown. 

 
Maye finds Kendrick Bourne for TD vs. Rams

After not logging a single snap last week against Chicago, Kendrick Bourne made his presence felt early in New England's Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. After reaching the red zone, Drake Maye connected with Bourne for a 10-yard touchdown. 

 
David Montgomery caps off Lions' opening drive

After allowing a Jaguars field goal, the Detroit Lions offense marched 70 yards down the field and David Montgomery notched his ninth rushing touchdown of the year. That score gives them a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter. 

 
Tua to Jonnu Smith for TD

Mike McDaniel kept his offense on the field on fourth down with his team at the goal line. Tua Tagovailoa took the fourth-and-goal snap and found tight end Jonnu Smith for the score. 

 
Taysom Hill scrambles to give Saints lead

New Orleans is up 7-0 on the Cleveland Browns thanks to Taysom Hill holding a red zone snap and scrambling for a touchdown. 

 
Packers take quick lead over Bears

The Green Bay Packers have taken a fast 7-0 lead over the Chicago Bears after Jordan Love found Jayden Reed for a 15-yard touchdown. That score capped off an eight-play, 70-yard drive that took under four minutes to reach the end zone. 

 
Steelers force early fumble from Derrick Henry

The Pittsburgh Steelers have forced an early turnover in their pivotal AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens. On the opening drive, the Steelers forced a fumble from Derrick Henry. Per the CBS broadcast, that is Henry's first fumble in 538 touches. 

