When the NFL season started, I thought the Houston Texans would be a young, feisty, tough team with a first-year coach and a rookie quarterback who would win a few games and play tight ones in many of the ones it lost.

Looking back now, that was so misguided.

They are now far more than that, with head coach DeMeco Ryans a candidate to win Coach of the Year and rookie passer C.J. Stroud actually being mentioned in the MVP talks. After beating the Cincinnati Bengals with a game-winning field goal in the final seconds Sunday, the Texans are now 5-4 and one game out of first place in the AFC South. If the playoffs started today, the Texans would be in the party.

Who saw that coming?

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 61.6 YDs 2626 TD 15 INT 2 YD/Att 8.26 View Profile

Stroud is a big reason why. The second overall pick in the draft last April has far exceeded expectations for a rookie quarterback. In fact, he's been special, rookie or not. He threw for 356 yards and one touchdown against the Bengals, giving him 826 passing yards the past two weeks. He's on pace to throw for nearly 5,000 yards.

The thing that stands out when watching Stroud is that he makes it look so easy. He doesn't flinch. Even when he threw a bad late-game interception to get the Bengals back into the game, he still led the Texans on the game-winning drive in the final minutes. That's two weeks in a row he's done that, which shows how poised he's been this season.

Playing without Nico Collins, he turned to Noah Brown for the big plays. Brown had eight caches for 172 yards and had a big play to set up the game-winning field goal. Earlier this season, Stroud beat the Jacksonville Jaguars with four backup offensive linemen starting in front of him.

The kid is unflappable. That, coupled with an outstanding offensive system led by Bob Slowik and a defense that is getting better by the week, is why the Texans are up to 11th in my Power Rankings. With a soft schedule the next five games, they might be even higher. The only tough game in that stretch would appear to be a home game against the Jaguars on Nov. 26.

The Texans are the surprise team of the league so far, but the best thing is the long-term viability as a true contender is real. The have the right coach, but more than that, they have the right quarterback.

The future, though, might be now.