NFL Week 11 QB Power Rankings: Is Jimmy Garoppolo a liability for a 49ers team that is Super Bowl caliber?

It's strange. Jimmy Garoppolo has been in the NFL for six years now. At one point, he was Tom Brady's heir. At another point, he was the savior of the 49ers franchise. At this point, he's the $137.5 million quarterback of an 8-1 49ers team that sits atop the deepest division and conference in the NFL. The 49ers' near-perfect start to the season has pushed Garoppolo's career record as a starting quarterback to 16-3. And yet, despite all of those undeniable facts, Garoppolo remains an enigma.

Some see that win-loss record and they consider Garoppolo to be worthy of the franchise quarterback label and the $27.5 million per year that comes attached to a label like that. He just wins -- 84.2 percent of the time, to be exact, and eight out of nine times this year. Others see that win-loss record and consider Garoppolo to be a quarterback that's been dragged along by superior teammates and coaches -- Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels in New England, and now Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

For the vast majority of Garoppolo's career, ever since he arrived in San Francisco just before the 2017 trade deadline, I've subscribed to the second narrative. It's not that I thought he was bad after a career in New England that amounted to only two starts during Brady's Deflategate suspension. It's just that I've never thought Garoppolo has demonstrated the capability to be a franchise-level or elite (or whatever word you want to use) quarterback. I've kept an open mind to the point where after he lit up the Cardinals on Halloween for 317 yards and four touchdowns, I went on the Pick Six NFL Podcast with the rest of the Super Friends and I praised Garoppolo for a performance that I didn't think he had in him, and said that because Garoppolo had now demonstrated the ability to play like a superstar quarterback, I could buy the 49ers as a legitimate Super Bowl team.

I still think that remains true. I think the 49ers are Super Bowl good. I think Garoppolo is good enough to help the 49ers win a championship. I think he has performances like the one he submitted against the Cardinals buried within him still. But I also think the second narrative is less of a narrative and more of a truth, and the first narrative is lazily built around his win-loss record. I believe that on Monday night we saw what has often been the case throughout this season and his career. We saw a quarterback that is mostly being carried by a strong support structure. We saw a quarterback that might just be a liability on an otherwise Super Bowl-caliber roster.

With a chance to practically wrap up the division by taking a three-game lead over the Seahawks, Garoppolo went out there against the then 27th-ranked defense by DVOA and proceeded to complete only 24 of his 46 pass attempts (52.2 percent) for 248 yards (5.4 yards per attempt), one touchdown, one interception, and a 66.2 passer rating. He also fumbled twice.

Pressure was a theme of matchup. The Seahawks bombarded him. Teams, by now, should be well aware of how to rattle him. Six of Garoppolo's eight interceptions have come against the blitz even though he's attempted 72 fewer passes against the blitz than he has against normal rushes.

While it's true that Garoppolo's offensive line betrayed him, repeatedly getting overrun by Jadeveon Clowney and co, his receivers dropped countless passes, and that he was without George Kittle for the entirety of the game and Emmanuel Sanders for a significant portion of the night, it's also true that Garoppolo submitted a worse performance than his already terrible statline indicates. He was lucky to have thrown only one interception.

And about that one interception. It absolutely should've been caught by Garoppolo's intended target, Kendrick Bourne. That's irrefutable. But at the same time, ball placement matters. If Garoppolo had put the ball on his wide-open target so that he didn't have to leap for it, the interception likely never would've occured. Bourne should've caught the ball. No one is arguing otherwise. But Garoppolo's ball placement turned a routine catch into a leaping catch. The ball placement, for how wide open the throw was, was bad, even if the drop was significantly worse. Am I being a harsh critic? Sure, but only because quarterbacks of Garoppolo's stature are supposed to be held to higher standards than the Jameis Winstons and Mitchell Trubiskys of the NFL.

NFL Game Pass

Now, about those near interceptions.

On the game's first series, which resulted in a 49ers field goal, Garoppolo was picked off near midfield by Shaquill Griffin when he threw a late and lazy pass to an in-cutting receiver, but a questionable holding penalty on the Seahawks -- not involving Garoppolo's intended target -- wiped away that interception.

NFL Game Pass

On the 49ers' final series of regulation, which resulted in a field goal that sent the game to overtime, Garoppolo was twice lucky to avoid a game-losing interception. First, he threw a gift to K.J. Wright, who dropped the gimme pick.

NFL Game Pass

What's particularly damning about that throw -- not that it needs to get anymore damning to be considered a bad throw -- is that Garoppolo had a man open. He just didn't see him.

The blue circle is where Garoppolo went with the ball. The red circle is where he should've gone.

NFL Game Pass

A few plays later, Garoppolo did it again. He tried to throw away the game. This time, it was Bobby Wagner who refused the present.

