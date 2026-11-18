1 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow is on a historic heater: He is the first player in NFL history with a 70-plus completion percentage and four-plus total touchdowns in five consecutive games. Burrow, Peyton Manning (2004, 2013) and Tom Brady (2007) are the only players in NFL history with 20-plus passing touchdowns in a five-game span. Burrow also leads the NFL in completion percentage (74.7%), passing yards per game (310.6), passing touchdowns (27) and passer rating (117.7). He is the undisputed No. 1 entering Week 11. (No change)

2 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

Brock Purdy continues to produce no matter who is or isn't on the field for the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy leads the league in passing yards per attempt (9.0) and expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.34) while ranking second in completion percentage (70.1%) and passer rating (115.2). His 0.34 EPA per dropback is the highest since Lamar Jackson's 2019 NFL MVP season, despite having the most missed games by wide receivers (44) in the NFL this season. Purdy cruised against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with 389 yards passing and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing while adding 21 more yards on the ground on two carries. He is operating Kyle Shanahan's offense with an efficiency that has him at the top of the league. (+1)

3 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence is definitely in the NFL MVP mix. He dominated in Nashville (352 yards passing, three touchdowns and an interception on 25-of-35 passing with 27 rushing yards on four carries) in a Jacksonville Jaguars' 40-23 win. He is tied for third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (21) and No. 2 in yards per pass attempt (8.8). Lawrence also ranks third in the league in passer rating (112.8) and EPA per dropback (0.23) for the 7-2 Jaguars. (+1)

4 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen performed well while leaning on running back James Cook in a 31-12 Buffalo Bills victory over the New York Jets (196 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception on 11-of-21 passing with five yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns on five carries), but he just hasn't been as dominant as the quarterbacks ranked ahead of him right now. Allen's 11 rushing touchdowns are the most by a quarterback in their first nine games of a season ever, and he also ranks fourth in the league in EPA per dropback (0.21). (+1)

5 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes is all the way back after the trade for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. Mahomes marched into Atlanta like Union General William T. Sherman in 1864 and burned the Falcons' secondary to the ground at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards, five passing touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 35-13 win for the visiting Chiefs. Sunday marked Mahomes' first game with at least five passing touchdowns since the opening week of the 2022 NFL season, the year of his second and most recent league MVP season. He averaged 9.3 air yards per pass attempt, his most since Week 4 at the Las Vegas Raiders, the game Tyquan Thornton went down. Mahomes now ranks fourth in the league in passer rating (106.7), sixth in completion percentage (66.8%), tied for seventh in passing touchdowns (19) and seventh in EPA per dropback (0.16). With the threat of his trademark deep ball back, Mahomes will continue to soar up these rankings in the weeks to come. (+3)

6 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Jared Goff had an up-and-down effort (303 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions on 20-of-31 passing) in the Detroit Lions' 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich. The last three weeks have been bumpy for Goff as he is averaging just 238 passing yards per game with four passing touchdowns and four interceptions for an 87.9 passer rating. Overall this season, Goff still ranks top five in the NFL in completion percentage (67.4%, fourth), touchdown-to-interception ratio (18-4, tied for fourth), passer rating (105.9, fifth) and EPA per dropback (0.21, fifth). (No change)

7 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott is trying his best to keep the Cowboys' season from another postseason-less end after he went toe to toe with Brock Purdy (343 yards, five touchdowns and an interception on 30-of-51 passing) in Dallas' 46-40 home loss against the NFC's top-seeded 49ers. Prescott has locked back in as of late with 11 passing touchdowns and an interception in the last four games. He ranks third in the NFL in passing yards (2,724), tied for third in passing touchdowns (21), ninth in touchdown-to-interception ratio (21-6) and eighth in EPA per dropback (0.16). (+3)

