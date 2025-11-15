NFL fans saw snow and rain in Week 10, though it might not have had as big of an impact as many expected. Football players tend to adjust to poor weather, but this can be a time where teams in domed environments or warm weather cities might lose some steam when playing in the elements. Here's a look at how the weather could impact games in Week 11.

Bucs vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

Any time there's snow in the forecast for Buffalo, you know things can go haywire. At the moment, there isn't expected to be any accumulation to impact this game, but any sort of flurries or wind will make the Buccaneers adjust more than they'd like. Tampa Bay is already dealing with injury concerns and the potentially inclement weather would not help. The total has dropped a bit from 50.5 to 47.5, but the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over, which hits in 59% of simulations. The model also backs the Bucs to cover the 5.5-point spread in 51% of simulations.

Bengals vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday)

These two defenses have not stopped much this season, while the offenses combined for 64 points in the first meeting of the season. There's a slight chance of rain during this game, though the current forecast suggests there won't be showers during the game. The Steelers cover the spread in 55% of simulations as 5.5-point favorites, and the Over hits on 49.5 in 50% of simulations.

Ravens vs. Browns (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday)

Lamar Jackson is getting back to his dual-threat ways after playing the last few weeks, but the Browns' defense won't be the only thing that could slow him down. There's some rain in the area, but there will also be wind gusts up to 30 mph with a more constant breeze of 20 mph. The SportsLine model backs the Ravens as 7.5-point favorites, with Baltimore covering in 52% of simulations. It also likes the Over on 38.5, which hits in 59% of simulations.