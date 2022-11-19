Week 11 of the 2022 NFL regular season features some incredible matchups. Justin Fields returns to his home state to take on the Atlanta Falcons, the Cleveland Browns face the Buffalo Bills in Detroit due to a heavy snowstorm that pounded New York and the Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track vs. the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings in what is probably the game of the week.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them all in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional featured content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Panthers at Ravens

Open: Ravens -12.5

Current: Ravens -13

"The only way not to take the Ravens is if you get Baltimore -33. That's a pass, but anything less is a smash."

CBS Sports Senior Writer Will Brinson isn't afraid to lay the big number with the Ravens this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Ravens (-13) Ravens Panthers Ravens Ravens Ravens Panthers Panthers Ravens

Bears at Falcons

Open: Falcons -4.5

Current: Falcons -3

"The Bears are the first since at least 1940 to rush for 230 yards in five straight games, and the 10th team to put together a streak of at least five 200-plus yard games on the ground, though none have done it since 1976. The other nine teams went 48-4-2 during their streaks, while Chicago is just 1-4 while piling up insane rushing totals. Part of that is due to the offensive landscape being far different in 2022 than it was in the 1970s and prior, and part of that is due to how bad the Bears defense is, especially after trading away Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. But with Fields starting to turn into Lamar Jackson 2.0, he's a guy I like backing when catching points, especially against bad teams.



"The Falcons qualify as a bad team to me, one that is terrible defending the pass and getting sacks, which should open things up in the passing game for Fields. The question is whether the Atlanta offense can take advantage of a great matchup against the awful Chicago defense, but they've underperformed the last few weeks in what should've been better matchups, so I'm not just going to pencil in 30-plus for this team in this matchup like we saw with the Lions against Chicago last week. The Falcons have had one of the worst home-field advantages in the league in recent years as well, so I think we're getting nice value catching the full field goal in this matchup."

R.J. White has been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL ATS expert over the last five years, going 445-378-24 against the spread. He's also delivered a 56.8 percent hit rate on his SuperContest picks over the last seven seasons, which is exactly what he's aiming at above, taking the Bears -3 against Atlanta.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Falcons (-3) Falcons Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Falcons Falcons

Browns vs. Bills (in Detroit)

Open: Bills -6.5

Current: Bills -8

"The Browns are out on the road for a second straight week after losing to Miami last week. The Bills are coming off a terrible loss to the Vikings, a game that saw them blow a 17-point lead late. They will take out that frustration on the Browns defense, which has been terrible. Look for Josh Allen to bounce back with a big day."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco likes the Bills to bounce back in Detroit.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns vs. Bills (-8) Bills Bills Browns Bills Bills Browns Browns Bills

Lions at Giants

Open: Giants -4

Current: Giants -3

"The Giants may win ugly, but they win and they beat teams they are theoretically supposed to beat. New York's only losses this year are to a pair of six-win teams, while Detroit has just six total wins over its last 30 games. The Lions defense also has a tendency for average offenses to look elite as Detroit ranks last in points allowed, yards allowed and third-down defense. Darius Slayton has emerged as a potential No. 1 receiver and, paired with Saquon Barkley, the Giants offense is starting to hit its stride. It's been over five years since the Lions won three in a row and the model doesn't see that drought ending on Sunday."

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates to the 2017 season. It loves the Giants as a survivor pick this week, but they aren't the only team the model is high on.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Giants (-3) Giants Giants Lions Lions Lions Giants Giants Giants

Rams at Saints

Open: Rams -1

Current: Saints -2.5

"The Rams are awful no matter who plays quarterback. It does not matter, their offensive line is the worst. They've had nine different lines start and they all stink. Nine different variations of it and every one of them has been awful. They have no Cooper Kupp. They have no weapons. I think the Saints at home with their defense will play better in this game. I like the Saints as a best bet. I think New Orleans will cover this number and win by 10."

That's Pete Prisco's take from the Pick Six Podcast, where he, R.J. White and Will Brinson broke down all the games from a gambling perspective and gave out best bets on Thursday -- as they do every week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Saints (-3.5) Saints Saints Rams Saints Saints Rams Saints Saints

Jets at Patriots

Open: Patriots -5.5

Current: Patriots -3.5

"New England has won THIRTEEN STRAIGHT in this series, including a game back in Week 8 where Zach Wilson threw three interceptions in a 22-17 Jets loss. Wilson might double that total this week and that's because young quarterbacks almost always get eaten alive when they play against Bill Belichick's defense in New England.

"Since the start of the 2001 season, Belichick is 53-5 in home games where the other team is starting a first or second-year QB. In this case, that QB is Wilson, who is 0-3 all-time against the Patriots with seven interceptions and a QB rating of 50.5.

"The coin is clearly aware of all this information, which is definitely why it's taking the Patriots to win and so am I."