8 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

The Packers' patchwork offensive line didn't give Jordan Love (220 yards passing, one touchdown, one interception on 17-of-27 passing) a chance against Brian Flores' No. 1 Vikings defense on Sunday in a 30-10 defeat at Lambeau Field. He was sacked eight times, tied for the most in a single game this season with Deshaun Watson (twice) and Justin Herbert. Love made some strong throws when he had the time. Green Bay is dead last in the NFL in rushing offense (67 rushing yards per game) while leading the league in dropped passes with 25, seven more than the next closest team. Love has also been hit 69 times this season, the third most in the league. Despite everything going against him, he leads the NFL in passing yards (2,838) and completions of 20-plus yards (43) and is tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (20). (-6)

9 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud had a chance to really get the Texans back into the AFC wild card race, but a 17-0 lead transformed into a 27-24 defeat against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. He threw for just 211 yards in addition to three touchdowns and an interception on 20-of-38 passing. Despite Houston's 3-6 record, Stroud has been playing like a top-10 quarterback all year when it comes to passing yards (2,462), yards per pass attempt (7.7), passing touchdowns (19,), touchdown-to-interception ratio (19-3), passer rating (102.4) and EPA per dropback (0.16). Not being able to drive the Texans to score any points from 11:20 in the second quarter to 9:17 left in the fourth quarter killed Houston in Week 10, which is why he dropped two spots this week. (-2)

10 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB

Kirk Cousins gave the Vikings exactly what they needed (207 yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception on 21-of-31 passing) to emerge victorious, 30-10, at Lambeau Field against the Packers. He finally got Justin Jefferson involved with season-highs in both targets (13) and catches (9). Cousins' 22 passing touchdowns are the second most in the NFL, while he ranks fifth in passing yards (2,537). (+1)

11 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Jayden Daniels was a rollercoaster (249 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and two interceptions on 22-of-33 passing in addition to 28 yards rushing on 11 carries) in the Commanders' 24-21 upset victory over the Giants on "Thursday Night Football." His last three drives ended with two interceptions and a game-winning, 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds left. That made him the first player with multiple interceptions in the fourth quarter AND a game-winning passing touchdown since Carson Wentz in 2022, also for the Commanders. Despite the two interceptions, Daniels still ranks second in the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio (10-2) and ninth in passer rating (97.1). (-1)

12 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears were on a bye in Week 10 after the ugliest game of his football career. He threw two passing touchdowns in the first quarter of the Bears' narrow "Sunday Night Football" win over the Buccaneers in Week 9 before he tossed no touchdowns and four interceptions across the game's final three quarters. Those four interceptions were the most Williams has thrown in either a collegiate or NFL game. Williams still ranks third in the NFL in completion percentage (68.7%) and eighth in yards per pass attempt (7.9), but he now ranks 14th in passer rating (95.4), 10th in EPA per dropback (0.12) and tied for 22nd in touchdown-to-interception ratio (8-5). He looked totally out of sorts against Todd Bowles' blitzing defense that night, but the good news for Williams is that he has a chance to reset against a Lions defense in Week 11 that no longer has Aidan Hutchinson. (+1)

13 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

Matthew Stafford did what he needed to do against the fading Arizona Cardinals (249 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and an interception on 18-of-26 passing) in a 34-6 victory. Stafford's 19 passing touchdowns are tied for the seventh most in the NFL, but he ranks 15th in passer rating (92.8) and 13th in EPA per dropback (0.08). The No. 14 spot is right where he should be at 38 years old, with everything looking much more difficult for him in 2026 than it did in his 2025 NFL MVP season. (+1)

14 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Bryce Young played turnover-free football (200 yards passing while completing 17 of 30 throws) in a 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints that has the 4-5 Carolina Panthers sitting atop the NFC South. The last four games have been tough for Young. He's thrown five touchdowns to four interceptions while averaging 212 passing yards per game and completing 59.9% of his throws. (+2)

