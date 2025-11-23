This was a close game, but don't let the scoreboard fool you, it was a concerning loss for the Bills, because it essentially exposed everything that's wrong with their team. The offensive line got bulled by a Texans pass-rush that sacked Josh Allen eight times, which is the most sacks he's ever taken in a game in his entire career. With Allen under constant pressure, the Bills offense fell apart and not even a 100-yard game from James Cook could save the day. The Bills should also be concerned that their defense couldn't clamp down on a Texans offense that was being run by a backup quarterback. And this team also needs to figure out how to win on the road. The Bills have lost three of their last four road games, which isn't a good sign considering they'll be playing on the road if they make the postseason as a wild card team. The bottom line though is that this team goes as Allen goes and the Bills are now 0-4 on the season when they score 20 points or less. If they run into a tough defense in the playoffs, they could be staring at an early exit