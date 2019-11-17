NFL Week 11 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Nick Foles throws early touchdown pass in return
All the best highlights from Week 11 are right here
It's the 11th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 11.
SCHEDULE
Thursday
- Cleveland Browns 21, Pittsburgh Steelers 7 (Recap)
Sunday
- Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (GameTracker)
- New York Jets at Washington Redskins (GameTracker)
- Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (GameTracker)
- Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (GameTracker)
- Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (GameTracker)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (GameTracker)
- Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (GameTracker)
- Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders (GameTracker)
- New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (GameTracker)
Monday
- Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Charters in Mexico City, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Welcome back, Nick Foles!
Nick Foles is back behind center with the Jaguars after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1 and it didn't take him long to toss his first touchdown pass in the return. Foles hit wide receiver D.J. Chark with a first quarter pass and Chark scampered all the way to the end zone for a 34-yard TD.
Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson square off
The headlining matchup of Sunday's early slate features two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL going head-to-head. Deshaun Watson and the Texans head into Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in a big AFC battle.
This will be the first time the two star quarterbacks have faced off in the pros, but it's not their first battle. They certainly had a memorable one in college, when Watson led No. 3 Clemson past Jackson and No. 5 Louisville, 42-36, in 2016. It was a game that featured 1,075 total yards, and while Watson got the win, Jackson went on to win the Heisman. We'll see if Texans-Ravens ends up as a high-scoring affair, but it's clear that oddsmakers are expecting one, with the O/U set at 49.5, via SportsLine.