15 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Tyler Shough came up just short in the Saints' 20-17 loss against the Panthers (187 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception on 25-of-35 passing with a team-high 25 yards rushing on six carries). Shough hasn't had a lot of help from his team's run game this season, as he is the Saints' leading rusher through nine games with 187 yards on the ground. However, he has to stop turning the ball over, as his 11 giveaways are the fourth-most in the NFL. (No change)

16 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Bo Nix was playing his best football of the season with multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games for the first time in 2026 entering his Week 10 bye. He threw for 237 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception on 25-of-37 passing in a 26-21 road win at the Panthers in Week 9. Nix still isn't threatening defenses down the field, averaging 5.6 air yards per pass attempt, the lowest among the league's 31 qualified quarterbacks. (+3)

17 Geno Smith New York Jets QB

The Bills gave Geno Smith a beating (148 yards passing on 13-of-21 passing with five quarterback hits) in the Jets' 31-12 defeat on Sunday. Smith has been accurate this season, ranking fifth in the league in completion percentage (67.1%), tied for seventh in touchdown-to-interception ratio (12-3) and seventh in passer rating (99.2), but he just isn't striking fear into opposing defenses on a weekly basis. His EPA per dropback ranks 16th in the league (0.03), but it's obvious defenses see him as a more limited quarterback physically at 36 years old. Smith is a league-average quarterback who could thrive with a strong supporting cast. Unfortunately, he is on the New York Jets. (+4)

18 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Cam Ward is starting to find his groove. He performed admirably (231 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception on 28-of-39 passing) in a 40-23 defeat against the AFC South-leading Jaguars. Ward has four touchdown passes to just one interception while completing 68.4% of his passes for a 98.9 passer rating since Week 8. The great news for the 2025 NFL Draft's first overall pick is he now gets to face a Dallas defense that is in total freefall in Week 11. (+5)

19 J.J. McCarthy New York Giants QB

J.J. McCarthy threw for a career-high 293 passing yards in addition to a touchdown and an interception in the Giants' stunning 24-21 upset loss on "Thursday Night Football" against the Commanders. He didn't need to chuck it deep to Malik Nabers in tight coverage in that spot, just needing a field goal to force overtime, but that's not a bad mindset to have. His confidence is continuing to grow, and he'll be tested in Week 11 against a reinforced Jaguars defense with safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis making their Jacksonville debuts. (+3)

Just a few weeks ago, Michael Penix Jr. was No. 10 in these rankings. How is he 10 spots lower in just a few weeks? He is averaging 191 passing yards per game with one touchdown and six interceptions over the last three weeks in three straight defeats. That's a stark contrast to Atlanta winning three of his first five starts, while he averaged 231.4 passing yards per game with nine touchdowns and only one interception. Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs (286 yards and an interception on 23-of-43 passing) wasn't any better. Although Drake London could have done his QB a solid by not dropping two of his best throws of the day. (no change)

21 Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns QB

Deshaun Watson didn't stuff the stat sheet (312 yards passing and an interception on 25-of-40 passing with a team-high 49 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight carries) in the comeback win against the Texans. However, he became the third Browns quarterback with 300-plus passing yards in three straight games (Josh McCown in 2015 and Joe Flacco in 2023), and he tied the record for the most game-winning drives (six) in the first 10 games of a season by a quarterback since 1950. Having the 10th-longest average time to throw (3.08 seconds) and a league-high 37 sacks is still an issue. (+4)

22 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers' problem is that just shy of his 43rd birthday, he doesn't want to get hit by NFL defensive linemen anymore. That's a difficult desire to have when playing quarterback in the NFL. So as a result, he'll just get rid of the football early to avoid taking a hit to the detriment of the Steelers. It's how he threw eight consecutive incompletions to begin Pittsburgh's 38-18 blowout loss against the Bengals on "Sunday Night Football." Those eight incompletions were the most to begin a game by a Steeler in the play-by-play era (since 1991). When Rodgers has time to throw, he can still be effective. However, when things begin to break down, the panic sets in for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. (-5)

