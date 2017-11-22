NFL Week 12: How to watch, live stream the Bills and Chiefs on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Bills and Chiefs on CBS All Access

Some fans might call this the Battle of the Checkdown Quarterbacks -- if last week didn't go the way that it did for the Bills. As it turns out, Tyrod Taylor was not the source of the Bills' problems, but Nate Peterman quickly became one of them, throwing five interceptions in his first half as an NFL quarterback. Sean McDermott very quickly backtracked on his choice to start Peterman, bringing Taylor in for the second half and announcing Taylor as Sunday's starter on Wednesday.

The Chiefs have problems of their own. Alex Smith and Kareem Hunt were held in check against the New York Giants, and the Giants ultimately won 12-9 in overtime. A stingy defense couldn't overcome the lack of offense, and the Chiefs hit a speed bump in their quest for AFC supremacy. Obviously one game doesn't make or break a season, and the AFC West is pretty well in check, but to have hopes of beating teams like the Steelers, Patriots or even Jaguars in the postseason, they'll have to figure out how to keep pressure off of Alex Smith.

Bills vs. Chiefs start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26



Time: 1 p.m. ET



Location: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri



Channel: CBS (check local listings)



Stream: CBS All Access



Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel, Trent Green



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.