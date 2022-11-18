Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

After watching the Packers play last night, I think I can unequivocally say that their season is over. I mean, it's not technically over, but there's no way that team is making the playoffs, and I'm so sure they won't make it that I will print out this newsletter and eat it with Funyuns if they somehow do make it.

The Packers are now 4-7 on the season through 11 weeks, which means they've already matched their loss total for the past two seasons COMBINED. Anyway, we'll be recapping last night's game, plus we'll be making some bold predictions for Week 11 along with some game picks, so let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Titans-Packers recap

With their 27-17 win over the Packers last night, the Titans are now 7-3, which makes them the ONLY team in the NFL that has started 7-3 or better in each of the past three seasons. Not only do they have a comfortable 2.5-game lead in the AFC South, but they're only a half game behind the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC. After shocking everyone by earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, the Titans might just surprise everyone by doing it again.

Everyone's sleeping on the Titans, except for Ryan Wilson, Will Brinson and I, and that's because we didn't sleep last night. Instead, we recorded a 30-minute podcast about the game. Here are a few key points from the game that we went over:

Ryan Tannehill looks like the real deal. When Tannehill is playing well, the Titans are almost impossible to beat, and he was playing well Thursday night. The Titans QB completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns. The passing total was his highest since Week 2 of 2021. Tannehill was so good throwing the ball downfield that it was scary. He completed four passes of 30 yards or more, which allowed him to finish with 12.3 yards per attempt on the night.

If you want to hear our entire recap of the game, be sure to click here.

2. Today's show Part II: Best bets for Week 11

The best part about Friday -- besides the fact that it's Friday -- is that you get two episodes of the podcast in your feed. After recording the Thursday night postgame podcast with Wilson and myself, Brinson kicked us to the curb so that he could record his weekly picks show with Pete Prisco and R.J. White.

Those three guys spent nearly 60 minutes going over their best bets for every single game being played in Week 11, and we're going to cover three of those bets from each guy below. You actually might want to listen to them this week because they're coming off a pretty solid Week 10 where they combined to go 6-3. They've now gone a combined 19-7-1 over the past three weeks.

Pete Prisco (2-1 last week in picks covered here, 19-10-1 on the season)

Colts (+7) to cover against the Eagles

Saints (-3.5) to cover against the Rams

Ravens at Panthers OVER 41 points

R.J. White (3-0 last week in picks covered here, 18-11-1 on the season)

Patriots (-3) to cover against the Jets

Giants (-3) to cover against the Lions

Bears at Falcons OVER 49 points

Will Brinson (1-2 last week in picks covered here, 15-14-1 on the season)

Ravens (-13) to cover against the Panthers

Vikings (+1.5) to cover against the Cowboys

Rams at Saints UNDER 39

To hear what the rest of the best bets are for Week 11 -- and there are quite a few -- you can check out the episode by clicking here.

3. NFL Week 11 picks: Raiders and Vikings both pull off upset wins

Justin Jefferson (left) and Kirk Cousins USATSI

This is the final newsletter of the week, which means we will be cramming as many Week 11 picks as humanly possible into this space.

With that in mind, we've got five more Week 11 picks coming your way, and those will be coming from NFL senior writer Pete Prisco along with Will Brinson, Jordan Dajani, Tyler Sullivan and myself.

Here's how things are going to work: I'm going to give you one pick from each guy and then direct you to the rest of their picks. That way, if you like their pick, you'll be able to read the rest of them, but if they pick against your favorite team, you can ignore the rest of their picks and move on. Every pick that was featured here last week ended up being correct, so let's see if we can make it two weeks in row.

4. NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit

With a monstrous snowstorm in Western New York, the NFL made the decision Thursday to move the Browns-Bills game out of Buffalo. Is this good news for the Browns? Who now has the advantage?

Here's everything you need to know about the situation:

Game is being moved to Detroit. The only thing that's changing about the game is the location. The time (1 p.m. ET) and the day (Sunday) will both be staying the same. In the past, the NFL has been known to move games from Sunday to Monday for weather-related issues, but that wasn't an option here because the Bills play on Thanksgiving.

The only thing that's changing about the game is the location. The time (1 p.m. ET) and the day (Sunday) will both be staying the same. In the past, the NFL has been known to move games from Sunday to Monday for weather-related issues, but that wasn't an option here because the Bills play on Thanksgiving. Why this could be an advantage for the Browns. For the Browns, the new game site comes with one potentially big advantage: The Bills are going to be losing their home-field advantage. With the game being moved closer to Cleveland, it will be easier for Browns fans to get to the game. Also, and more importantly, it will likely be easier for Browns fans to get tickets, which means there could be a strong Browns contingent in Detroit. The Browns are 1-3 on the road this year, so playing a neutral site game instead of a true road game is definitely a good thing for them.

