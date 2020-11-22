It's the 11th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 11 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21 (Recap)

Sunday

Texans 27, Patriots 20 (Recap)

Falcons at Saints (GameTracker)

Titans 30, Ravens 24 (Recap)

Washington 20, Bengals 9 (Recap)

Steelers 27, Jaguars 3 (Recap)

Panthers 20, Lions 0 (Recap)

Browns 22, Eagles 17 (Recap)

Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 p.m ET (GameTracker)

Jets at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Packers at Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chiefs at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Rams at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Herbert goes off in first half

Justin Herbert has been cooking in the first half of what's arguably the easiest matchup he'll have all year against the Jets pass defense. His favorite target continues to be Keenan Allen -- and the have nearly connected for 100 yards in a single half -- but his most impressive play came in the deep passing game. Herbert is nearing 300 yards passing with two touchdowns in one half of play.

Pittman breaks free for a big one

After landing on injured reserve earlier this year, it looked like it could be a lost rookie season for Michael Pittman. Scratch that. He's healthy, back, and making big plays. Coming off a breakout game in Week 10, Pittman rolled through Week 11 with another game-breaking play -- this time for a touchdown.

Taysom impressive in first career start

No one knew what to exactly make of Hill's first career start at QB after the Saints kept this thing under wraps until we found out late in the week he had taken all first-team reps. Hill passed his first test with flying colors in a decisive win over a division rival. Hill finished the game with an impressive 18 for 23 for 233 passing yards -- averaging over 10 yards per attempt. He also added 51 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Here are some of Hill's most impressive plays:

Hill turning a busted pass play into a rushing TD.

Hill with the Cam Newton-esque designed rushing TD.

Hill finds Michael Thomas for the strike.

Big Dog eats in OT

Derrick Henry -- or the big dog -- a nickname to describe his fourth-quarter play -- sealed a comeback victory for the Titans with an impressive cutback TD run in overtime. Big dog eats!

Brown breaks through multiple tackles

A.J. Brown would simply not be stopped on what is an early candidate for our favorite play on the Week 11 slate. Not only did Brown's broken tackles keep a drive alive that otherwise would've been in jeopardy, it gave the Titans the go-ahead TD.

Hunt goes air Kareem for the score

Kareem Hunt would not be stopped on route to the end zone for a flying score to cap off a drive where the Browns imposed their will with a long Nick Chubb run to set up the short Hunt score. While Hunt's fantasy owners are likely angry, Browns fans are absolutely loving it.

Cam feeling it on the deep ball

Cam Newton has started to develop a rapport with his makeshift WR corps over the past two weeks and that continued into Week 11. Newton found Damiere Byrd on a perfectly-thrown 42-yard deep shot to get the Patriots back into the game. Byrd also did an excellent job tracking the ball.

Lamar finds his favorite target

The biggest difference between the MVP version of Lamar Jackson and the 2020 version is his efficiency on deep passes. After connecting with Marquise Brown for four long TDs in 2019, he has connected with him for zero this season. One receiver he has still been able to connect with at times is tight end Mark Andrews. On a well-designed deep shot, Jackson connected with Andrews for a big one.

Claypool grabs TD No. 8

Chase Claypool continues to make his surprising case for Offensive Rookie of the Year even stronger. Claypool might have had worse then 100/1 odds -- if he was even on the board -- to win the award before the season. Now? Well, we'll say this, when you factor in the eight touchdowns and the impact he has made on the Steelers offense as a whole -- we like his chances. Ben Roethlisberger dropped the ball in perfectly over the top and Claypool made the leaping grab.

Burrow to Green for the first time

Joe Burrow has not been shy when it comes to targeting veteran A.J. Green so far this season, but despite the heavy volume, the rookie hasn't been able to connect with the veteran on a single TD yet this season. That all changed in Week 11. In the red zone, Burrow found Green for the TD.

Wentz makes an early error

Carson Wentz has struggled in 2020 and that's no secret, but he made a mistake to start Week 11 that is unacceptable. Wentz missed an open read to his receiver before making the decision to throw late -- to the flat to a running back -- a recipe for disaster no matter how you slice it. The Browns capitalized immediately with a pick six.

Titans with the misdirection

Tennessee found a way to cash in on their early red zone possession with a tricky misdirection play. Watch QB Ryan Tannehill's eyes as he sells the throw to his right before coming back to the left to Jonnu Smith who crosses off his block and cashes in.

Walker, Hill get their chances

The best NFL stories are always the unexpected ones and that's exactly what two quarterbacks have a chance to lay the foundation for in Week 11. P.J. Walker was arguably the best player on the field at any position in the XFL when it restarted last year and now he'll get his chance to start for his former college coach in an offense that is very quarterback-friendly in Carolina with Joe Burrow's former college coordinator (Joe Brady) at the helm. Who knows -- maybe Walker can parlay this into a chance at a long-term starting opportunity. In New Orleans, the Saints want to see what they have in Taysom Hill a long-term basis after re-signing him. Hill will draw the start and could take the first step in proving to be Drew Brees' ultimate successor.