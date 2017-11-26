NFL Week 12 Fantasy Football live updates, advice: Rankings, inactives, expert picks
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12 is right here
Week 12 of the 2017 NFL season is here -- and we are tracking all the key injury news and roster moves for Sunday's 12 games.
Below we'll have live highlights, scores, picks, and more as the NFL action unfolds Sunday.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
Here's the schedule, which includes seven games kicking off at 1 p.m. ET:
Schedule
Sunday
Bils at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Panthers at Jets, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Dolphins at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Titans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox (GameTracker)
Broncos at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Jaguars at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Saints at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS (GameTracker)
Packers at Steelers, 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC (GameTracker)
-
Giants' Jenkins may have ankle surgery
Jenkins has been dealing with an ankle injury over the last two months and could be shut d...
-
Gruden talking to Volunteers about job
According to sources, the Vols are dangling a $10M annual contract to get Gruden to leave the...
-
Revis playing for Chiefs for free
The Chiefs get a six-week look at Revis while the corner could cash in with postseason bon...
-
NFL odds, picks Week 12: Back Seahawks
Our computer model simulated every Week 12 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
-
Findings of Wilson probes coming Monday
The Seahawks could face sanctions for their QB skirting the NFL's concussion protocol
-
Report: Giants' Apple almost walked out
After heavy criticism from coaches and teammates, the former first-rounder almost left the...
Add a Comment