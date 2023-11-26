NFL fans will be treated to four days of games in Week 12, which kicked off with the Thanksgiving tripleheader, the first-ever "Black Friday" game, the packed Sunday slate and will culminate with "Monday Night Football." Players brought out some of their best looks of the season for the holiday weekend.

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions kicked things off for the weekend and as seems to be tradition, the home team lost at Ford Field on the holiday. The Dallas Cowboys then rolled over the Washington Commanders, winning 45-10 and the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 to round out Turkey Day.

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets were the first teams to play on "Black Friday," with the Fins rolling over the Tim Boyle-led home team 34-13.

Here is a breakdown at some of the best looks from Thanksgiving on:

The Lions brought out a variety of styles on the holiday.

Osa Odighizuwa has the jacket of all jackets.

Like many on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys ate and left no crumbs, just with their outfits instead of a turkey dinner.

This look from Browns' No. 1 Juan Thornhill is the definition of clean.

DeAndre Hopkins is my favorite look of the bunch, mixing street with business for a modern look.

Tommy DeVito brought out the "TD" for his initials, certainly not as a sign of touchdowns to come. In a game between the Giants and Patriots, two of the worst offenses in the NFL, we saw just two TDs. A bit of an ironic chain, even if it was for his name.

Derrick Henry's outfits never disappoint.

This color suit looks rich and is different enough without being too out there. Jabrill Peppers added the chain and went with a simple white undershirt to keep the look fresh.