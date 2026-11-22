The Dallas Cowboys have to light up the scoreboard to win games in 2026, and they did just that in Week 11. The superstars on their offense showed up emphatically in a "gotta have it" kind of game against the Tennessee Titans and, for at least one week, deflected some of the deserved scrutiny that has been trained on the defense all season.

Dallas, therefore, is among the biggest winners of the week across the NFL this week. Sunday's schedule was one where heavy favorites had little to gain but everything to lose, and to the Cowboys' credit, they not only avoided disaster but also took care of business in emphatic fashion. They were not the only team to do so, but they needed that kind of win more than any of the other franchises that entered the week on the right side of a lopsided point spread.

But at the same time, the Pittsburgh Steelers were among the teams to feel the sting of failing to live up to expectations against a beleaguered opponent.

Here are the greatest winners and losers from Sunday's Week 11 action.

Winner: Cowboys offense

The defense is still an issue even after Christian Parker's demotion from play-caller, as evidenced by the 30 points it surrendered to the lowly Titans and the breakdown that allowed Carnell Tate to score one of the strangest touchdowns of the year. But when a team can score at will, what happens on the other side of the ball hardly matters. That was the case for the Cowboys in a 51-30 drubbing of the Titans.

Dallas needed a win in this spot, and they got it in the worst way. A season that is already slipping through its fingers would have only gotten more depressing with a loss to a one-win team. Behind a nearly perfect game from Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams and the rest of the offense, the Cowboys avoided disaster by a healthy margin and notched their third win in five games, keeping them very much alive in the NFC East race.

The Cowboys scored on all of their possessions except the final one when they knelt out the clock. They found the end zone seven times and scored a touchdown on each of their first six drives, the franchise's longest run of consecutive possessions ending in a touchdown to open a game in the play-by-play era. Some of that success had to do with the Titans' bleak defensive situation—their 13 straight drives with points allowed dating back to Week 10 were the most in a single season since at least 2000, per NFL research—but just as much with the star power on their own offense.

In the process, Lamb became the first receiver in Cowboys history with six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He and Pickens both crossed the 100-yard mark in the blowout.

Loser: Steelers

The last time the Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love? 1965. Granted, as members of opposite conferences, the in-state rivals only play every few years. But this is a losing streak that now spans 12 games after Sunday's 19-16 result, which went in favor of the Eagles.

This was the kind of matchup that was supposed to help the Steelers bounce back from last week's no-show against the Cincinnati Bengals and work their way back toward the top of the AFC North. Instead, they lost to a team that hadn't won a game since September and started Joe Milton at quarterback. It is far too early to call it a devastating loss, but if the Steelers finish the season a game short of a playoff berth, it is a contest they will look back on as one they should have gotten.

Winner: Panthers' NFC South outlook

The Carolina Panthers survived a shootout with the Baltimore Ravens that stands competitively among the most entertaining and chaotic games of the season. There were seven lead changes in the contest, including four in a back-and-forth second quarter and two in the final period. The Panthers were responsible for that final go-ahead play: A 37-yard field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald with 1:44 to play. The kick put the NFC South leaders up 35-33.

On a day when every other team in the division either lost or was on a bye, the Panthers capitalized on their opportunity to distance themselves from the pack. They now stand two games clear of the three other squads, all with 3-7 records.

A loss would not have cost Carolina its division lead, but it would have been a difficult pill to swallow, given the Ravens hadn't even led in a game since Oct. 25, before the multiple advantages they held on Sunday. But by taking care of business at home against the reeling Ravens, Carolina improved to .500 on the year and is now looking like a more respectable division leader.

Winner: Travis Kelce

This deep into such a lengthy and legendary career, Travis Kelce routinely reaches landmarks on team and league leaderboards. Sunday was another historic day for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Kelce scored two touchdowns in the 34-7 rout of the Arizona Cardinals and thus hauled in multiple scoring passes for the first time in 47 games. Ending that prolonged drought also moved Kelce up a spot on the NFL tight end career touchdown list.

Most total touchdowns by tight end (regular season and playoffs)

Antonio Gates (118) Tony Gonzalez (115) Travis Kelce (110) Rob Gronkowski (109)

What better day to make history than the same day on which Kelce became the fourth player in Chiefs history to play 100 regular-season games at Arrowhead Stadium? That is some serious longevity.

Loser: DK Metcalf

As if the loss to the Eagles was not bad enough for DK Metcalf and the Steelers, the wide receiver made his day even worse with an inexcusable decision. Metcalf had been jawing at Philadelphia defenders all game and took it to another level when he poked Cooper DeJean in the eye a little more than halfway through the third quarter. That exchange drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty (Metcalf's second of the game) and prompted his ejection from the game.

Metcalf did not back up his trash talk with his performance. He caught just one pass for 2 yards across four targets.

The NFL fined Metcalf earlier this season for taunting in the Steelers' Week 4 loss to the Browns. He also served a two-game suspension last season for getting into a physical altercation with a fan.

Winner: Bears GM Ryan Poles

The Chicago Bears' trade deadline blockbuster continues to age to perfection. Jeffery Simmons has been nothing but a superstar since his arrival in the Windy City and turned in his best performance as a Bear in the 21-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. Simmons racked up three sacks for the second time in his career, also recording three tackles for loss in a game for the fourth time. He led a vicious pass rush that got home on Tyler Shough six times.

Each of general manager Ryan Poles' moves ahead of and during the season contributed to where the Bears stand as a contender for the NFC's No. 1 seed. The Simmons trade is the latest and most stupendous example, but Poles made several other transactions that have been just as impactful. The Garrett Bradbury trade added a reliable starter to the middle of the offensive line, and sending DJ Moore out of town for two draft picks opened the door for Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze to flourish as a prolific receiving tandem.

Winner: Home teams

Entering Sunday, the last time home teams went undefeated in the early window was back in Week 9 of the 2019 season. It was therefore a rare sight to see the Panthers, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Bears, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills all defend home turf during the 1 p.m. ET slate.

Including the Houston Texans on "Thursday Night Football," home teams opened the week at 8-0.