The Green Bay Packers played just one division game in the first 11 weeks of the season, but the back end of their schedule is loaded with NFC North opponents starting with a Week 12 contest against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers have played to the level of their competition for much of the season, winning big against the Lions and Steelers but faltering against the Browns and Panthers. How will they fare against a pesky Minnesota squad that has been inconsistent but is capable of big comebacks? We've locked in a play for Vikings vs. Packers as part of a three-leg parlay at BetMGM featuring the biggest NFL games in Week 12.

NFL Week 12 big games parlay

Packers -6.5 vs. Vikings (-110)

Chiefs -3.5 vs. Colts (-102)

Eagles-Cowboys Over 47.5 (-110)

Final odds: +621 (wager $100 to win $621)



Packers -6.5 vs. Vikings

Both these teams have been inconsistent, but Green Bay made enough plays down the stretch on the road against the Giants in Week 12 to give me more confidence with them. The Packers will be motivated to correct things after looking shaky for most of the last three weeks, and playing a divisional rival at home is a great time to make everything click. The Vikings have gotten great play from J.J. McCarthy at times, but he's also been wildly inconsistent. The Packers' defense can capitalize on that and Jordan Love should get more freedom to air the ball out, especially if Josh Jacobs is unable to play. Back Green Bay to cover here.

Chiefs -3.5 vs. Colts

It's not quite a must-win game for the Chiefs, but it sure does feel like one. Kansas City's streak of 10 straight division titles basically ended last week against the Broncos, but now the playoffs are also a question mark for the Chiefs at 5-5. Typically, Patrick Mahomes and Co. have stood tall against contending teams at home, and the Colts have been shaky enough on the road to have confidence in Kansas City's defense. This game has a "now or never" aura about it for the Chiefs, and more often than not, Mahomes has delivered under that kind of pressure.

Eagles-Cowboys Over 47.5

These teams did go barely Under this number in the season opener, with Philadelphia winning 24-20. Dallas has improved offensively and gotten more out of George Pickens and Jake Ferguson, while the Eagles have been lackluster offensively. The good news for Philadelphia is Dallas' defense has been one of the worst units in the league. I expect at least one team to get into the 30s in this game, which should push the total Over 47.5