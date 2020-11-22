It's the 11th NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 11 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21 (Recap)

Sunday

Patriots at Texans (GameTracker)

Falcons at Saints (GameTracker)

Titans at Ravens (GameTracker)

Bengals at Washington (GameTracker)

Steelers at Jaguars (GameTracker)

Lions at Panthers (GameTracker)

Eagles at Browns (GameTracker)

Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 p.m ET (Preview)

Jets at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)

Cowboys at Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Packers at Colts, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)

Chiefs at Raiders, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Rams at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Walker, Hill get their chances

The best NFL stories are always the unexpected ones and that's exactly what two quarterbacks have a chance to lay the foundation for in Week 11. P.J. Walker was arguably the best player on the field at any position in the XFL when it restarted last year and now he'll get his chance to start for his former college coach in an offense that is very quarterback-friendly in Carolina with Joe Burrow's former college coordinator (Joe Brady) at the helm. Who knows -- maybe Walker can parlay this into a chance at a long-term starting opportunity. In New Orleans, the Saints want to see what they have in Taysom Hill a long-term basis after re-signing him. Hill will draw the start and could take the first step in proving to be Drew Brees' ultimate successor.