NFL Week 11 Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson is legit and so are the Ravens, Vikings make big jump

Lamar Jackson is the real deal.

I wasn't sure if he would turn into a quality NFL quarterback, but he's turned into much more than that.

He's a legitimate MVP candidate.

The Baltimore Ravens have taken his skill set and adapted it to the NFL game, making him a weapon on the ground and through the air. He's improved greatly as a pocket passer and as a result he has the Ravens surging on offense.

Couple that with an improving defense – loaded with top corner play – and the Ravens are a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Ravens are up to the top spot in my Power Rankings, fresh off a blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, Jackson had another perfect passer rating, the second of the season.

But the numbers don't do him justice. He is so fun to watch and so agonizing to defend for defensive coordinators.

The NFL game is changing in a big way. However, I still think it's about what happens inside the pocket, and Jackson has been good throwing from inside of it. Eventually, though, when the ability to run fades – and it will – he will have to be even better.

So far, Jackson has adapted well. So far, the Ravens have adapted well.

It works.

Jackson is an MVP candidate. The Ravens are a Super Bowl contender.

And we get to watch it every week.