23 Fernando Mendoza Las Vegas Raiders QB

Fernando Mendoza looked like a rookie making his first start (143 yards passing on 17-of-29 passing with 22 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown on six carries) in the Raiders' 21-13 home defeat against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. That's a tough team to debut against, and the six sacks he absorbed made it clear that he is still adjusting to the speed of the pro game. However, he acclimated himself nicely, all things considered. (+1)

24 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Herbert showed some signs of life in the Chargers' 23-20 "Monday Night Football" win at the Baltimore Ravens. He completed 12 of his 18 throws for 129 yards while rushing for 51 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Perhaps this is a sign that Herbert is shaking off whatever cobwebs led to 13 turnovers this season, tied for the second-most in the league. (+5)

25 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Drew Lock has done an admirable job filling in for the injured Sam Darnold, but Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Sam Darnold is the starter when healthy. Seattle is on their bye in Week 11, but Macdonald anticipates Darnold to be back for Week 12 at the 49ers. It's been a rocky year for Darnold: He's completing just 60.2% of his throws while averaging 211.1 passing yards per game with 10 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. (Not ranked in Week 10)

26 Jacoby Brissett Baltimore Ravens QB

Jacoby Brissett was the only quarterback who couldn't light up the Cowboys or win against the Chargers this season. He was rough (340 yards passing and an interception on 33-of-49 passing) in a 23-20 "Monday Night Football" home defeat against LA to close out Week 10. It's no surprise he has the lowest explosive pass per dropback rate (5%) in the entire league. (No change)

27 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Baker Mayfield's right thumb is still bothering him. Tampa Bay was on their bye in Week 10, but in his last time out, Mayfield simply couldn't throw the ball downfield (243 yards passing and two interceptions on 18-of-32 passing in the Buccaneers' 27-24 "Sunday Night Football" loss against the Bears. Mayfield's 74.9 passer rating ranks 29th among 31 qualified quarterbacks this season, and the only reason he is ranked this high is that Daniel Jones and four inexperienced backup quarterbacks are current starters around the league. (No change)

28 Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts QB

Daniel Jones (108 yards passing, a touchdown and two interceptions on 11-of-22 passing) barely survived the tanking Dolphins in a 24-22 victory. His 67.0 passer rating is the worst in the NFL among 31 qualified quarterbacks, and his 15 turnovers are the most in the league. It's curious why Colts coach Shane Steichen won't let 2023 NFL Draft fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson have a shot to start in a lost season. (+1)

29 Kyle McCord Miami Dolphins QB

Kyle McCord was steady (209 yards passing on 17-of-32 passing and a three-yard rushing touchdown), and he had the Dolphins in it until the very end in a 24-22 road defeat at the Indianapolis Colts. That's all the tanking Dolphins could have hoped for from the former sixth-round pick. (+3)

30 Joe Milton III Philadelphia Eagles QB

Joe Milton still hasn't evolved in his three seasons in the NFL. He is still throwing the ball way too hard on every throw, and his awareness in the pocket is lackluster. He absorbed seven sacks and lost a fumble while completing just 18 of his 34 throws for 169 yards in the Eagles' 19-11 Week 9 defeat against the Giants. Milton was the Eagles' leading rusher with 64 yards on nine carries in a game that Saquon Barkley played. That's the sole positive for Milton from Week 9. Perhaps he matured some during the Eagles' Week 10 bye. (No change)

31 Tommy DeVito New England Patriots QB

Tommy DeVito isn't an NFL starting quarterback, but that's what he'll have to be for the Patriots now that Drake Maye (ankle) is on the shelf. He threw for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 12-of-24 passing after replacing Maye in New England's defeat in Munich against the Lions. DeVito is fortunate to have a bye this week to prepare to start before facing the 1-8 Chargers in Week 12. (Not ranked in Week 10)

32 Carson Beck Arizona Cardinals QB