NFL Week 11 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Julian Edelman throws touchdown pass in Philly
All the best highlights from Week 11 are right here
It's the 11th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 11.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Cleveland Browns 21, Pittsburgh Steelers 7 (Recap)
Sunday
- Atlanta Falcons 29, Carolina Panthers 3 (Recap)
- New York Jets 34, Washington Redskins 17 (Recap)
- Baltimore Ravens 41, Houston Texans 7 (Recap)
- Minnesota Vikings 27, Denver Broncos 23 (Recap)
- New Orleans Saints 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 (Recap)
- Dallas Cowboys 35, Detroit Lions 27 (Recap)
- Indianapolis Colts 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 13 (Recap)
- Buffalo Bills 37, Miami Dolphins 20 (Recap)
- Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m ET(GameTracker)
- Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Monday
- Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Julian Edelman can still QB
Hey, did you know that Julian Edelman played quarterback in college? Well, guess what? He did, and he got to throw once again on Sunday. This time, it was the Patriots duping the Eagles with some red zone trickery and Edelman found Phillip Dorsett in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown in Philadelphia.
Derek Carr soaring against Bengals
It was a very good first half for Derek Carr against Cincinnati, as the Raiders quarterback went 14 for 15 for over 150 yards and two touchdowns -- one through the air and another on the ground. That rushing touchdown saw Carr escape pressure and go airborne for six. Probably not how they drew it up but six points is six points.
Mixon it up
A little unintentional misdirection worked wonders for Joe Mixon on this touchdown run. This is the kind of play we see go nowhere about 99 percent of the time, but Mixon made it work and pulled something out of nothing.
Vikings storm back
After trailing by 20 early in the game, the Vikings have come all the way back. Minnesota grabbed their first lead of the game with this go-ahead TD pass from Kirk Cousins to Kyle Rudolph with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Oh boy, Denver ...
What a catch
Terry McLaurin may have made the best catch of the weekend by putting on this absurd display of hops.
Guice on the loose
The Redskins finally got in the end zone for the first time since Week 6 (!) and it was Dwayne Haskins and Derrius Guice combining for a big gain. It's Haskins' first career NFL TD pass and Guice's first career touchdown as well. A big day for the Redskins! (Relatively speaking, of course.)
Darnold shredding 'Skins
Lamar Jackson is having himself a day with four touchdown passes, but he's not the only one. Sam Darnold also has four, although he's playing the Redskins so does it really even count?! But in all seriousness, the Jets quarterback is dealing in D.C. and this bullet to Jamison Crowder gave him his fourth TD through the air.
Diggs-ing out of a hole
The Vikings got off to a pretty ugly start to the day but they're making a late push against the Broncos. This 54-yard connection to Stefon Diggs pulled them to within one score and it's shaping up to be an interesting finish in Denver.
Lamar gets No. 4
While Deshaun Watson's MVP hopes seem to be circling the drain on Sunday, Lamar Jackson's continue to soar. The Ravens QB notched his fourth TD pass of the day on this short throw to Mark Ingram, who dipped and dove his way into the end zone.
Have a day, Dolphins special teams
After puling off the onside kick earlier in the day, the Dolphins have added another awesome special teams highlight. This one comes from Jakeem Grant, who took a kickoff 101 yards to the house for a big touchdown. That's one of the longest TDs of the year and it adds to what has been a damn good day for MIami's special teams crew.
"Lemarkable!"
Lamar Jackson remains a cheat code.
Successful onside kick alert
Seeing a successful onside kick is one of the rarest things in football these days, it seems. Heading into this weekend there was only one successful attempt in the NFL this season, but we got a second on Sunday -- and it came from the Miami Dolphins, of all teams. The Fins caught the Bills sleeping after a second quarter touchdown and managed to maintain possession thanks to a nice special teams sneak play.
Giddy up, Gallup
It's hard to beat a catch that features a receiver showing elite determination and focus, so this one from Michael Gallup has gotta be one of the most impressive of the weekend. The Cowboys receiver fought off blanketed coverage and still managed to make the catch after juggling the ball to himself. That's incredible concentration right there.
Lamar stays lights out
The battle of Lamar vs. Deshaun has gone very much in favor of the former so far, and the Baltimore QB has a couple of touchdown passes in the first half. His second came on this gorgeous dart to Mark Andrews in the end zone.
Receiver-to-receiver connection
Courtland Sutton typically hauls in passes but, on Sunday, he got a chance to launch one. The Broncos receiver showed off his arm by airing out a pass to Tim Patrick, who made a very nice grab despite some solid pass coverage.
Easy, Mack
Marlon Mack looked like he was going to be stuffed for a short gain on this red zone carry, until he wasn't. All of a sudden you see Mack escape that pileup in the middle and spin his way to freedom, taking it into the end zone for a rather unexpected touchdown run. That's some good scootin'.
Welcome back, Nick Foles!
Nick Foles is back behind center with the Jaguars after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1 and it didn't take him long to toss his first touchdown pass in the return. Foles hit wide receiver D.J. Chark with a first quarter pass and Chark scampered all the way to the end zone for a 34-yard TD.
Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson square off
The headlining matchup of Sunday's early slate features two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL going head-to-head. Deshaun Watson and the Texans head into Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a big AFC battle.
This will be the first time the two star quarterbacks have faced off in the pros, but it's not their first battle. They certainly had a memorable one in college, when Watson led No. 3 Clemson past Jackson and No. 5 Louisville, 42-36, in 2016. It was a game that featured 1,075 total yards, and while Watson got the win, Jackson went on to win the Heisman. We'll see if Texans-Ravens ends up as a high-scoring affair, but it's clear that oddsmakers are expecting one, with the O/U set at 49.5, via SportsLine.
