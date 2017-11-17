NFL Week 11 schedule: Vikings look to slow down Rams; Dak could be running for his life

Here's the schedule for the rest of Week 11, as well as 10 things about it that intrigue me:

Schedule

Sunday

Cardinals at Texans, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Ravens at Packers, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Lions at Bears, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Jaguars at Browns, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Giants, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Rams at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Buccaneers at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Redskins at Saints, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bills at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)

Bengals at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Patriots at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)

Monday

Falcons at Seahawks, 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN (GameTracker)

Can the Vikings defense slow down the Rams offense?



The Rams are the top-ranked scoring offense, averaging 32.9 points per game. But the Vikings are tied for fifth in scoring defense at 18.3 points per game. Something will have to give here. Jared Goff and the Rams have been impressive throwing the football this season, but Minnesota is tied for fifth in scoring defense and they are seventh in net yards per pass play. This will be fun to watch.

Will Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott escape the Eagles pass rush?

Without left tackle Tyron Smith last week, the Falcons turned Adrian Clayborn of the Falcons into Bruce Smith. He had six sacks, four against starter Chaz Green and two more against Byron Bell when he came into the game. The Cowboys have to prepare for the Eagles as if Smith won't play. It likely means Bell starts. That means they have to give him some help, which they didn't do much of last week. The Eagles have 25 sacks and ends Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Chris Long and Derek Barnett all have at least 2.5 sacks with Graham leading with five. Prescott might need to be ready to move around a lot if Smith can't go.

What can we expect from the Cowboys running game?

For the sake of the team, they should expect to see more of it. The Cowboys got away from who they are last week against the Falcons, which didn't help the pass-rush issues. Alfred Morris averaged 4.8 per rush, but had just 11 carries to get to his 53 yards. Prescott was the second-leading rusher with 43 yards. The Cowboys had just 14 runs coming from their backs. That's not enough. They need to run it more this week against the Eagles.

Can Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz solve his road woes?

Wentz has been really good at home, and not as good on the road. In four road games, he has eight touchdowns and two interceptions, compared to 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions in five home games. But the number that stands out is his completion percentage drop from home to the road. He is 63.4-percent at home to 57.5-percent on the road. In the Eagles' only loss this season to the Chiefs in Week 2, Wentz completed 54.3-percent of his passes and had his lowest passer rating of the season at 83.0. The Eagles haven't played a road game since October 12. This game against the Cowboys will be a major test for Wentz and the Eagles offense.

How will the Legion of Boom play without cornerback Richard Sherman?

It's going to be tough without him. He is a top corner and knows how to play their system perfectly. He's also a willing tackler in the run game, which is important in their scheme. They should have free safety Earl Thomas back this week, but strong safety Kam Chancellor has been bothered by neck stingers and missed practice time. If Thomas plays, the group will get an important piece against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. But losing Sherman, who will be replaced by Jeremy Lane, will be felt when trying to slow Julio Jones.

Did the bye do the Oakland Raiders defense some good?

If the Raiders are going to be a playoff team – and maybe more – the defense has to pick it up. Oakland is 23rd in scoring defense and 26th in total defense. You can't win championships with those types of numbers. But it won't be easy trying to get it turned around coming off the bye since they face Tom Brady and the Patriots in Mexico City. Good luck slowing that group down.

Can the Saints defense pass their latest test?

The Saints are tied for fifth in scoring defense, and have been outstanding on that side of the ball in their seven-game winning streak. But they haven't exactly faced a strong group of quarterbacks. Cousins and the Redskins will offer a bigger challenge for the improved Saints secondary, which starts two rookies. If they pass this test, the Saints are truly back on defense. I think they are.

Will the Saints continue to be a ground-and-pound team?

It's hard to believe they called 26 straight run plays last week and ran for 298 yards against the Bills. Who are these guys? They haven't needed Drew Brees to put up gaudy numbers, which is a good thing. But he has that capability if asked to do so. The Saints have the best offensive line in the league right now, which makes it all go. The Redskins are ranked 19th in rush yards per attempt, giving up 4.1 per rush. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara could be in for big games behind that line.

How will the Chiefs play coming off the bye?

Coach Andy Reid is 16-2 in his career coming off a bye and 3-1 with the Chiefs. He is the best in the league at handling the bye. It helps this week that he's facing a bad Giants team. But the Chiefs went into the bye with a struggling defense that led to three losses in their last four games. That unit has to pick it up. If history is an indicator, Reid will have his team – on both sides of the ball – ready to play.

How will rookie fifth-rounder Nathan Peterman play in his first start?

Peterman came on in relief of Tyrod Taylor late last week and threw a touchdown pass in the closing minutes, but this will be much tougher against the Chargers defensive front. Bills coach Sean McDermott made the decision to bench Taylor and play Peterman, which is a controversial move since the Bills are currently the sixth seed in the AFC. It is a move that will be scrutinized heavily this week, especially if Peterman fails.