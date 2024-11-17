NFL Week 11 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Lions destroying Jaguars; Bears, Packers trading blows

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, 2024 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The undefeated Chiefs are atop the AFC, but the Bills and Steelers are within striking distance -- and all three teams have massive games this weekend. Kansas City and Buffalo will square off in perhaps the most anticipated showdown of the season, while Pittsburgh will host division rival Baltimore for the right to sit atop the AFC North.

The Lions pace the NFC with eight wins in nine games, and in all likelihood those winning ways should continue as 14-point favorites against the lowly Jaguars. Behind them are the Eagles, who picked up a crucial division win over the Commanders on Thursday night, and after that are the Vikings (vs. Titans), Packers (vs. Bears), Falcons (at Broncos) and Cardinals (bye week).

Elsewhere, the Dolphins look to keep their playoff hopes alive versus the Raiders, the 49ers and Seahawks face off in a monumental NFC West showdown, and the Bengals take on the Chargers on "Sunday Night Football."

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 11. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

