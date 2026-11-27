In the wake of a five-game weekday slate is the NFL's version of Thanksgiving leftovers. Many of the top matchups in Week 12 unfolded on the holiday, but there are still a handful of key contests left for Sunday and Monday, including a colossal NFC West clash between the division-leading San Francisco 49ers and contending Seattle Seahawks. This week also delivers bounce-back opportunities for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings, two heavy investors at the trade deadline who suffered disappointing losses a week ago.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place. That way, you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -10, O/U 51.5

"The Bengals are coming off a tough road loss at Washington, while the Saints are playing consecutive road games. The Bengals offense didn't score as it had in Monday's game, but that will change here. Joe Burrow gets back on track. Bengals big." – CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco

How big? 17 points. Prisco has Cincinnati running away with this contest 37-20. See his picks for every other game here.



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints at Bengals (-10) Bengals Bengals Bengals Saints Bengals Saints Saints

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -6.5, O/U 45.5

"The Ravens have now lost six straight, but they've lost the two games in the Jacoby Brissett era by a combined five points despite turning the ball over six times in those contests. If they can just limit the giveaways, I think they might even be able to pull off an upset against a Houston team that hasn't exactly lit the world on fire this year. Either way, I think they can keep it close by throwing on a surprisingly vulnerable Texans pass defense." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin

Dubin still expects the Texans to win straight-up, but a Houston 24-20 win would not cover the touchdown spread. Check out his full slate of head-to-head picks against CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani.



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens at Texans (-6.5) Texans Ravens Ravens Ravens Texans Texans Texans

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Giants -7, O/U 41.5

Every week at SportsLine, Eric Cohen delivers exact score predictions for every matchup. This time around, we can tell you what he foresees for the ATS and total picks in Giants at Colts. These score predictions nail the straight-up winner 63% of the time this season, and Cohen is 31-10 over the last three weeks. You can find his full Week 12 picks here.

Cohen projects the Giants to defeat the Colts, 26-16.

"It would've been a fun storyline to see the Daniel Jones revenge game against the team who drafted him. But Indianapolis is a total disaster and let Jones go for nothing instead of trading him two weeks ago. What a dumpster fire. The Giants keep finding ways to win games and are well on their way to the NFC's #3 seed in the postseason come January. Don't expect much from former first round pick Anthony Richardson in his 2026 starting debut for the Colts." -- Cohen



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants (-6.5) at Colts Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants Giants

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jets -4, O/U 41.5

"The Jets are playing consecutive road games, while the Dolphins are home for the first time in three weeks. The Jets played well in beating the Chargers last week, while Miami lost to the Bills. The Dolphins are limited on offense, but the Jets' defense has struggled. Look for Miami to hang around." – Prisco

Miami quarterback Kyle McCord has not thrown a touchdown pass this season, but that could change against a Jets defense that has been a mess at times. Prisco sees the Dolphins finding the end zone three times in a 23-21 loss, so maybe one of those touchdowns will come through the air. Here are Prisco's picks for every Week 12 game.



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets (-3.5) at Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets Jets Jets Jets Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Vikings -7, O/U 42.5

"We all know that Brian Flores deploys blitzes like no other coordinator in the NFL. While Brock Purdy sliced it up last Sunday in Mexico City, Michael Penix ranks 27th out of 32 quarterbacks in EPA per dropback when blitzed this season, according to TruMedia.

"Meanwhile, the Falcons defense is allowing touchdowns on 67.6% of red zone trips this season, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL. That should result in Cousins having much easier sledding against his former team. This is as ripe a bounce-back spot as you'll find." – CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan

Minnesota took a lopsided loss a week ago but can improve to 2-1 with Cousins on the roster if it rebounds with a victory here. Sullivan says that will come to fruition with the Vikings covering a full touchdown in a 27-17 triumph. Check out Sullivan's complete set of Week 12 picks here.



