It's the 11th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 11 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21 (Recap)

Sunday

Patriots at Texans (GameTracker)

Falcons at Saints (GameTracker)

Titans at Ravens (GameTracker)

Bengals at Washington (GameTracker)

Steelers at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Lions at Panthers (GameTracker)

Eagles at Browns (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 p.m ET (Preview)

Jets at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Packers at Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Rams at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Claypool grabs TD No. 8

Chase Claypool continues to make his surprising case for Offensive Rookie of the Year even stronger. Claypool might have had worse then 100/1 odds -- if he was even on the board -- to win the award before the season. Now? Well, we'll say this, when you factor in the eight touchdowns and the impact he has made on the Steelers offense as a whole -- we like his chances. Ben Roethlisberger dropped the ball in perfectly over the top and Claypool made the leaping grab.

Burrow to Green for the first time

Joe Burrow has not been shy when it comes to targeting veteran A.J. Green so far this season, but despite the heavy volume, the rookie hasn't been able to connect with the veteran on a single TD yet this season. That all changed in Week 11. In the red zone, Burrow found Green for the TD.

Wentz makes an early error

Carson Wentz has struggled in 2020 and that's no secret, but he made a mistake to start Week 11 that is unacceptable. Wentz missed an open read to his receiver before making the decision to throw late -- to the flat to a running back -- a recipe for disaster no matter how you slice it. The Browns capitalized immediately with a pick six.

Titans with the misdirection

Tennessee found a way to cash in on their early red zone possession with a tricky misdirection play. Watch QB Ryan Tannehill's eyes as he sells the throw to his right before coming back to the left to Jonnu Smith who crosses off his block and cashes in.

Walker, Hill get their chances

The best NFL stories are always the unexpected ones and that's exactly what two quarterbacks have a chance to lay the foundation for in Week 11. P.J. Walker was arguably the best player on the field at any position in the XFL when it restarted last year and now he'll get his chance to start for his former college coach in an offense that is very quarterback-friendly in Carolina with Joe Burrow's former college coordinator (Joe Brady) at the helm. Who knows -- maybe Walker can parlay this into a chance at a long-term starting opportunity. In New Orleans, the Saints want to see what they have in Taysom Hill a long-term basis after re-signing him. Hill will draw the start and could take the first step in proving to be Drew Brees' ultimate successor.