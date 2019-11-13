NFL Week 11 odds, picks: Eagles upset Patriots in Super Bowl rematch, Ravens beat Texans

The NFL is starting to get unpredictable as Week 11 of the season begins. Who would have fathomed the Atlanta Falcons beating the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins having the longest winning streak in the AFC East (two)? Another year the NFL won't have an undefeated team either as the San Francisco 49ers held the title of last team standing, falling to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 (technically the New England Patriots started at 8-0, but lost in Week 9).

Week 11 has a highly-anticipated Super Bowl 52 rematch between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, but Nick Foles won't be the quarterback in this one as he has moved on to Jacksonville. This will be Carson Wentz's first opportunity to square off against Tom Brady, as he was unable to participate in the Super Bowl due to a torn ACL and LCL.

Eagles and Patriots highlight this week's slate of games, but the NFL also has some entertaining matchups with the Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.

Here are this week's picks!

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox, NFL Network)

Line: Browns -3

The Browns found a way to salvage their season with an upset win over the Bills while the Steelers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with a four-game winning streak. Pittsburgh's defense creates turnovers as well as any team in the NFL, ranking second in the league with 26. The Browns are fifth in the NFL with 17 giveaways, which plenty are a result of Baker Mayfield's 12 interceptions. Mayfield hasn't thrown an interception in two weeks, a good sign for Cleveland. This game is going to come down to Cleveland's run offense (5.2 yards per carry, second in NFL) against Pittsburgh's run defense (3.9 yards per carry allowed, seventh in NFL). With Kareem Hunt in the fold, the Browns offense was more efficient running "Pony" (two running backs). Hunt could make the difference as a receiving option out of the backfield.

Pick: Browns 23, Steelers 21

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Panthers -5

The Falcons are coming off the biggest upset of the NFL season, holding the high-powered Saints to nine points (at the SuperDome no less) and 52 rushing yards with a revamped defense now that Dan Quinn relinquished calling the plays. The Panthers present just as stern of a test with an offense that averages 5.1 yards per carry (third in NFL) and has Christian McCaffrey (NFL leading 109.9 rush yards per game and 11 touchdowns). The Panthers can trust Kyle Allen to run the offense, but they'll challenge the Falcons defense that allows just 3.8 yards per carry (sixth in NFL). The Falcons can take advantage of a Panthers run defense that allows 136.7 yards per game (29th in NFL), but average just 76.8 yards on the ground (29th in NFL). Allen has to challenge a Falcons pass defense that allows 7.9 yards per pass. With McCaffrey in the backfield, the Panthers should take care of that.

Pick: Panthers 27, Falcons 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Cowboys -4.5

The Lions just aren't the same team without Matthew Stafford under center as No. 2 quarterback Jeff Driskel completed 58.9 percent of his passes and a touchdown, even if it was a 47-yard heave to Kenny Golladay. Detroit averages 5.9 yards per play (seventh in the NFL), but had just 4.8 yards per play in Sunday's loss to the Bears and an inefficient running game led by Driskel scrambling for 37 yards. Beating the Cowboys seems like an improbable task considering Dallas is first in yards per game (437.4) and yards per play (6.7). Expect the Cowboys to pound the ball with Ezekiel Elliott against a Detroit run defense that allows 129.7 yards per game (26th in NFL). Not only does Dallas average 138.2 rush yards, but they are also first in yards per pass (8.4). Good against a Lions secondary that allows 272.4 pass yards per game (28th in NFL). Dallas should get back on the winning track this week.

Pick: Cowboys 31, Lions 18

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Colts -3

The Colts season is hanging in the balance after a loss to the Dolphins and the team isn't sure whether they will have Jacoby Brissett back this week. Indianapolis's offense had just 12 points last week and 300 total yards, with the run game averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. They'll get a Jaguars defense that allows 4.9 yards per carry (29th in NFL), so expect Indianapolis to run the ball no matter who the quarterback is. Jacksonville will be getting Nick Foles back this week, looking to improve a pass offense that is 13th in the league averaging 247.6 yards per game. The Colts have a pass defense that allows just 223.2 yards per game (ninth in the NFL), but the Jaguars (4.8 yards per carry, sixth in NFL) should be able to find a mismatch in the Colts run defense (4.4 yards per carry, 19th in NFL). With Foles back, that will be enough.

