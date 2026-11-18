As expected, following a Week 9 where favorites owned the slate, underdogs bit back in Week 10. In turn, we were fortunate enough to pinpoint a trio of them in our five upset alert picks last week, so you had a peek behind the curtain on those favorites falling if you were with us.

We accurately highlighted the Commanders chances of heading into MetLife Stadium and beating the Giants, the new-look Vikings beating the Packers at Lambeau Field now that Kirk Cousins is in the fold, and Carolina taking down the Saints at the Superdome. We whiffed on the Patriots and Steelers as possible upset candidates, but three out of five ain't too shabby if you ask us.

Now, we turn our attention to Week 11, which is sort of a wonky slate. On top of featuring the fewest number of games (13) as six teams are on the bye, it also includes some hefty spreads. As of Wednesday morning, when this is being written, there are five double-digit spreads, including favorites like the Chiefs and Bills, who are laying over two touchdowns. That makes it a little more difficult to find those potential upsets, but they're there, and we've highlighted five favorites who could fall by the time Week 11 concludes.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Tennessee Titans (+8.5) at Dallas Cowboys

When: 1 p.m. ET | Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

1 p.m. ET | AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) TV: Fox | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

Fox | (Fubo, try for free) Titans ML odds: +300

The Cowboys play up or down depending on the competition. This season, their defense has remained abysmal, ranking last in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (393.8) and in rushing yards allowed per game (154.1). That last figure could be a key factor in Tennessee's chances of pulling off the upset. Tony Pollard, who began his career with the Cowboys in 2019, could enact some revenge on his former team as he's been one of the hottest running backs in the NFL as of late. Over his last three games, Pollard has rushed for 279 yards, recorded 112 receiving yards, and totaled six touchdowns. Last week, the 49ers ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns against the Cowboys' defense.

Sure, the change from Christian Parker to Mike Pettine as the defense play-caller could give Dallas a boost, but it might not be an immediate change. If Tennessee can continue to find success on the ground with Pollard in a favorable matchup, a ball-dominant game script could be the recipe for a shocking upset.

Meanwhile, AT&T Stadium hasn't been too kind to the Cowboys either, allowing 31.8 points per game over their last six games in which they are 1-5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7) at Detroit Lions

When: 1 p.m. ET | Where: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

1 p.m. ET | (Detroit, Michigan) TV: Fox | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

Fox | (Fubo, try for free) Buccaneers ML odds: +280

Yes, Baker Mayfield is at risk of missing this game due to a foot injury. However, Jalon Daniels is no stranger to coming in under duress for Mayfield, as he's already made three starts this season. That includes an upset win on the road against Dallas in Week 5. Moreover, Mayfield hasn't been lights-out this season, ranking fourth-worst in EPA per dropback among qualified QBs through Week 10 since 2000. He also has a league-worst 28% completion rate on throws of 15-plus air yards this season. That isn't meant to dump on Mayfield per se, but to highlight that Tampa might be able to win this game regardless of who is under center.

After all, the Buccaneers are a run-first offense this season, leading the league in rushing yards per game (163.9) and tied for the lead in yards per rush (5.0). Meanwhile, the defense is allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL (79.1), which will be particularly helpful as they look to contain a high-octane Lions offense that's spearheaded by Jahmyr Gibbs. When it comes to the Lions' passing attack, Jared Goff has been a little loose with the football, throwing an interception in three straight games entering Week 11. That could also play into Tampa Bay's hands as its 16 interceptions in the season lead the league.

The Lions are also in a tough spot regarding the scheduling of this game. The Bucs will be well-rested after their bye, while Detroit returns from an international game in Munich, Germany, in Week 10.

New York Jets (+3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers

When: 4:05 p.m. ET | Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

4:05 p.m. ET | SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) TV: Fox | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

Fox | (Fubo, try for free) Jets ML odds: +154

The Chargers finally got into the win column on Monday after taking down the Ravens in Baltimore. However, a winning streak might not be in the cards for L.A. as they host the Jets. On top of playing on a short week, it's still hard to buy into the Chargers at this point. The loss might speak more to where the Ravens are at currently without Lamar Jackson than L.A. turning a corner. In that victory on Monday, they were just 2-for-13 on third down while Justin Herbert didn't light it up through the air either, tossing for 129 yards, no touchdowns, and no picks. This is still not a great football team.

The Jets aren't that much better, but I did think they gave Buffalo a game in the first half of their Week 10 defeat before things fell off over the final two quarters. Geno Smith was also in and out of the lineup due to injury, but reportedly is on the mend and should play on Sunday. They have enough talent on both sides of the ball to absolutely go into SoFi Stadium and walk away with a win.

Minnesota Vikings (+3) at San Francisco 49ers

When: 8:20 p.m. ET | Where: Estadio Banorte (Mexico City, Mexico)

8:20 p.m. ET | Estadio Banorte (Mexico City, Mexico) TV: NBC | Stream: (Fubo, try for free)

NBC | (Fubo, try for free) Vikings ML odds: +136

The international tour for the NFL brings us to Mexico City this week for a primetime doozy between the Vikings and 49ers. Given how well both of these teams have played this season, this could very well be an NFC Championship preview.

While his numbers didn't jump out of the box score, I thought Kirk Cousins was sharp in his first game back with the Vikings after being acquired at the trade deadline. He gives the Minnesota offense some much-needed stability under center, and it's no surprise to see them post their second-highest scoring day of the season with him in the fold. This will be an opportunity for Cousins to bounce back against San Francisco, as he threw three interceptions against them back in Week 9 when he was still quarterbacking the Raiders. Some could see that poor showing as a bad sign for Cousins, but you can also see it as him having very recent familiarity with how they plan to attack him.

Of course, the true main event for this game will be Minnesota's defense against the 49ers offense. The Vikings are the best scoring defense (14.0 PPG allowed) in the NFL this season, while San Francisco is the second-best scoring offense (31.2 PPG). This is also a historically great matchup in the red zone, with the Vikings defense holding opponents to a 25% touchdown rate in the red area while the 49ers are scoring touchdowns on 83% of their trips. Both are the best of any team in a season since 2000.

This shows how razor-thin the margins are in this game, and it might be worth simply going with the underdog in Minnesota for value. It's also worth noting that Brock Purdy is 0-2 in his career against the Vikings, with his teams averaging 17 points per game as he's committed four turnovers.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5)

When: 1 p.m. ET | Where: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

1 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Eagles ML odds: +180

History is not on the Steelers' side in this matchup, as they've lost 11 straight road games against the Eagles. The last time they won was back in 1965 at Franklin Field. Given the slew of injuries that have impacted Philly this season (namely to quarterback Jalen Hurts), this could present a golden opportunity to snap that streak, but it's certainly not an automatic, considering how Pittsburgh looked on Sunday night.

The Bengals steamrolled the Steelers in primetime. While Joe Burrow can make any defense look foolish, the big concern for Pittsburgh was its inability to do anything on offense. They managed just 18 points and averaged 3.8 yards per play. If that's who they are in this matchup against the Eagles, Joe Milton and Co. will be able to hang around.

Philadelphia will also be well-rested for this matchup after its bye. Over his tenure as head coach, Nick Sirianni is 5-0 in his regular-season career coming off the bye.