NFL Game Pass

We all know what happened next: The 49ers sent the game to overtime, Russell Wilson tried to give the game away in overtime with an awful red-zone pick, the 49ers missed a field goal, and eventually, at the death, Wilson led a game-winning drive to make the NFC West a whole lot more interesting with the Seahawks now only a game back of the 49ers. But the play that's been overshadowed by the chaos of overtime is the final offensive play the 49ers ran. On third down, with 1:42 remaining in overtime, from their own 20-yard line, Garoppolo had a chance to win the game, to seize the NFC West crown, and change the narrative. Deebo Samuel, streaking up the right sideline, burned Griffin. He wasn't wide open, but by NFL standards, he was open.

Garoppolo underthrew him, which allowed Griffin to recover and bat the ball away. Give Griffin credit for making a play on the ball. But if Garoppolo hits Samuel in stride, the 49ers might win the game with a walkoff 80-yard touchdown.

NFL Game Pass

It wasn't an easy throw. It was deep, downfield, and in a high-leverage situation. But it's the kind of throw franchise quarterbacks earning $27.5 million per year are expected to make. Put it this way, if a quarterback like Mitchell Trubisky had missed that throw, he would've been crushed for it. The talk would've been about the underthrown pass instead of the great defensive play.

NFL Game Pass

Again. Ball placement matters.

NFL Game Pass

That wasn't his only downfield miss.

Jimmy Garoppolo was 3/18 (16.7%) for 59 yards and 1 INT on passes traveling 10+ last night.



It's the lowest completion % by any @NFL QB with at least 15 such attempts in a game this season.



(via @NFLResearch Next Gen Stats) — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 12, 2019

To be clear, one game should not define a quarterback. Garoppolo is going to get more opportunities in big moments to prove himself -- in this season and beyond. He's not done writing his story. So, the criticism of him laid out in this space should not be construed as the definitive account of his career. Things change quickly in the NFL. All we can do is respond to what we've seen, try to predict what will come next, and then react accordingly when things don't proceed as predicted -- because, given the inherent chaotic nature of sports, they so rarely do.

But this is about more than just one game. Garoppolo sports a 16-3 record as a starting quarterback, but in those 19 games, Garoppolo has posted pedestrian numbers: a 66.6 completion percentage, 8.1 yards per attempt, a 29-to-16 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and a 96.3 passer rating. This season, he's completing 67.6 percent of his passes (10th), averaging 7.6 yards per attempt (14th) and 7.3 adjusted yards per attempt (17th), and throwing a touchdown on 5.1 percent of his passes (12th) and an interception on 2.9 percent of his passes (the sixth-highest rate). He ranks 15th in passer rating, 18th in DYAR, 19th in DVOA, and 12th in total QBR.

Again, those aren't bad numbers. Nobody should think Garoppolo is a bad quarterback. He isn't. He's fine. He's been good enough for the 49ers to win eight of their first nine games. And with the 49ers' defense playing this out of its mind, he's good enough to guide them to the Super Bowl.

But there might come a moment in say, December, when the 49ers head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks again, or in, say, January when the 49ers' defense isn't able to pitch a near-perfect game. It's in that moment that Garoppolo will need to play above the level he's played at for most of this year and his career. While Garoppolo has proven the ability, every so often, like he did on Halloween, to rise to that level, he hasn't done in consistently enough, in large part because he hasn't been asked to. That doesn't mean he's destined to fail come December or January. It just means the first 19 starts of his career have cast doubt on his ability to actually do it. In that sense, he's still a bit of a question mark six years after the Patriots drafted him with the intent of developing him as Brady's successor.

And that's the difference between the 49ers and the other Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. The Seahawks have Wilson -- put him on the 49ers and Garoppolo on the Seahawks, and the 49ers win on Monday night by three touchdowns. The Saints have Drew Brees. The Cowboys have Dak Prescott and the Eagles have Carson Wentz. The Packers have Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings have Kirk Cousins -- yes, Cousins is playing at a higher level than Garoppolo. Out of all the contenders in the conference, the 49ers have the biggest liability at quarterback. That's why you'll find Garoppolo positioned in the middle of the pack and below the rest of those aforementioned quarterbacks in this week's edition of quarterback power rankings.

Before we move onto the power rankings, a reminder of the rules.

One quarterback per team. Whichever quarterback started in Week 10 will be the quarterback selected. So you'll find Brian Hoyer listed for the Colts this week, not Jacoby Brissett.

Whichever quarterback started in Week 10 will be the quarterback selected. So you'll find Brian Hoyer listed for the Colts this week, not Jacoby Brissett. Recent success matters more than past success . These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week.

. These are power rankings. That's why you won't see Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, at No. 1. We're valuing performances this season more than performances in previous seasons. We're valuing performances last week more than performances four weeks ago. As a result, don't be surprised if the rankings fluctuate in a major way each week. But reputation and history do matter, because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost.

because they're tools we're using to predict future success. All-time greats get a bit of a boost. There's more to the rankings than wins and losses. Wins are not a quarterback stat. While we're definitely taking into account wins and losses, it's not the only thing that matters. You'll see a ton of other stats listed -- like DYAR, DVOA, and total QBR. For an explainer on those stats, click right here. Yes, the eye test matters too.

Onto the rankings.