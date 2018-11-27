NFL Week 12 Celebration Grades: Amari Cooper channels Markelle Fultz, Seahawks honor Iverson's step-over

Style points may not show up in the box score, but they do in our weekly NFL celebration grades. Showmanship is as much an art as football itself, so it's important to appreciate the celebratory displays that we'll see every weekend during the NFL season. It's also important to roast the players who clearly need to work on their celly game.

Week 12 was one of the strongest collective efforts we've ever had, so let's get to the highlights.

Thanksgiving stuffing

Listen, I respect Damontae Kazee for picking off Drew Brees (that's not easy to do this season) but this celebration was a little too ill-advised. Not only did the runback not count (Kazee was ruled down by contact right after the interception) but he ended up getting rejected by a Saints fan as he tried to jump in the crowd at the end of the return. Like, Dikembe Mutombo would have been proud of that fan's ball swat. That's not the result you want. Grade: F

Still a pick even though it didn't go for 6 😤 @Damontaekazee pic.twitter.com/RqpEBON8fo — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 23, 2018

Packers pay tribute to Soulja Boy

What the hell year is it? Grade: D

Hi @souljaboy thought you should see this pic.twitter.com/DnRzN0Jx1m — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 26, 2018

Chicago cardio

The Bears have been exhibiting some very solid team celebrations lately and this is another solid effort, at least creatively speaking. However, the execution isn't perfect. It feels a bit rushed and the timing is off. Plus, last week I went in on players that run onto the field to celebrate (non game-breaking) plays that they weren't actively involved in, and the Bears had more than 11 involved in this celebration. That being said, I do appreciate the decision to get a little extra exercise in on the week of Thanksgiving. Gotta earn that second dessert. Grade: C

Bears D getting some conditioning in after the TD 😂 @EJackson_4 @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/DceITNg11q — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 22, 2018

Thielen's FIFA lap

Anyone who has played FIFA has most definitely had their goal-scorer celebrate with this exact same move before. It usually occurs completely by accident, but it's still enjoyable every time. Not as enjoyable as the rigid body dive straight to the turf, but Thielen can save that one for next time. Grade: C

Thielen went for a victory lap after muscling that in 😂 @athielen19 pic.twitter.com/gUAiuQUkMJ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 26, 2018

Bears dance

Would you look at that ... the Bears defense with another group end zone celebration making an appearance. Once again they're including a few extra participants, but we can let this one slide since it came after a massive play late in the game. I like all the moving parts and various roles being handed out here, though No. 44 and No. 22 need to get the hell out of the dance line if they're gonna bring that weak sauce. Grade: B

.@ChicagoBears D dancing away with that Thanksgiving W 🕺 pic.twitter.com/jxzecnlVBG — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 22, 2018

Judon goes long

Running straight off the field and down the tunnel after a sack is a little excessive. Running straight off the field and down the tunnel after three straight sacks ... well, you can pretty much do whatever the hell you want if you record three sacks in a row, to be honest. Grade: B-

When you make three straight sacks, you celebrate like Forrest Gump 💪 🏃 @man_dammn pic.twitter.com/SAnc2oz6TZ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 25, 2018

The Scarn

This is a deep cut by Trey Quinn but it should be appreciated by every Netflix binge watcher on the planet. I'm thinking we should start a petition to get the Redskins team name changed to the Washington Goldenfaces. Grade: B

Straight cash, homie



Ezekiel Elliott has made celebrations with the Salvation Army kettle sort of his thing over the years in Dallas, and it's easy to appreciate that when you consider how much exposure (and extra donations) they bring to the charity. Making a cash donation may not be as great as when Zeke literally donated himself to the bucket, but it was still pretty amusing. Extra points for donating $21 as a nod to his jersey number. Grade: A-

Vikings do the limbo

The Ottawa Redblacks did this one first, but I still appreciate seeing it brought to the NFL and the Vikings did a very good job of executing it. I also love that they let an offensive lineman join the line to show off his stuff. Big men can be flexible too, you know. Grade: A-

Cooper goes full Fultz

Listen, it's been a tough week for Markelle Fultz. Not only has he been relentlessly roasted for his increasingly bizarre free-throw form, but the 76ers are reportedly already willing to part ways with the second-year point guard. Yikes! But at least the No. 1 overall pick has this -- Amari Cooper paying tribute to his juggling free throws with an end zone celebration. Judging by his reactions on social media, Fultz seemed to appreciate the gesture, so he has that going for him! The Cowboys play the Saints on Thursday night -- which you can stream on fuboTV (try for free) -- so here's hoping Elliott and Cooper keep these celebrations up. Grade: A

Amari Cooper is money from the charity stripe 💯 @AmariCooper9 pic.twitter.com/dKbDv1RSJh — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 22, 2018

Lockett's Answer

Unfortunately for Cooper, his Fultz tribute was not the best basketball themed celebration of the weekend. That honor goes to Tyler Lockett, who recreated Allen Iverson's infamous step-over emasculation of Tyronn Lue. The Seahawks have impressed with celebrations all year long, but this might be one of the best. The accuracy here is pretty astounding, start to finish. Those are some gentlemen who have been studying film for this moment, and it was all worth it. What a gem. Grade: A+