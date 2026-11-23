How about a little football to pair with your turkey and stuffing? The NFL is about to embark on its Thanksgiving slate, and this year is particularly jam-packed with action.

It begins on Wednesday night when the Packers and Rams kick off the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game. Then, we have our traditional Thanksgiving triple header, the Black Friday game and the Sunday slate before we wrap things up in Tampa on Monday night. That's five windows of games over a six-day span. If that's not something to be thankful for, I don't know what is.

Of course, with the games kicking off a bit earlier this week, it's even more important to get situated on the betting front. That's especially true given that some of these games that we'll watch over the holiday carry massive stakes. That includes an NFC North matchup on Thanksgiving, with the Chicago Bears currently listed as road favorites over the Detroit Lions.

We'll get into that game and the rest of the slate as we take our first glimpses of the Week 12 odds.

Week 12 early odds

All lines via DraftKings; all games on Sunday unless noted

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Packers at Rams (Wednesday) Rams -3 44.5 Packers +127, Rams -150 Bears at Lions (Thursday) Bears -2.5 55.5 Bears -146, Lions +124 Eagles at Cowboys (Thursday) Cowboys -8.5 47.5 Eagles +309, Cowboys -391 Chiefs at Bills (Thursday) Bills -3 50.5 Chiefs +129, Bills -153 Broncos at Steelers (Friday) Broncos -3 39.5 Broncos -152, Steelers +128 Ravens at Texans Texans -6.5 46.5 Ravens +232, Texans -283 Saints at Bengals Bengals -10.5 51.5 Saints +463, Bengals -629 Falcons at Vikings Vikings -7 42.5 Falcons +269, Vikings -333 Giants at Colts Giants -6.5 41.5 Giants -302, Colts +246 Jets at Dolphins Jets -3.5 41.5 Jets -197, Dolphins +165 Titans at Jaguars Jaguars -14.5 47.5 Titans +720, Jaguars -1124 Patriots at Chargers Chargers -1.5 37.5 Patriots +100, Chargers -119 Seahawks at 49ers 49ers -2.5 46.5 Seahawks +132, 49ers -156 Commanders at Cardinals Commanders -7 41.5 Commanders -352, Cardinals +283 Raiders at Browns Browns -4.5 40.5 Raiders +184, Browns -222 Panthers at Buccaneers (Monday) Buccaneers -3 43.5 Panthers +131, Buccaneers -155

Notable movement, trends

Packers at Rams (Wednesday)

Both of these clubs are coming off of their bye week, so the rest disparity will be the same. Los Angeles opened as a 3.5-point favorite for this Thanksgiving Eve game but have since lost the hook and are laying a field goal. Green Bay and LA are 6-4 ATS this season, but the Rams are 2-3 ATS at SoFi Stadium. The Packers are 3-2 ATS on the road. The total dipped down to 44.5 after opening at 45.5. This season, the Under is 7-3 in Packers games.

Bears at Lions (Thursday)

Chicago opened as a 2.5-point road favorite in Detroit, and that's held coming out of Sunday's action. The Bears are 6-4 ATS this season, which includes a 3-1 ATS record on the road. Specifically, as a road favorite, Chicago is 2-1 ATS. As for the Lions, they're 2-2-1 ATS at Ford Field. They have yet to be a home underdog this season. Points are expected to come in bunches as the total sits at 55.5, which is the largest of the slate. However, the Over is just 3-2 in Lions home games this season.

Eagles at Cowboys (Thursday)

Dallas is coming off a win in which it scored 51 points against the Titans and will now try to inch closer in the NFC East standings when it hosts the Eagles. The Cowboys are an 8.5-point favorite and will look to improve on their 5-6 ATS record on the season. At AT&T Stadium, Dallas is 2-3 ATS. As for the Eagles, they're 2-8 ATS this season, which includes a 0-3 ATS record on the road. Philadelphia is the only team in the NFL without an ATS road victory this season.

Chiefs at Bills (Thursday)

Buffalo opened as a 3-point favorite at home against the Chiefs, and that's held up after both clubs won in Week 11. The Bills are 4-1 ATS at home this season, and their 11.6 average margin of victory is the fourth-highest in the league. The Chiefs haven't been the strongest team to back when they're outside of Arrowhead Stadium, coming into Week 12 with a 2-3 ATS record on the road.

