NFL Week 10 was pretty interesting, as favorites went 8-5 against the spread on Sunday and 9-5 overall. This may not sound like a surprising stat, but favorites have covered in just 44 percent of contests so far this season! There were some very interesting games as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to get back on track against the Carolina Panthers with a 23-point win, Tua Tagovailoa remained undefeated with the Miami Dolphins as they registered a 29-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers and rookie quarterback Jake Luton of the Jacksonville Jaguars was able to give Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers a sweat in Lambeau. We saw quite a shift in Week 11 lines due to this week's results. Let's examine a few.

On Friday, we took a look at the lookahead lines for Week 11, which William Hill Sportsbook had available for anyone paying attention beyond the current week. Now that we have officially entered Week 11, we have seen some line movement. Below, we'll take a look at the biggest movers of the week from the lookahead numbers and examine why the line has moved and whether there's value in fading said move. But first, here's the current spread, the line that re-opened on Sunday evening and the lookahead number for every matchup. All NFL odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 11 line snapshot



Matchup Current Reopen Look AZ at SEA SEA -3 SEA -3 SEA -5.5 DET at CAR N/A CAR -3 CAR -3 TEN at BAL BAL -6.5 BAL -6.5 BAL -6.5 NE at HOU NE -2.5 NE -2.5 HOU -2.5 PIT at JAX PIT -10 PIT -10 PIT -9.5 CIN at WAS WAS -1 WAS -1.5 CIN -1 PHI at CLE CLE -3.5 CLE -3.5 CLE -2 ATL at NO NO -4.5 NO -5.5 NO -7 NYJ at LAC LAC -9 LAC -9 LAC -10 MIA at DEN MIA -3.5 MIA -3.5 MIA -1 DAL at MIN MIN -8 MIN -8 MIN -9.5 GB at IND IND -2.5 IND -2.5 GB -2 KC at LV KC -6.5 KC -6.5 KC -7 LAR at TB TB -3.5 TB -3.5 TB -3

Patriots at Texans

Current: NE -2.5 | Reopen: NE -2.5 | Lookahead: HOU -2.5

Why it moved: Despite their 2-7 record, the Texans have actually been pretty competitive this season. They took the Tennessee Titans to overtime last month and then almost took down the Browns in a stormy Cleveland on Sunday. Houston's run defense has been hard to watch, however, as they allowed both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to rush for over 100 yards last week in the 10-7 loss. Unfortunately for Houston, that's what New England does best on offense. The Patriots average 161 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 3 in the NFL, and Damien Harris has been impressive over the past few weeks. The former Alabama back rushed for 121 yards in the Pats' 23-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, and you know Bill Belichick will be looking to feature him this week against the worst rushing defense in the league.

Fade the move? I do think that the Texans aren't as bad as their record indicates, but I also think this is a nightmare matchup for them defensively. I'm leaning towards Patriots -2.5

Bengals at Washington

Current: WAS -1 | Reopen: WAS -1.5 | Lookahead: CIN -1

Why it moved: After a week of everyone hyping up the Bengals coming into their matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they ended up getting throttled, 36-10. Cincinnati just couldn't cover anyone in the secondary, as Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool all had huge days. As for Washington, they lost to the Detroit Lions on a last-second field goal due to some bad play and bad penalties on defense. Still, Alex Smith passed for 390 yards, and looked like a legitimate starting quarterback.

Fade the move? While I was leaning towards the Bengals in the lookahead spreads last Friday, I have now switched my position. I'm actually surprised to see that Vegas has done the same, however. This game should indeed be a close one, but if Joe Mixon is out again this week, I will almost certainly take Washington.

Packers at Colts

Current: IND -2.5 | Reopen: IND -2.5 | Lookahead: GB -2

Why it moved: I think we learned something about at least one of these teams over the past week. Philip Rivers and the Colts registered a dominant 34-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on a short week, while the Packers stumbled past the Jaguars, 24-20. Since the Colts' victory was much more impressive, I understand why the line moved, but I'm not sure I'm buying it.

Fade the move? The Colts' win over the Titans was without a doubt their best victory of the season. This team has more bad losses than good wins, however, and I just feel as though the Packers are the better overall team. The effort they put up against the Jaguars last week certainly won't fly against this stout defense, but I think this could end up being a fun matchup.