Another week, another round of must-see matchups is on tap across the NFL. Week 10 brought plenty of stunners, including the Miami Dolphins routing the rival Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers blanking the Pittsburgh Steelers in prime time. Now we've got another slate full of intriguing action in Week 11.

We collected all the best picks and gambling content from CBS Sports and SportsLine and put them in one place. That way you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Let's jump in.

Commanders at Dolphins

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Commanders +2.5: "The Dolphins are coming off their biggest win of the season, [but] this is still one of the worst teams in the NFL [that] could be due for a letdown, particularly as they head ... to Spain for this matchup. It's hard to imagine they'll play with the same vigor. As for the Commanders, they'll again be without Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin, but I think Marcus Mariota is a backup quarterback capable of leading his team to an upset win, particularly against a defense that is giving up 25.6 points per game (ninth-highest in the NFL)." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Washington to steal this matchup.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Dolphins (-2.5) Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Commanders Dolphins Dolphins

Panthers at Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Falcons -3.5: "These two have had weird, inconsistent seasons, but this is basically a game to help keep their playoff chances alive. The Panthers have trouble throwing the football, which will be a challenge here. The Panthers need more from Bryce Young, but I don't think they get it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco on why he likes Atlanta to claim a 24-17 win.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Falcons (-3.5) Falcons Panthers Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers Panthers Falcons

Buccaneers at Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Buccaneers +5.5: "The Bills have lost three out of their last five since starting 4-0, including that eye-popping loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. I have major concerns about this defense, which ranks bottom three in the NFL in opponent rushing yards per game (147.6), opponent yards per rush (5.5) and opponent rushing touchdowns (14). The Buccaneers are 17-8 ATS as an underdog since Baker Mayfield joined the team in 2023, which is the best mark in the NFL. The Bills, on the other hand, are 2-5 ATS as a favorite this season." -- CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes Buffalo to win, albeit narrowly.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers at Bills (-5.5) Bills Buccaneers Buccaneers Bills Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Bills

Texans at Titans



Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-7.5) at Titans Titans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans

Bears at Vikings

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Vikings (-3) Vikings Bears Bears Bears Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings

Packers at Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-7.5) at Giants Packers Packers Packers Giants Packers Packers Giants Packers

Bengals at Steelers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Bengals +5.5: "Through 10 weeks, the Steelers have given up the most passing yards per game in the NFL (269.4). To put that in perspective, the Bengals are only giving up 260.1. ... This feels like a game where Joe Flacco is going to go off again; the only question is whether the Bengals defense will be able to slow down the Steelers at all. ... The AFC North is the only division in the NFL where none of the teams have reached six wins yet and I'll say it stays that way with the Bengals pulling off the upset and getting the season sweep of Pittsburgh." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the Bengals to prevail.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Steelers (-5.5) Steelers Bengals Bengals Steelers Bengals Bengals Steelers Steelers

Chargers at Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Chargers -3: "This is a long trip for the Chargers after a Sunday night game, but they are getting a Jaguars team coming off a demoralizing loss last week to the Texans. How will they respond? I look for Justin Herbert to have a good day against a team that doesn't rush the passer or excel in coverage." -- CBS Sports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco on why he likes Los Angeles to secure a 27-20 victory on the road.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-3) at Jaguars Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers

Seahawks at Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Seahawks +3: "This feels like a potential NFC championship preview between two rivals, who are both 7-2 and knotted atop the NFC West. ... But there can only be one winner, and I'm planting my flag with Seattle. I certainly love taking them with the points, slipping a field goal in my pocket in a game where the margin is razor-thin. That said, I also like them to pull off the upset. The Seahawks have shown us this season that road environments don't faze them, coming into Week 11 with a perfect 4-0 ATS and SU road record. They are also extremely balanced on both sides of the ball when they have their foot on the gas." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes Seattle to escape L.A. with a 24-21 win over Matthew Stafford and Co.



Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Rams (-2.5) Seahawks Rams Rams Seahawks Rams Seahawks Seahawks Rams

49ers at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-2.5) at Cardinals 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Cardinals 49ers 49ers

Ravens at Browns

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-3) at Steelers Browns Ravens Ravens Ravens Browns Ravens Ravens Ravens

Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS | Stream on Paramount+

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-3.5) at Broncos Chiefs Broncos Broncos Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Broncos Chiefs





Lions at Eagles

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Eagles (-2.5) Eagles Eagles Lions Lions Lions Lions Eagles Eagles





Cowboys at Raiders

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Pete Prisco Cody Benjamin Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys (-3.5) at Raiders Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Raiders



