NFL Week 11 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Julian Edelman throws touchdown pass in Philly

It's the 11th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 11.

Julian Edelman can still QB

Hey, did you know that Julian Edelman played quarterback in college? Well, guess what? He did, and he got to throw once again on Sunday. This time, it was the Patriots duping the Eagles with some red zone trickery and Edelman found Phillip Dorsett in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown in Philadelphia.

The @Patriots DOUBLE PASS works perfectly.@Edelman throws a touchdown to Dorsett for the lead. #NEvsPHI #GoPats



Derek Carr soaring against Bengals

It was a very good first half for Derek Carr against Cincinnati, as the Raiders quarterback went 14 for 15 for over 150 yards and two touchdowns -- one through the air and another on the ground. That rushing touchdown saw Carr escape pressure and go airborne for six. Probably not how they drew it up but six points is six points.

Mixon it up

A little unintentional misdirection worked wonders for Joe Mixon on this touchdown run. This is the kind of play we see go nowhere about 99 percent of the time, but Mixon made it work and pulled something out of nothing.

Vikings storm back

After trailing by 20 early in the game, the Vikings have come all the way back. Minnesota grabbed their first lead of the game with this go-ahead TD pass from Kirk Cousins to Kyle Rudolph with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Oh boy, Denver ...

.@KirkCousins8 finds @KyleRudolph82 for the 36-yard TD!



The @Vikings erase a 20-point deficit and now lead 27-23. #SKOL



What a catch

Terry McLaurin may have made the best catch of the weekend by putting on this absurd display of hops.

Terry McLaurin is the real deal 🚨 @TheTerry_25 #NYJvsWAS



Guice on the loose

The Redskins finally got in the end zone for the first time since Week 6 (!) and it was Dwayne Haskins and Derrius Guice combining for a big gain. It's Haskins' first career NFL TD pass and Guice's first career touchdown as well. A big day for the Redskins! (Relatively speaking, of course.)

On the same play... Dwayne Haskins' first career TD pass and Derrius Guice's first career TD! @dh_simba7 @Dhasickest #HTTR



Darnold shredding 'Skins

Lamar Jackson is having himself a day with four touchdown passes, but he's not the only one. Sam Darnold also has four, although he's playing the Redskins so does it really even count?! But in all seriousness, the Jets quarterback is dealing in D.C. and this bullet to Jamison Crowder gave him his fourth TD through the air.

Darnold is having a day!



A 29-yard toss for his fourth TD pass. #TakeFlight #NYJvsWAS



Diggs-ing out of a hole

The Vikings got off to a pretty ugly start to the day but they're making a late push against the Broncos. This 54-yard connection to Stefon Diggs pulled them to within one score and it's shaping up to be an interesting finish in Denver.

Lamar gets No. 4

While Deshaun Watson's MVP hopes seem to be circling the drain on Sunday, Lamar Jackson's continue to soar. The Ravens QB notched his fourth TD pass of the day on this short throw to Mark Ingram, who dipped and dove his way into the end zone.

Have a day, Dolphins special teams

After puling off the onside kick earlier in the day, the Dolphins have added another awesome special teams highlight. This one comes from Jakeem Grant, who took a kickoff 101 yards to the house for a big touchdown. That's one of the longest TDs of the year and it adds to what has been a damn good day for MIami's special teams crew.

The @MiamiDolphins special teams unit comes through again. #FinsUp



Jakeem Grant returns the kickoff 101 yards! @_TheDreamIsHere #BUFvsMIA



"Lemarkable!"

Lamar Jackson remains a cheat code.

Your weekly jawdropping run by @lj_era8 🔥 #RavensFlock



Successful onside kick alert

Seeing a successful onside kick is one of the rarest things in football these days, it seems. Heading into this weekend there was only one successful attempt in the NFL this season, but we got a second on Sunday -- and it came from the Miami Dolphins, of all teams. The Fins caught the Bills sleeping after a second quarter touchdown and managed to maintain possession thanks to a nice special teams sneak play.

Giddy up, Gallup

It's hard to beat a catch that features a receiver showing elite determination and focus, so this one from Michael Gallup has gotta be one of the most impressive of the weekend. The Cowboys receiver fought off blanketed coverage and still managed to make the catch after juggling the ball to himself. That's incredible concentration right there.

.@michael13gallup’s concentration on this catch: 👌



He’s over 100 yards receiving and it’s still the first half! #DALvsDET #DallasCowboys



Lamar stays lights out

The battle of Lamar vs. Deshaun has gone very much in favor of the former so far, and the Baltimore QB has a couple of touchdown passes in the first half. His second came on this gorgeous dart to Mark Andrews in the end zone.

Lamar Jackson delivers a strike to @MAndrews_81 for his second TD pass of the day! @lj_era8 #HOUvsBAL



Receiver-to-receiver connection

Courtland Sutton typically hauls in passes but, on Sunday, he got a chance to launch one. The Broncos receiver showed off his arm by airing out a pass to Tim Patrick, who made a very nice grab despite some solid pass coverage.

Easy, Mack

Marlon Mack looked like he was going to be stuffed for a short gain on this red zone carry, until he wasn't. All of a sudden you see Mack escape that pileup in the middle and spin his way to freedom, taking it into the end zone for a rather unexpected touchdown run. That's some good scootin'.

Oh my, MACK!



A couple spin moves and @Marlon_Mack25 is in for the TD! #JAXvsIND #Colts



Welcome back, Nick Foles!

Nick Foles is back behind center with the Jaguars after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1 and it didn't take him long to toss his first touchdown pass in the return. Foles hit wide receiver D.J. Chark with a first quarter pass and Chark scampered all the way to the end zone for a 34-yard TD.

The headlining matchup of Sunday's early slate features two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL going head-to-head. Deshaun Watson and the Texans head into Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a big AFC battle.

Deshaun and Lamar are locked in. pic.twitter.com/jzc0FFgJVH — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2019

This will be the first time the two star quarterbacks have faced off in the pros, but it's not their first battle. They certainly had a memorable one in college, when Watson led No. 3 Clemson past Jackson and No. 5 Louisville, 42-36, in 2016. It was a game that featured 1,075 total yards, and while Watson got the win, Jackson went on to win the Heisman. We'll see if Texans-Ravens ends up as a high-scoring affair, but it's clear that oddsmakers are expecting one, with the O/U set at 49.5, via SportsLine.