1 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB

The Jets were on a bye this week. His sensational rookie season will continue next week against the Patriots.

2 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

Marcus Mariota has not thrown for 300 yards in a game this season but London has been one of his favorite targets. The USC product played angry against the Panthers on last Thursday night, snatching passes away from his body with strong hands.

3 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

Wilson has played a key role for the surprising 6-3 Jets. They will play New England a second time in three games.

4 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB

Woolen played a part in one of the more viral moments of Week 10 as Leonard Fournette threw an interception on an intended target to Tom Brady. He has the second most interceptions with five.

5 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave has been the most productive rookie pass catcher in 2022. He is on pace for 1,170 receiving yards despite unsettled quarterback play in New Orleans.

6 Dameon Pierce Houston Texans RB

Pierce has shouldered the weight of Houston's offense since taking over for Rex Burkhead. He has the third most carries and the fifth most yards in the NFL. Although he has great size for the position, the rookie does a good job of allowing his blocks to develop before bursting to daylight.

7 Jack Jones New England Patriots CB

It feels like there is a gap between those top six players and the next group. Jones has been really good in coverage. He has shown good communication working in Bill Belichick's scheme. The Patriots were on a bye this week.

8 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins CB

Kohou's value is in his versatility, which was the same argument for Browns cornerback Greg Newsome a year ago. He can play man coverage. He can play zone coverage. He is willing to play downhill and tackle. There was a pass that he nearly intercepted in zone coverage. He was willing to change his style based on his assignment each play. Against Donovan Peoples-Jones, he was more physical downfield.

9 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT

Lucas has been consistently good throughout the season but Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross and Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu have shown a lot of growth over the course of the season.

10 Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks RB

It was tough sledding for Walker against the Buccaneers. After averaging 102.4 rushing yards per game over the previous five games, the Michigan State product was held to just 17 yards trying to stretch out runs horizontally against that stingy Tampa Bay front. He was able to make an impact in the pass game, registering six receptions, however.

11 Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE

Hutchinson has not been a dominant edge rusher but he has produced. He has 5.5 sacks to this point and is on pace for 11. Traditionally, a player who hits that double-digit sack threshold is the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

12 Kerby Joseph Detroit Lions FS

In an era where offenses are trying to get defenses moving sideline to sideline and forcing them to make plays in space, tackling is important. When compared to other rookie safeties, Joseph fares favorably. He has just three missed tackles, according to TruMedia, whereas Jalen Pitre and Jaquan Brisker have 22 and 13, respectively.

13 Martin Emerson Cleveland Browns CB

Watching the game live, I did not think Emerson would grade out as well as he did. Jaylen Waddle was able to get him twisted a time or two but that is to be expected considering a player of Waddle's caliber.

14 Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT

Jones can do a better job of keeping his hands tight inside the defender's frame and sustaining blocks in pass protection but he does a great job of working angles and getting out in space.

15 Kyle Hamilton Baltimore Ravens SAF