For the Browns, the new game site comes with one potentially big advantage: The Bills are going to be losing their home-field advantage. With the game being moved closer to Cleveland, it will be easier for Browns fans to get to the game. Also, and more importantly, it will likely be easier for Browns fans to get tickets, which means there could be a strong Browns contingent in Detroit. The Browns are 1-3 on the road this year, so playing a neutral site game instead of a true road game is definitely a good thing for them. Why this could be an advantage for the Bills . Although the Bills will be losing their home-field advantage, they will get a slight benefit this week in the form of less travel. With Buffalo playing in Detroit on Sunday and Thursday, that will cut down their traveling schedule. Thanksgiving week can be hectic for any players who have a game on Thanksgiving, but the Bills will get to spend four days in Detroit leading up to the game, which should make for easier preparation.

Although the Bills will be losing their home-field advantage, they will get a slight benefit this week in the form of less travel. With Buffalo playing in Detroit on Sunday and Thursday, that will cut down their traveling schedule. Thanksgiving week can be hectic for any players who have a game on Thanksgiving, but the Bills will get to spend four days in Detroit leading up to the game, which should make for easier preparation. Bills cancel Friday's practice. The snowstorm hitting Buffalo is already causing issues for the Bills, with the team being forced to cancel their Friday practice. The team is expected to fly to Detroit on Saturday, but first, they have to get to the airport. During a similar situation back in 2014 -- where a Bills game got moved to Detroit due to snow -- several players were forced to ride a snowmobile to the airport

This week's game will mark the sixth time since 2000 that a game has been forced to change locations due to weather, and if you want to check out the full list of games that have been moved, be sure to click here. If you want an idea of what the snow looks like so far in Buffalo, you can see a few pictures here. You can also see some thunder snow by clicking here.

5. Five bold predictions for Week 11

Tony Pollard (left) and Ezekiel Elliott Getty Images

There's nothing we love here more than making bold predictions, so we asked Jared Dubin to come up with five of them for Week 11.

With that in mind let's take a look at his predictions:

Bills drop 40 on the Browns. "The Bills have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 13 and 14 of last season. And just like the Bills got back on track following back-to-back losses a year ago by demolishing an inferior opponent, they will do the same this year. In 2021, it was a 31-14 victory over the Panthers. This year, the Bills will hang a 40-spot on the Browns in a game played inside Detroit's Ford Field dome."

"The Bills have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 13 and 14 of last season. And just like the Bills got back on track following back-to-back losses a year ago by demolishing an inferior opponent, they will do the same this year. In 2021, it was a 31-14 victory over the Panthers. This year, the Bills will hang a 40-spot on the Browns in a game played inside Detroit's Ford Field dome." Jets beat the Patriots. "Zach Wilson always seems to struggle against the Patriots, so it's highly unlikely that he's going to be the one to win this game for New York. Instead, we're counting on the defense, which is one of the best in the NFL, to make things incredibly uncomfortable for Mac Jones and company on offense. The Jets hold the Pats to just one touchdown in this contest and win a low-scoring affair."

"Zach Wilson always seems to struggle against the Patriots, so it's highly unlikely that he's going to be the one to win this game for New York. Instead, we're counting on the defense, which is one of the best in the NFL, to make things incredibly uncomfortable for Mac Jones and company on offense. The Jets hold the Pats to just one touchdown in this contest and win a low-scoring affair." Justin Fields hits 100 rushing yards for a third consecutive game. "The Falcons have faced only five designed quarterback runs this season, but those plays have gained 101 yards and a touchdown. They've also faced only seven scrambles from opposing quarterbacks this season, so they may not be prepared for what Fields has in store for them in that department."

"The Falcons have faced only five designed quarterback runs this season, but those plays have gained 101 yards and a touchdown. They've also faced only seven scrambles from opposing quarterbacks this season, so they may not be prepared for what Fields has in store for them in that department." Kadarius Toney scores a rushing TD and receiving TD. "Mecole Hardman went on injured reserve earlier this week, JuJu Smith-Schuster may or may not clear concussion protocol in time for this game, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is dealing with an illness, which means the door could be open this week for Toney to have a huge game."

"Mecole Hardman went on injured reserve earlier this week, JuJu Smith-Schuster may or may not clear concussion protocol in time for this game, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is dealing with an illness, which means the door could be open this week for Toney to have a huge game." Ezekiel Elliott gets more snaps than Tony Pollard. "Pollard is very obviously

For a full look at Dubin's bold predictions, be sure to click here.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Commanders hit with another lawsuit