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Vikings (-7) Vikings Vikings Vikings Falcons Vikings Vikings Vikings

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Jaguars -14, O/U 47

"The Jaguars are coming off a bad showing in the loss to the Giants, while Tennessee gave up 51 to the Cowboys last week. Ouch. The Jaguars scored 40 against them two weeks ago. They won't get that many here, but it will still be ugly as Trevor Lawrence and the passing game get back on track." – Prisco

The Jaguars might need that passing attack to lead the charge if running back Bhayshul Tuten misses the game due to the ankle injury he aggravated in last week's defeat. His potential absence did not stop Prisco from projecting a 33-13 bounce-back win. Check out his full picks card for Week 12 here.



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Jaguars (-14.5) Jaguars Titans Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Titans Titans

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -3.5, O/U 38.5

"This was once scheduled for primetime, but it was moved because both teams have flopped this year. The Patriots will start Tommy DeVito for the injured Drake Maye. That's a problem. The Chargers might not have Justin Herbert (concussion) either, which would put D.J. Uiagalelei in as the starter. He's thrown seven passes in his career. Even so, give me the home team here." – Prisco

This is a "plug your nose and pick the home team" kind of game for Prisco. He sees the Chargers picking up just their second win of the year in a 23-16 result over the Patriots. Here are his other Week 12 picks.



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Chargers (-1.5) Chargers Chargers Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Commanders -7, O/U 40.5

"The Commanders are coming off an impressive home victory Monday night over the Bengals, while the Cardinals got rocked by the Chiefs last week. Arizona has big-time issues and fired the defensive coordinator this week. That defense will struggle to stop Jayden Daniels. The Commanders stay hot." – Prisco

Maybe this is another Antonio Williams game. The rookie wide receiver broke out in last week's "Monday Night Football" win and gets a favorable matchup against that leaky Cardinals defense this time around. Another big day for Williams would help Prisco's 30-19 score projection come to fruition. Check out his other Week 12 picks here.



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders (-7.5) at Cardinals Commanders Commanders Commanders Cardinals Commanders Cardinals Commanders

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -2, O/U 47

"Back in Week 5, a big reason the 49ers won is that Sam Darnold threw two interceptions on a day where Seattle turned the ball over four times. Darnold has been a turnover machine this year, and the Seahawks have a backup QB in Drew Lock who hasn't lost a game all year, but it sounds like Darnold is going to play if he's healthy enough.

"Darnold leads the NFL in interceptions per game among quarterbacks with at least five starts, but Mike Macdonald seems determined to stick with him at any cost, and well, that could be a high cost. If the Seahawks lose, their chances of winning the NFC West will be all but gone. Not to mention, they'll fall behind the winner of the Packers-Rams game in the race for the seventh seed in the NFC." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech

That disaster scenario in which the Seahawks fall further behind pace in their hunt for a return to the Super Bowl will come to fruition, according to Breech. He foresees the 49ers picking up a 27-24 win in another tight contest between division rivals. You can see his full Week 12 picks here.



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at 49ers (-3) 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Seahawks 49ers 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Browns -5, O/U 41

Expect big offensive numbers from Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty and Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. The young playmakers are on SportsLine expert Mike McClure's radar as DFS starters on "Sunday Night Football." McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings, so when he says these players are going to go off, it is best to listen up.

Jeanty is coming off a game in which he recorded his longest reception to date. Fannin averaged 6.3 catches for 94.5 yards over his last four games. And those are not the only reasons why McClure likes them in this spot. You can find his DFS projections for "SNF" at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns (-4.5) at Raiders Browns Raiders Browns Browns Raiders Browns Browns

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -3, O/U 43.5

Before the Panthers and Buccaneers wrap up the five-day Week 12 slate, make sure to check out SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli's pick. This is the exact kind of spot where Fornelli's knowledge shines, because he is 7-1 on his last eight ATS picks in Panthers games. Anyone who tailed him in those games would be up 5.9 units!

Fornelli leans toward the Over, and he strongly backs one side of the spread. You can find his pick at SportsLine.