This Sunday in the NFL, Kirk Cousins will look to get his Minnesota Vikings back on track when his former team in the Atlanta Falcons come to town, the Baltimore Ravens face off against the surging Houston Texans, and Sam Darnold makes his return to the lineup for the Seattle Seahawks as they take on Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers. We've been watching football since Wednesday, and we have 10 more games to enjoy today!

As is the case every week, there are some notable names dealing with injury. Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins is questionable to play with a hamstring injury, as is Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten with foot and ankle issues. Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston is another player questionable to suit up for the Sunday night showdown vs. Fernando Mendoza's Las Vegas Raiders, as he missed practice all week with a quad injury.

Below, we will list all of the inactives for the 20 teams set to play this Sunday. Follow along in the live blog below for more injury updates as the day progresses.