Pick: Jaguars 23, Colts 22

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Bills -5.5

The Dolphins played the Bills tough in Buffalo and have rode that momentum toward back-to-back wins, but how the Bills will respond after a loss to the Browns is a storyline to watch in this one. The Bills are still third in the league in points allowed per game (16.7) and third in yards per pass (5.6). Ryan Fitzpatrick is the Dolphins starting quarterback for the rest of the year, as the Dolphins had two games over 300 yards and two games under 230 yards of offense. Miami can't afford that inconsistency, especially since they are last in the NFL in run offense (64.4), which is needed for a Bills run defense that allows 115.6 yards (21st in NFL). The Bills should easily run off the Dolphins and control the ground game, especially since Buffalo averages 124.3 yards on the ground (10th in NFL) and the Dolphins allow 146.1 yards (30th in NFL). Miami averages just 13.2 points, which won't be enough to score off Buffalo.

Pick: Bills 21, Dolphins 15

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Ravens -4

One of the sneaky good games of the week involves a Texans team coming off a bye and a Ravens team that is one of the hottest in the league right now. Not forgetting Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson will be squaring off. The Texans run defense (84.1 yards allowed, third in NFL) can actually counter the Ravens top-ranked run offense (197.2 yards, 5.5 yards per carry), but Jackson has a huge mismatch against as Texans pass defense that allows 277.3 yards per game (29th in NFL). Teams actually throw the ball a whopping 39.3 times against the Texans, so Jackson's arm will be tested. If Jackson can throw the ball efficiently against Houston, that will open up the run game for the league's top scoring offense. Hard to fathom Jackson will have a bad game based on his MVP-caliber play this year.

Pick: Ravens 28, Texans 24

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Vikings -10.5

The Broncos are better than their 3-6 record indicates, but are facing a Vikings team that presents plenty of problems up front. Minnesota is seventh in the NFL with 29 sacks on the year, challenging a Denver offensive line that has allowed 30 sacks and 48 quarterback hits in nine games. Brandon Allen is obviously more mobile than Joe Flacco, but the Vikings front four will get pressure and force Allen to make quick decisions, creating an opportunity for a Vikings defense that has 15 takeaways on the year (seventh in NFL). The Vikings also have a huge mismatch against the Broncos run defense, as they average 153.0 yards per game (third in NFL) while Denver allows 107.6 yards (17th in NFL). Denver will challenge Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, but this game will come down to Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.

Pick: Vikings 26, Broncos 14

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Redskins -1

This matchup is certainly one for the No. 1 overall pick, even though Jets quarterback Sam Darnold believes his team still has a shot at the playoffs. The Redskins are starting Dwayne Haskins for the rest of the year, hoping to reinvigorate an offense that is the league's worst in points scored (12 per game) and invigorate a unit that averages 169.7 pass yards a game (31st in NFL) and 5.9 yards per pass (29th). The Jets offense isn't any better, dead last with 231.3 yards per game and 4.1 yards per play. Haskins will have to win this game through the air, even though the Redskins will attempt to run the ball against a Jets run defense that is first in yards per carry allowed (3.0) and second in the league (81.9 yards per game). Hard to bank on Haskins throwing against the Jets defense, especially if they take away the run. Big day for Le'Veon Bell incoming.

Pick: Jets 19, Redskins 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Saints -5.5

The Saints offense is coming off their most disappointing performance of the season, scoring just nine points in an embarrassing loss to the Falcons. Good news for Drew Brees and company, they will face a Buccaneers defense that allows 31 points per game (last in the NFL). The Buccaneers have been playing on a short field thanks to Jameis Winston's turnovers, as he has 10 interceptions and eight fumbles over the last six games. Winston led the Buccaneers to a win last week in a game the Cardinals gift-wrapped for them, but this one will come down to the mismatch between the Saints pass offense against the Buccaneers pass defense. The Saints complete 70.66% of their passes (second in NFL) while the Buccaneers allow 298.9 yards per game (last in NFL). The Buccaneers have a chance with their top-ranked run defense, but Brees will have a bounce-back game as the Saints will look to throw the ball 40-plus times.