To read John Breech's entertaining Week 11 column and get the story behind the "coin," click here.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Patriots (-3) Patriots Patriots Patriots Jets Patriots Patriots Jets Patriots

Eagles at Colts

Open: Eagles -10

Current: Eagles -6.5

"You have to give credit to Jeff Saturday and the Colts. After one of the more bizarre situations that we've seen in some time with his hiring, Saturday was able to lead his team to a road win against the Raiders. However, I'm still going to bet against this situation for the time being. Indy got an initial jolt, but with this number now under a touchdown, I'm going to pounce. Yes, Philly is no longer undefeated and has shown some warts stopping the run, but it is still a far better team.

"The Eagles have shown us they can get after the quarternack, grading as a top five unit, according to Pro Football Focus. That plays into our hands perfectly with this matchup against a Colts offensive line that continues to struggle in protection, ranking 29th in pass blocking, per PFF.

"We also have a little bit of a revenge narrative for Philly coach Nick Sirianni, who was the Colts offensive coordinator from 2018-2020. This will be his first game against his former club, which adds a little juice to the matchup."

Tyler Sullivan likes the Eagles to rebound after suffering their first loss of the season on Monday night.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-7) at Colts Colts Eagles Eagles Eagles Colts Colts Eagles Colts

Commanders at Texans



Open: Commanders -2.5

Current: Commanders -3

"My left hand has been up ever since the Commanders' upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. I was surprised, but not shocked. (We had Washington +11 in the column last week). NFC East opponents probably have a bit of an upper hand when it comes to facing off against the Eagles -- yes even the Commanders. They controlled time of possession, ran the ball well and won the turnover battle. Plus, Taylor Heinicke gave us more magic.

"I wouldn't want Heinicke as my franchise quarterback, but I would want him on my roster. In fact, I would put him in the elite tier of backup quarterbacks. The kid is a competitor, and the Washington fan base loves him -- as do his teammates. He's 9-2-1 ATS in his past 12 starts, and the Commanders are top three in the NFL when it comes to record (4-1), scoring defense (17.0 points per game) and takeaways (10) since Week 6.

"The Texans have lost four straight games, while the Commanders are flying high. Plus, Washington gets Chase Young back this week! Three points feels too low."

Jordan Dajani is on the Commanders to keep it rolling this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders (-3) at Texans Commanders Commanders Commanders Texans Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders

Raiders at Broncos

Open: Broncos -2.5

Current: Broncos -2.5

"The Raiders look terrible, so I'm well prepared for them to screw up this teaser. Feel free to skip them here and just go to the next time. But I just can't conceive of a world in which the Broncos win a game by more than one score the rest of the year with that offense. The Las Vegas offense should be able to get back to running the ball in this matchup and keep it close throughout. Since the first time these teams met, the Broncos have played five games, and the most points scored in any of those games was 38. Teasing underdogs up is worth even more when points are at a premium, and with this anticipated to be another low-scoring game, I'm willing to back them."

SportsLine expert R.J. White has dominated NFL ATS picks for the last five years, and he likes the Raiders as a teaser leg in Week 11.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Broncos (-3) Raiders Broncos Raiders Raiders Raiders Broncos Raiders Broncos

Bengals at Steelers

Open: Bengals -5.5

Current: Bengals -3.5

Before placing your Week 11 NFL bets and NFL parlays, you need to see what the SportsLine projection Model has to say. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model has cooked up a five-leg NFL parlay for Week 11, and it likes the Steelers to cover the spread against the Bengals this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-4) at Steelers Bengals Steelers Steelers Bengals Steelers Bengals Steelers Steelers

Cowboys at Vikings

Open: Cowboys -1

Current: Cowboys -1.5

"The Vikings are home after a miraculous victory over the Bills last week when they rallied from 17 down late. The Cowboys are on the road for a second straight week after blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in losing to the Packers. The Cowboys had major coverage issues last week, which Justin Jefferson will exploit. Look for the Vikings to keep it going."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco likes the Vikings to continue to build their case as Super Bowl contenders.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-1.5) at Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Cowboys Vikings Vikings Cowboys Cowboys

Chiefs at Chargers

Open: Chiefs -5.5

Current: Chiefs -5

Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Chargers picks or any other NFL predictions, you need to see which side R.J. White is on. A fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, White consistently crushes picks against-the-spread and went 445-378-24 on his ATS picks from 2017-21, which returned $2,542 to $100 players. He's also gone a whopping 20-7-2 on his last 29 against-the-spread picks involving the Chargers, meaning he's well-qualified for this selection.

We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but to see his against-the-spread pick for this game, head over to SportsLine.

We can tell you he's leaning Under the total, but to see his against-the-spread pick for this game, head over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-5.5) at Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chiefs Chiefs

49ers at Cardinals

Open: 49ers -5.5

Current: 49ers -8

Estadio Azteca showcases a Monday night battle between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals as the Week 11 finale in the NFL.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. He's also on a 13-3 roll on his last 16 picks involving the 49ers!

We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but to see his against-the-spread pick for this game, head over to SportsLine.

We can tell you he's leaning Over the total, but to see his against-the-spread pick for this game, head over to SportsLine.