Broncos at Steelers (Friday)

The Broncos opened as a 1.5-point road favorite against Pittsburgh, but that has since jumped up even higher to Denver -3. Faith has been dwindling in the Steelers as they've dropped two straight games coming off of their bye week. At home, Pittsburgh is a perfect 4-0 ATS, which includes a cover in their lone game as a home dog this season. That pristine record will be put to the test, however, as the Broncos are 3-0 ATS this season as a road favorite.

Ravens at Texans

Houston will have the rest advantage in this game after playing last Thursday while Baltimore played on Sunday. That, in part, is why the Texans are laying 6.5 points in this matchup. However, Houston hasn't been a slam dunk at home this season, coming into this game with a 1-4 ATS record. The Ravens are 3-2 ATS on the road. The total for this game has ticked up to 46.5 after opening at 44.5. The Over is 7-4 in Ravens games this season.

Saints at Bengals

Cincinnati is a 10.5-point favorite after this line initially opened at Bengals -10. Of course, this line could fluctuate again depending on how Cincinnati's game against the Commanders on Monday night pans out. That said, Cincinnati is 5-4 ATS this season, which includes a 2-2 ATS record at home. As for the Saints, New Orleans is a perfect 4-0 ATS on the road. They are the only team in the NFL that has yet to record an ATS road loss.

Falcons at Vikings

Minnesota is a touchdown favorite at home over the Falcons. It'll be at a bit of a disadvantage in terms of rest, however. On top of the Vikings coming off of an international game in Mexico City, they'll be hosting an Atlanta team that was on the bye in Week 11. The Vikings are 1-3 ATS at home this season, while the Falcons are 2-2 ATS on the road. With the total sitting at 42.5, it's worth noting the Under is 3-1 in Vikings home games.

Giants at Colts

New York is a 6.5-point road favorite against the Colts in Week 12. Indianapolis will be starting Anthony Richardson for this game after releasing Daniel Jones following their Week 11 loss to the Texans. The Giants covered their lone game as a road favorite this season and are 3-1 ATS on the road overall. The Colts are 2-3 ATS at home, which includes a 2-1 ATS record as a home underdog.

Jets at Dolphins

The Jets picked up the hook after opening as a 3-point favorite. Miami is 2-2 ATS this season as a home underdog, while New York is 3-2-1 ATS on the road. This will mark the first time this season that the Jets are a road favorite.

Titans at Jaguars

Jacksonville is the biggest favorite of Week 12, laying 14.5 points to the Titans at home. The Jaguars are 6-4 ATS on the season overall, which includes a 3-0 ATS record at home. Liam Coen's team is also 2-0 ATS following a loss this season and has an average margin of victory of 32 points in those games. Tennessee is 4-6 ATS this season overall and 3-2 ATS on the road.

Patriots at Chargers

The Chargers opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the Patriots, but this line has since inched toward New England. Now, LA is laying just 1.5 points. Of course, the Patriots will start Tommy DeVito for this game after Drake Maye suffered a fractured fibula in Week 10 prior to the bye. Meanwhile, the Chargers are dealing with questions at quarterback themselves as Justin Herbert is in concussion protocol. If Herbert cannot play, backup DJ Uiagalelei would get the nod. The Patriots are 1-3-1 ATS on the road this season, while the Chargers are 0-5 ATS at home.

Seahawks at 49ers

San Francisco is a slim 2.5-point favorite over the Seahawks, who were on the bye in Week 11. The Niners are 3-2 ATS at Levi's Stadium this season, while Seattle is 2-2 ATS on the road. The total for this game is 46.5, and the Under is 6-4 in Seahawks games this season.

Commanders at Cardinals

This line could see some movement depending on the outcome of Washington's Week 11 game on Monday night. That said, the Commanders are a 7-point favorite on the road against Arizona. Washington is 3-1 ATS on the road this season, but it has yet to be favored on the road. The Cardinals are 0-4 at State Farm Stadium.

Raiders at Browns

Cleveland was on the bye in Week 11, so it'll have a rest advantage over a Raiders team that was just in Denver. The Browns are laying 4.5 points in this AFC matchup and looking to stay perfect at home, where they've covered all four of their games. This season, Las Vegas is 3-3 on the road.

Panthers at Buccaneers (Monday)

The Bucs were a 3.5-point favorite at the open but have dropped the hook. Now, they're merely laying a field goal in what is a pivotal NFC South matchup with the Panthers. Carolina is 3-2 ATS on the road this season, while Tampa Bay is 1-4 ATS at Raymond James Stadium.