Pick: Saints 30, Buccaneers 23

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: 49ers -11.5

The 49ers started off their grueling second-half schedule with a loss to the Seahawks, but are facing the Cardinals for the second time in three weeks before their grueling three-game stretch against the Packers, Ravens, and Saints. In the first meeting, the 49ers gave up 153 rush yards, exposing the weakness in their No. 2 ranked defense (18th in NFL allowing 107.8 rush yards a game). The Cardinals run game is a mess with David Johnson battling knee and ankle injuries and Kenyan Drake providing little in pass protection, making them one dimensional. That's dangerous for a 49ers pass defense that is first with 143.8 pass yards allowed and second in yards per pass allowed (5.0). Arizona should be able to get the round game going, but can the Cardinals pass defense (70.51% passes completed) stop the 49ers efficient pass offense (67.77% passes completed)? The 49ers No. 2 run offense can run the ball all day off the Cardinals as well. Expect more of the same as they get back to their winning ways.

Pick: 49ers 31, Cardinals 21

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Raiders -10.5

There's absolutely no reason to pick the Bengals, the worst team in the NFL. The Bengals are 31st in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (5.2) and dead last in rush yards allowed (173.0). That run defense will be facing a Raiders offense that averages 129.9 yards on the ground (eighth in the NFL) and 4.7 yards per carry (also eighth). Not only will the Raiders pound the ball against the Bengals, but the Raiders have the No. 1 pass completion rate in the NFL (70.77%) and are facing a Bengals defense that is dead last in yards per pass allowed (8.8). Just a mismatch across the board for the Raiders, which should handle the Bengals easily.

Pick: Raiders 33, Bengals 17

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Patriots -3.5

The Super Bowl 52 rematch is finally here as both the Eagles and Patriots are coming off a bye in this highly-anticipated matchup. New England's defense had some leaks after its first loss of the year, allowing 210 rush yards to the Ravens. The Patriots still have a great defense, but are facing a similar problem against an Eagles run offense that averages 127.3 yards per game (11th in the NFL). Philadelphia likes to control the clock and wear down the opponent, which could present problems for New England if it doesn't get off the field. The Patriots also allow 4.7 yards per carry (26th in NFL), which also benefits the Eagles and how they want to use two tight end sets and keep an offense that averages 30 points per game off the field. Philadelphia can also make New England one dimensional with the fourth-ranked run defense (87.3 yards per game) facing an offense that just averages 3.3 yards per carry. The Eagles can control this game in the trenches and keep the score low. This game can be won by Philadelphia as the Eagles pull off the upset.

Pick: Eagles 26, Patriots 24

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Rams -7

The Rams have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, refusing to run the ball in the fourth quarter and giving Todd Gurley (their best offensive player) any touches. There's a reason why the Rams average 39.7 passes a game and the scoring average has dipped from the 30s in 2018 to 25.1 in 2019. They're going to need a balanced offense against the Bears, even though Chicago allows a 67.06% completion rate (25th in NFL). Conventional wisdom suggests the Rams should throw the ball, especially since the Bears allow just 3.4 yards per carry. The Bears will have trouble scoring off the Rams as Mitchell Trubisky will have trouble throwing the football. The Rams allow just 3.3 yards per carry and 90.8 yards per game (fifth in NFL). The Bears average just 3.5 yards per carry and average 80.6 yards (28th in NFL) on the ground. Hard to see the Rams losing this one.

Pick: Rams 27, Bears 16

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Chiefs -3.5

The Chiefs may have Patrick Mahomes back, but the quarterback can't solve the run defense woes in Kansas City, a unit that allows 5.1 yards per carry (30th in NFL) and 148.1 yards per game (31st in NFL). In comes a revitalized Chargers ground game that is averaging 152.5 yards the last two games, both since the team fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt. The Chargers will attempt to neutralize Mahomes by controlling the ground game, imperative since the Chiefs average 8.2 yards through the air (second in NFL). Teams just throw the ball 28.6 times a game off the Chargers, which leads the league, but the Chiefs will test the Chargers secondary with Mahomes, especially since the Chargers are 23rd in the NFL in yards per pass allowed (7.3). Bottom line: Chiefs have to stop the run.

Pick: Chiefs 28, Chargers 27

Bye Week: Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks

KERR'S RECORD (Week 9): 3-10

KERR'S RECORD (Overall): 87-60-1 (.588 win percentage)