NFL Week 12: How to watch, live stream the Browns and Bengals on CBS All Access

How to get CBS All Access

Browns and Bengals on CBS All Access

There's no two ways about it, the Browns are bad this year. Just horrible, and even in games where it feels like they have a chance, there's always an impending sense of doom. Which in a weird way makes this the perfect game for them to win. Never mind divisions or playing with heart, the Bengals just find ways to make games inexplicably difficult. One week it might be penalties, the next it could be injuries, the one after it could be special teams. They just find ways to make life hard for themselves.

The Browns have, for the past two weeks, played better. Not well, but better. They gave the Lions a run for a half and they competed against a very good Jaguars team. With the 4-6 Bengals' offense struggling and the Browns' defense having the talent that it has, it feels like a trap game. But, given how hard it is to go 0-16, every team that plays the Browns will have to deal with that trap game shadow from here on out. The Bengals won't overlook the Browns, but the Browns will be preparing for every week like it's their last from here on out, so they can throw out the playbook and go nuts for the rest of the season.

Browns vs. Bengals start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26



Sunday, Nov. 26 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio



Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton



