NFL Week 12: How to watch, live stream the Saints and Rams on CBS All Access

Saints and Rams on CBS All Access

The Saints are coming off of a miracle win against the Redskins, and for the second week in a row the Rams are featured in the biggest match-up of the week. The Rams were throttled by an immensely talented Vikings defense, and lost not only the game but their best receiver Robert Woods. However, Jared Goff has other weapons, and after a big week from Samaje Perine against the Saints, expect to see a lot of Todd Gurley against the struggling Saints run defense. The Rams' defense will look to slow down a Saints' offense that has been steady, but explosive when necessary. Alvin Kamara is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL right now, and Mark Ingram is a perfect complement.

The Saints' defense is beat up but returning some key pieces. Marshon Lattimore expects to play after leaving last week's game with a turned ankle, and Kenny Vaccaro also expects to come back after missing two weeks. Alex Okafor, however, is out for the season, and his presence opposite Cameron Jordan will be missed for the Saints. This game could have a lot of points, and ramifications on the NFC playoff picture. It's undoubtedly one of the best match-ups we have this week, and it's a huge game for two over-performing teams.

Saints vs. Rams start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26



Sunday, Nov. 26 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET



4:25 p.m. ET Location: The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California



The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo



