Guys, I'd like to apologize in advance if today's newsletter is completely incoherent, but I have a valid excuse: I was forced to watch the Bears offense play football last night and my brain was so appalled by what it saw that it decided to stop working.

The good news is that I got most of my motor functions back just in time to type up this newsletter. If you're wondering how painful it was to watch the Bears last night, let me try to put it into perspective: I have a seven-month old daughter who needed her diaper changed during the game and doing that was more exciting than watching the Bears offense. As a matter of fact, I fed her more food than usual last night in hopes that her diaper would need to be changed every time the Bears touched the football.

If you didn't watch the game -- first, let me just say that I'm jealous -- all you missed was a 19-13 Bears loss to the Vikings where Chicago only put up 32 yards of offense in the second half. I will not bore you with further details. Let's get to the newsletter.

1. Today's Show: Vikings beat unwatchable Bears

I can't say this for sure, but I have to think that there were only two groups of people who enjoyed watching the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears last night: Vikings fans and Cordarrelle Patterson's family. Although now that I'm thinking about it some more, Kirk Cousins' family was probably also pretty thrilled to see him get the first Monday night win of his career.

Here are three quick highlights from the game:

Kirk Cousins actually played well. Whenever Cousins plays on a Monday, it almost always turns into a disaster, but surprisingly, this game did not. Even though the Bears were able to bottle up Dalvin Cook, the Vikings were able to win because Cousins came through with 286 yards passing and two touchdowns. The win over the Bears gave Cousins his first win ever on "Monday Night Football." Going into the game, he had been 0-9 in his career.

As for the podcast, we spent most of our time debating two things. On the Vikings' end, our debate revolved around whether the Vikings can get to the playoffs. Although they're 4-5, they have a friendly schedule over the next few weeks with Dallas, Carolina and Jacksonville coming up. As for the Bears, the biggest question for them is whether it's time to blow things up and start over and we were thinking that it might be time to start over, at least at quarterback, head coach and general manager.

2. Pete Prisco unveils his Week 11 power rankings

For the second straight week, you now have Prisco's entire power rankings at your finger tips and it's all thanks to our graphics guy, Mike Meredith, who somehow squeezed all 32 teams into one small graphic. Mike is so good at his job that I might ask him to help me make my Christmas cards this year.

Anyway, now that you have Prisco's entire Power Rankings in front of you, let's go through a few things real quick. For one, Prisco actually has two new teams in his top five (Packers and Buccaneers), which means he had to dump two teams from his top five, so my apologies in advance to fans of the Ravens and Bills, who both got the boot this week.

As if Bills fans weren't punished enough by watching their team lose on a Hail Mary, Pete decided to punish them even more by dropping Buffalo three spots in this week's power rankings. Here are a few other fun nuggets that caught my attention this week:

The Tennessee Titans took the biggest tumble, dropping six spots from ninth to 15th. As someone who lives in Nashville, I was highly irritated by this because now my Titans fan neighbors are going to spend the rest of the week asking me why Prisco hates their team. Stop hating on the Titans, Pete! As for the NFC, the team that took the biggest tumble was the Bears, who fell three spots. The Seahawks and Eagles also fell three spots.

The Broncos moved up two spots even though they took a 37-12 loss against the Raiders. I'm not sure if Drew Lock has some blackmail photos of Prisco that led to this ranking, but I'm starting to think that Drew Lock has some blackmail photos of Prisco that led to this ranking.

The Giants made the biggest jump of any team this week, moving up a total of six spots from 29th to 23rd. Pete must have been drinking that Giants Kool-Aid I made for him over the weekend, because he now has the Giants ranked as the best team in the NFC East, which means they're ahead of the Eagles, who are 24th.

Prisco clearly hates the Cowboys, who dropped one spot even though they were ON A BYE. I'm not sure if Pete knows, but ANDY DALTON is back this week. That alone should have bumped them up at least five spots. In related news, there's a reason Pete handles these rankings and not me.

In a surprise to no one, the Jets are still ranked last.

If you want to argue with Prisco over his rankings, you can do that on Twitter by clicking here. I argue with him all the time about everything.

3. Breech's Week 11 NFL picks

If it's Tuesday, that means it's time for my weekly picks. I put these together after watching the Bears offense play football last night, so if my picks are bad this week, it's because I was brain-dead.

Tennessee (+6.5) at Baltimore: The Ravens run defense is struggling and when your run defense is struggling, Derrick Henry is the last human being on the planet that you want to be going up against. Not only do I think the Titans are going to cover here, but I also think they're going to pull off the upset. PICK: Titans win 30-23 and cover.

My betting plan for the week is to parlay the Steelers money line (-440 vs. Jaguars) with the Chiefs money line (-275 vs. Raiders) and the Chargers money line (-420 vs. Jets), which will give me odds of +107 (Bet $100 to win $107). To check out the rest of my picks for Week 11, be sure to click here.

4. Drew Brees has a collapsed lung, Saints refuse to announce their Week 11 starter

There's a good reason Drew Brees couldn't play in the second half of the Saints win over the 49ers and that reason is that he had a punctured lung. Oh, and it seems he also had at least five broken ribs. I can't function when I stub my toe, so I have no idea how Brees was able to finish the half against the 49ers with his injuries.

