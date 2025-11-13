Week 11 in the NFL could go down as the best week of the 2025 season. We have Baker Mayfield taking on Josh Allen in Buffalo, a rematch of Joe Flacco vs. Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh, and the two best teams in the NFC face off in Los Angeles.

Plus, Patrick Mahomes gets a shot at the 8-2 Denver Broncos, the New York Giants hope to get the interim bump against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, and Dan Campbell the offensive play caller takes his Detroit Lions into Philadelphia to battle the Philadelphia Eagles.

Which teams should you pick in Week 11, and which should you fade? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are here to break down the biggest games of the weekend. For clarity, lines for these selections were taken on Nov. 12 via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users can get $150 in bonus bets for a winning $5 wager.

Dajani (Patriots -12.5): You never know what can happen in divisional games, but I just think there's too much going against the Jets despite their back-to-back wins. This defense has forced one takeaway all year, Justin Fields has thrown for under 55 yards in three out of the last four games and Garrett Wilson is hurt again. Part of me is rooting to see this team upset the red-hot Patriots in front of the entire NFL world, but I don't think that will happen. Prediction: Patriots 30, Jets 10

Dubin (Patriots -12.5): New England is playing as well as any team in the NFL right now, and while the Jets did just secure their second win of the season, they also traded away several impact players on a defense that was already going to be ill-equipped to stop Drake Maye and Co. from putting up points. On a short week, at home, you have to like the Pats to win and win big. Prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 10

Dajani (Bengals +5.5): The Steelers have a -858 yards differential this season. It's the third-worst yards differential by a winning team through nine games since 1940. We saw what this Bengals offense did against Pittsburgh a few weeks ago with 470 total yards and 33 points scored, so I don't think they should be 5.5-point underdogs in this matchup. The Steelers offense looked pathetic on Sunday night vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, and there's more shuffling to be done in that secondary. Prediction: Steelers 28, Bengals 24

Dubin (Bengals +5.5): We saw this game a few weeks ago and know that the Bengals can move the ball against the Steelers. We also know that Cincinnati's defense is a disaster. We further know that Pittsburgh's offense can look fairly good one week and terrible the next, or vice versa. I think this sets up for the Steelers to win, but the Bengals to keep things close thanks to their ability to get after the Steelers through the air. Prediction: Steelers 24, Bengals 21

Dajani (Buccaneers +5.5): The Bills have lost three out of their last five since starting 4-0, including that eye-popping loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. I have major concerns about this defense, which ranks bottom three in the NFL in opponent rushing yards per game (147.6), opponent yards per rush (5.5) and opponent rushing touchdowns (14). The Buccaneers are 17-8 ATS as an underdog since Baker Mayfield joined the team in 2023, which is the best mark in the NFL. The Bills on the other hand are 2-5 ATS as a favorite this season. Prediction: Bills 29, Buccaneers 27

Dubin (Buccaneers +5.5): I feel weird continually making the exact same spread picks as Dajani but here we are again. The Bills should be able to bounce back in this game because I don't expect their offense to look as listless as it did against Miami on Sunday, and I don't expect that the Bucs will be able to run all over the defense like the Dolphins did -- even if Bucky Irving is back in the lineup. But we know the Bucs can put up points in a hurry, so I think it'll be a close one. Prediction: Bills 26, Buccaneers 23

Dajani (Vikings -3): When J.J. McCarthy upset the Lions in Week 9, I was ready to jump on board. "Oh boy, it looks like Kevin O'Connell has found something in his new quarterback!" Then, he turned right around and struggled against the Baltimore Ravens at home. I don't know what to think about the Vikings anymore, while Chicago has won six of its past seven games. I'm going to trust the Vikings one more time. Minnesota has won eight of the past nine games against Chicago, and is 6-1 SU and ATS in the last seven games following an ATS loss. Prediction: Vikings 28, Bears 23

Dubin (Bears +3): Strangely, I feel better about Chicago than I do about Minnesota at the moment. I think the way to get after the Vikings defense is to run the ball on them, and with the curious exception of last week's win over the Giants, the Bears have been running the hell out of the ball since returning from their bye. I'm also not yet sold on the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy-led offense -- even against a Bears team that has been vulnerable defensively. Prediction: Bears 20, Vikings 16

Dajani (Rams -3): Without a doubt, this is the game of the week. Two 7-2 rivals riding four-game win streaks going at it. What will be the determining factor? I think one of two things. I believe Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba can take advantage of the Rams cornerbacks. But on the other hand, I think Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback in the NFL right now, given he just became the first player ever to throw 20 touchdowns and zero interceptions in a six-game span. The Rams were my preseason pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, so I'll take them. Prediction: Rams 30, Seahawks 24

Dubin (Rams -3): I absolutely cannot wait for this showdown, which might be the biggest game of the year to date, considering the records of the two teams and the stakes. Iff this game were in Seattle, I might go in the opposite direction with my pick. But with the way Matthew Stafford is playing right now, it's hard to go against his team at home -- even if the Seahawks are arguably playing just as well, if not better than their rivals. Prediction: Rams 26, Seahawks 21

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Denver Broncos

Dajani (Broncos +3.5): It's so hard to take the favorites in a divisional matchup if you're giving me the hook with a home underdog. Bo Nix hasn't been impressive overall, but has turned it on in the second half on multiple occasions. Nix is 1-1 vs. the Chiefs, and has completed 81% of his passes with six touchdowns and zero interceptions while averaging 9.1 yards per attempt in those games. Chiefs win, but I'm going to take the home dog. Prediction: Chiefs 24, Broncos 21

Dubin (Broncos +3.5): I'm not picking the Chiefs to lose this game. I'm just picking the Broncos to keep it close. They've done a strong job over the last several years of keeping Kansas City's offense from going off, and given the way their defense has played this year, that seems like a reasonable possibility to happen again on Sunday. But I don't trust the Denver offense as far as either I or Bo Nix can throw it. Prediction: Chiefs 21, Broncos 20

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) (SNF)

Dajani (Lions +2.5): A potential NFC Championship preview. In this game, I'm going to take the more explosive team. I'm going to take the Lions to simply outscore the Eagles. I'll admit that Dan Campbell taking over play-calling duties is interesting, but the Lions didn't miss a beat against Washington last week, racking up a season-high 546 total yards, 30 first downs and zero punts. Obviously Philly's defense is much better than Washington's, but expect explosive plays from Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams to be the difference here. Prediction: Lions 33, Eagles 28

Dubin (Lions +2.5): The Eagles somehow keep doing the thing where they don't actually look very good and yet come away with a victory. I just don't think you can actually pull that kind of thing off against the Lions. You need to play really well on both sides of the ball. How many times have the Eagles really done that this season? Given the way Detroit's offense has looked for most of this season, I'm betting on the Lions to put together some fireworks here. Prediction: Lions 30, Eagles 26

Dajani (Cowboys -3.5): The Cowboys are going to be playing with heavy hearts following the Marshawn Kneeland tragedy. The defense has been a major problem this season, but I predict they will have their best performance of the year in Vegas. The Raiders are 0-3 in prime time since the start of last year. Cowboys cover. Prediction: Cowboys 27, Raiders 21

Dubin (Cowboys -3.5): The Raiders are too bad to really compete with even the Cowboys. Prediction: Cowboys 30, Raiders 20