NFL Week 11 picks, odds, how to watch: Eagles stun Patriots again, Jaguars upset Colts, Rams edge Bears

Week 11 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday night with a juicy AFC North rivalry featuring a Pittsburgh Steelers team fighting to steal the spotlight of the forming playoff picture, and then the weekend slate delivers a bunch of important matchups, including some potential postseason previews.

Can the Cowboys rebound against a second straight NFC North foe? Will the Patriots avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles? Who will come out on top: Deshaun Watson or Lamar Jackson? We'll find it all out this weekend.

A week after yours truly finished below .500 on a week chock-full of stunning upsets (Falcons over Saints! Dolphins over Colts!), we've got more predictions and picks against the spread -- for every single game on tap -- as you prepare for the next wave of action. Enjoy!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Browns -2.5

The Browns finally won a game, and they'll be at home on a short week. But Freddie Kitchens cannot be trusted. Neither can Baker Mayfield or anyone on that offense, for that matter, against a Steelers defense that's as good as advertised -- and then some.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Browns 19

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Panthers -5.5

Good for Atlanta going into New Orleans and spoiling what should've been an easy win for the Saints. It's not going to happen again. Carolina can't stop the run, but Devonta Freeman is out, and Kyle Allen has quietly been really good. Panthers got this.

Prediction: Panthers 27, Falcons 21

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5

This would normally be a spot where the Cowboys could slip up. Matthew Stafford is still banged up, though, and Dallas will be looking to rebound after losing a tight one to Minnesota. They should be able to get Ezekiel Elliott going at Ford Field.

Prediction: Cowboys 29, Lions 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -3

With or without Jacoby Brissett, the Colts are in some trouble. T.Y. Hilton's absence really hurts. And while it's hard to bet against Frank Reich scheming up a rebound, Nick Foles also seems due for a triumphant return after all the Gardner Minshew hype.

Prediction: Jaguars 23, Colts 20

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -5.5

Miami is no longer the laughingstock it was a few weeks ago, and they pushed Buffalo in their last meeting. But let's not get carried away. The Bills still own a talented pass "D," and Josh Allen should be able to extend enough plays to sweep this series.

Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 17

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -4

This is probably the matchup of the week. You just know Deshaun Watson's going to keep Houston in this thing, and the Texans' ground game isn't too shabby, either. Lamar Jackson is on a tear, though. At home, the Ravens will be able to sneak it out.

Prediction: Ravens 31, Texans 25

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -10.5

After taking it down to the wire with Dallas, the Vikings are due for a tune-up game at home. The Broncos might get to Kirk Cousins a little bit, but Dalvin Cook should once again carry the load, and Minnesota's own pass rush will be too much for Brandon Allen.

Prediction: Vikings 26, Broncos 16

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Redskins -1.5

Dwayne Haskins is locked in as Washington's quarterback, but he's going to be forced to carry his team if New York slows Bill Callahan's ground-first "attack." That's a recipe for trouble, even against a Jets team with plenty problems of its own.

Prediction: Jets 24, Redskins 17

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Saints -6

The Bucs kept things close the last time these two teams met, and the Saints are coming off an embarrassing letdown against Atlanta. Methinks Sean Payton will respond favorably, with Jameis Winston inevitably helping his cause.

Prediction: Saints 26, Buccaneers 22

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -13.5

Kyler Murray is elusive enough to offset at least some of San Francisco's pass rush. But the Cardinals defense is also porous enough to let Jimmy Garoppolo get back on track. This'll be close at times, but the Niners will take it, no doubt.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Cardinals 20

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -10.5

Maybe you can count on a little complacency from the Raiders? Otherwise, it's very hard to find a reason to pick against an Oakland blowout. Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and the rest of the gang should have a field day in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Raiders 34, Bengals 19

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Remember the last time the Eagles were underdogs to the Pats? And get this: The last time Jordan Matthews was with Philly, the Birds pulled off a separate improbable upset of New England (2015). It won't be easy, but with the city rocking, they'll do it again.

Prediction: Eagles 26, Patriots 24

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Rams -7

Which quarterback is going to fold under pressure more? It kind of comes down to that, doesn't it? And neither Mitchell Trubisky nor Jared Goff is very inspiring right now. We'll ride with the home team and better coach, then, to give L.A. a slight edge.

Prediction: Rams 23, Bears 20

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Glad we're all on the same page again in regards to the Chargers. Let's not get it twisted: K.C.'s defense still gives up way too much, and L.A.'s running backs should eat. But Patrick Mahomes on Monday night? Yes, please.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Chargers 23

Benjamin's record

Last week: 6-7

Season (straight up): 90-57-1

Season (against the spread): 71-76-1