With Brees likely out for a few weeks, Saints coach Sean Payton has decided to be coy about who the team's starting quarterback will be going forward.

"None of it benefits us by announcing that player earlier than later," Payton said Monday. "I wouldn't project or answer that in any way. We'll see how this week unfolds."

The Saints' options are Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Although Jameis is a human interception machine, I actually think he's a good option for the Saints. If I'm New Orleans, I keep Brees on the bench for the next four weeks and that's because the Saints should theoretically be able to win each of their next four games even if Brees isn't playing.

Week 11: Falcons. Atlanta's defense is surrendering the third-most yards in the NFL.

Week 12: at Broncos. Denver has scored the fifth-fewest points in the NFL this year.

Week 13: at Falcons. Atlanta is giving up 310 pass yards per game, which is the second-worst in the NFL.

Week 14: at Eagles. Philadelphia is surrendering 133 rush yards per game, which is the third-worst in the NFC.

Basically, all these teams have weaknesses that the Saints will be able to exploit without Brees and I think they can go at least 3-1 if he's out for the next four weeks. That being said, Brees might not even be out that long. The QB wrote on Instagram Monday that he plans to "be back in no time!"

5. Can the Steelers go 16-0?



As we all know, 2020 has been the year of crazy and nothing would be crazier than the NFL giving us just the third undefeated team ever and just the second 16-0 team. The chances of an undefeated happening are so realistic at this point that you can now bet on the possibility at William Hill.

Right now, the odds of the Steelers going 16-0 are set at +750 (Bet $100 and win $750 if it happens). So should you bet some money? Our resident Steelers homer, Bryan DeArdo, got out his black and gold crystal ball to predict the rest of the Steelers' season.

Week 11: at Jacksonville (Win).

Week 12: Baltimore (Loss).

Week 13: Washington (Win).

Week 14: at Buffalo (Win).

Week 15: at Cincinnati (Win).

Week 16: Indianapolis (Win).

Week 17: at Cleveland (Loss).

Final record prediction: 14-2.

Well, DeArdo definitely took all the drama out of the potential undefeated season by predicting a loss in WEEK 12. He also believes the Steelers will lose in Week 17 because there's a chance they'll have nothing to play for. For what it's worth, I also don't see the Steelers going undefeated, but I won't be surprised at all if they finish 15-1 for just the second time in franchise history.

6. 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars and Jets duking it out for top pick

The only thing more exciting than the playoff race is the race for the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. This race isn't always exciting, but it is this year, because the Jets (0-9) and Jaguars (1-8) are both so bad. It's train-wreck television at its finest and I'm secretly hoping that this race makes it all the way to Week 17 before someone clinches the top pick.

The fight for the top pick has turned into the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes and right now, our draft analyst Ryan Wilson sees Lawrence going to the Jets, which might be the first bit of good news that Jets fans have received since the season started.

Here's a look at how Wilson sees the top-five picks shaking out:

1. Jets: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence. I want to say that not even the Jets could botch this pick, but let's be honest, there's a 50% chance they mess it up.

2. Jaguars: Ohio State QB Justin Fields. Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton is literally playing for his job right now, because if he keeps losing, the Jags are going to get a high pick and then use that pick to replace him with Justin Fields.

3. Cowboys: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain. After the Cowboys took a corner in the second round of the 2020 draft, Wilson has them getting even more desperate for secondary help by grabbing a corner in the first round in 2021.

4. Washington: Oregon OL Penei Sewell. This team needs a quarterback, but if Fields and Lawrence are already off the board, Wilson sees them going after the top offensive linemen in the draft.

5. Chargers: Miami EDGE Gregory Rousseau. Melvin Ingram has a contract that expires after the 2020 season and if the Chargers decide they don't want to give him a new deal, replacing him with Rousseau would be a much cheaper option.

To check out how the rest of the first round shakes out, be sure to read the rest of Wilson's mock draft by clicking here.

7. The Kicker!

In yesterday's newsletter, I got so distracted by the fact that someone hit a 61-yard field goal over the weekend that I didn't get a chance to mention the performance of Bills kicker Tyler Bass. Even though his team lost on the most absurd play of the season, Bass still had one of the best kicking performances of anyone in the NFL this year.

In the 32-30 loss, Bass went 3-for-3 on field goals with makes from 54, 55 and 58. With those kicks, not only did Bass become the first player in team history to convert three field goals of more than 50 yards in one game, but he also became just the second kicker in NFL history to make three field goals of 54 or more yards in a single game. The only other time that has happened came in 2007 when Kris Brown pulled it off for the Texans in a 22-19 win over the Dolphins.

To celebrate Bass' accomplishments, I'll be taking the day off tomorrow to re-watch all of his kicks. Since I'll be out, we'll be bringing in our Hump Day specialist Cody Benjamin. I'm not sure Cody is going to like the title of "Hump Day Specialist," but he better get used to it, because I'm thinking it's going to stick.