The 2024 NFL season has been one of the most of thrilling years in NFL history. There have been 95 games decided by eight-or-fewer points this season, the second-most through Week 11 of a season in NFL history, per CBS Sports Research. Only 2016 had more (96).

Week 12 maintained the trend on "Thursday Night Football" with the underdog Cleveland Browns stunning the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 24-19 through a picturesque Cleveland snowfall. What other shocking events could go down in Week 12? Take a look in our fresh batch of CBS Sports NFL bold predictions.

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 66.7 YDs 1236 TD 9 INT 6 YD/Att 6.54 View Profile

The New England Patriots have never beaten Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has won all six of his starts against his AFC East rival. That's tied for the best record by an active quarterback against one team along with Russell Wilson's 6-0 record against the Philadelphia Eagles and Matthew Stafford's 6-0 record against the Washington Commanders.

However, that's going to change in Week 12 when Patriots No. 3 overall pick quarterback Drake Maye leads New England to victory against Tagovailoa's Dolphins. It hasn't been a typical year for Tagovailoa, who threw for three or more touchdowns for the first time last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had four such games in 2023.

Maye's 10 total touchdowns this season are tied for the most by a rookie through their first seven games of a season across the last four seasons along with Trevor Lawrence (2021), C.J. Stroud (2023) and Jayden Daniels (2024). He's also been an elusive scrambler, averaging 9.29 yards per carry on 28 carries this season, which is the most by a rookie on at least 25 carries since Michael Vick's 9.32 yards per carry average on 31 carries across two games played in 2001. Miami's pass rush is also horrendous at finishing pass rushes for sacks. They are generating a 34.4% quarterback pressure rate, which is 17th in the NFL, but they only have 17 sacks, which is the third-fewest in the entire league.

I'm betting Maye avoids the Dolphins pass rush and scrambles the Patriots to an upset victory over Tagovailoa and Co. in Miami.

Packers QB Jordan Love snaps eight-game interception streak vs. top 10 San Francisco 49ers pass defense

Jordan Love GB • QB • #10 CMP% 62.3 YDs 2081 TD 16 INT 11 YD/Att 8.1 View Profile

Suffering an MCL sprain and a groin strain early in the 2024 season has resulted in inefficient play from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love: his 11 interceptions this season are tied for the most in the NFL along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

He's thrown an interception in all eight games this season, which is tied for the fourth-longest single-season streak by a Packers quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger, per CBS Sports Research. Love is also the first quarterback since 2019 Jameis Winston, who became the only player in NFL history with both at least 30 passing touchdowns (33) and at least 30 interceptions (30) in a single season with 16 or more passing touchdowns (16) and 11 or more interceptions (11) in his first eight games of a season.

Naturally, one would expect Love's interception streak to continue against a San Francisco 49ers defense that has hauled in 11 interceptions this season, the seventh-most in the NFL this season. However, Love looked the best he has all season scrambling and creating time to throw with his legs in Green Bay's Week 11 win at the Chicago Bears. With his mobility coming back week by week, Love should play a clean game in Week 12 at home against San Francisco.

Panthers' Chuba Hubbard becomes first RB to rush for at least 60 yards vs. Chiefs

Chuba Hubbard CAR • RB • #30 Att 161 Yds 818 TD 6 FL 2 View Profile

The 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs are the only team in the NFL to not allow a running back to rush for at least 60 yards in a game this season. It makes sense considering the Chiefs have had the top scoring defense (18.0 points per game allowed) and top total defense (292.6 total yards per game allowed) since 2023.

That run of stifling opposing running backs to 59 yards or fewer this season will end on Sunday against the 3-7 Carolina Panthers lead back Chuba Hubbard. He's producing career-highs in rushing yards per game (81.8), yards per carry (5.1) and rushing touchdowns (six). Hubbard's 818 rushing yards are the fourth-most in the NFL this season, and he goes for at least his per game average of 81.8 rushing yards per game on Sunday against a Kansas City team that struggled to tackle Josh Allen a week ago.

Texans' C.J. Stroud avoids being sacked vs. Titans

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 63.4 YDs 2628 TD 12 INT 7 YD/Att 7.24 View Profile

C.J. Stroud has gotten absolutely pummeled since he stepped foot in the NFL. He's been sacked 35 times this season, the second-most in the league behind only Chicago Bears first overall pick Caleb Williams' 41 times, and he's been sacked 73 times in his career, tied for the most in the NFL along with 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young.

Despite Houston's issues with pass protection, he'll avoid being sacked in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans because their defense has crumbled without top cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Since his absence began in Week 7, Tennessee is allowing 30.7 points per game, the third-most in the entire league. That's because they lost the most air tight cover corner in football this season: Sneed has allowed the lowest completion percentage (37.5%) as the primary defender in coverage this season among 221 defenders with at least 20 passes thrown their way.

The loss of Sneed has had a ripple effect across the Titans defense, which is why Tennessee Pro Bowl edge rusher Harold Landry (five sacks this season) and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (three sacks this season) won't be taking down Stroud on Sunday despite his vulnerable offensive line.

Lamar Jackson throws his first interception on Monday vs. Chargers top defense

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 67.0 YDs 2876 TD 25 INT 3 YD/Att 8.96 View Profile

No quarterback has ever been better than Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has when playing football on Monday. He's thrown for 20 passing touchdowns and no interceptions on Mondays, making him one touchdown pass shy of tying Tom Brady for the most passing touchdowns without an interception on a single day in NFL history, per CBS Sports Research. Tom Brady holds that NFL record with 21 passing touchdowns and no interceptions when playing on Saturday.

That interception-free stretch is going to end in Week 12 when he faces the Los Angeles Chargers. It's bold because of Jackson's Monday dominance, but that's what's going to happen when he faces Los Angeles' No. 1 scoring defense (14.5 points per game allowed). Yes, that's what Los Angeles' points per game allowed figure is this season even after allowing 27 points against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. They have hauled in nine interceptions this season, tied for the 10th-most in the league, and they will grab a 10th on Monday off of Jackson.