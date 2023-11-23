There's nothing that goes together quite as nice as Thanksgiving and football, right? Something about eating your weight in turkey and then sitting back and watching a triple-header of NFL action unfold is as close to perfect as you can get. We are inching closer to kickoff in that trio of games while the rest of the teams in the league are hitting the practice field to gear up for the rest of the slate. Of course, as is the case every week, injuries are a pivotal storyline and Week 12 is no exception.

Here's a look at the NFL injury report as we begin to find out who might be active for Week 12, and who might be out. Included are the final injury reports for the three Thanksgiving games.

Packers at Lions (-7.5)

The Packers have ruled out running back Aaron Jones after he was unable to practice this week due to a knee injury. With Jones out, that would mean a bigger workload for AJ Dillon, but the back is questionable due to a groin injury, and was limited all week at practice. On a more positive note, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell was a full participant during Wednesday's walkthrough practice but is still listed as questionable.

Jackson is the lone Lions player on the final injury report and will miss this Thanksgiving game due to a wrist injury that kept him out of practice this week.

Commanders at Cowboys (-13.5)

Gibson was limited throughout the week of practice and now has his status up in the air due to a toe injury. Meanwhile, the Commanders did not practice Wednesday but did list Hudson as a limited participant in their estimation after missing Tuesday's session due to a back injury.

After being limited in practice Monday, CeeDee Lamb returned as a full participant for the rest of the week and carries no game designation for Thursday's matchup after dealing with an ankle injury. CBS Sports lead sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson previously reported that Lamb was expected to give it a go. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard could get even more touches with Dowdle questionable, but Dowdle did return to practice Wednesday on a limited basis.

49ers (-7) at Seahawks

While the 49ers are listing four players as questionable, there seems to be varying degrees of their statuses. Beal and Womack practiced fully Wednesday while Banks was limited during the session and Burford didn't participate at all.

While Seattle is officially listing Geno Smith as questionable, the quarterback was a full participant in practice Wednesday, which indicates he's in position to start Thursday vs. San Francisco. While Smith's prospects of playing look positive, Walker did not practice at all this week, so it seems unlikely he will suit up, giving the bulk of the carries to rookie Zach Charbonnet.

Dolphins (-9.5) at Jets

Dolphins: TBA

Jets: TBA

Miami got positive news throughout its injury report Wednesday as it gears up for Friday's matchup in New York. While this session was merely a walkthrough, offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) were both upgraded to limited participants after missing Tuesday. Running back De'Von Achane (knee) was also limited for the second day in a row.

The Jets held out running back Michael Carter II for the second day in a row due to a hamstring injury but did see offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (ankle, knee) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (hip) return on a limited basis.

Saints (-1) at Falcons

Saints: TBA

Falcons: TBA

New Orleans held out three players from the opening practice of the week due to injury: cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle), interior lineman James Hurst (illness), and running back Kendre Miller (ankle). Tight end Jimmy Graham and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk were given rest days. Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad) was limited.

Atlanta comes out of the bye with kicker Younghoe Koo (back) as the lone player missing from practice due to injury reasons. Wideout Mack Hollins (ankle), defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle), quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) were limited.

Steelers (-1) at Bengals

Steelers: TBA

Bengals: TBA

Pittsburgh gave rest days to corner Patrick Peterson, corner Levi Wallace, guard Isaac Seumalo, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward, but were also without wideout George Pickens (shin) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) due to injury. Cornerback James Pierre (shoulder), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) were limited.

Cincinnati was without Tee Higgins (hamstring), defensive tackle D.J. Reader (illness), and corner Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) to begin the week of practice. Linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (knee), defensive end Sam Hubbard (ankle), and receiver Andrei Iosivas (knee) were limited.

Jaguars (-1.5) at Texans

Jaguars: TBA

Texans: TBA

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) was the only player missing from Jacksonville's first practice of the week. Receiver Zay Jones (knee) and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) were limited.

Houston was missing six players due to injury from Wednesday's practice: defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (knee), wide receiver Noah Brown (knee), linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring, hand), quarterback Case Keenum (calf), offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), and safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring). Defensive end Dylan Horton also took an indefinite leave from the team due to a personal health issue.

Buccaneers at Colts (-2.5)

Buccaneers: TBA

Colts: TBA

The Bucs began the week of practice -- which was a walkthrough -- without linebacker Lavonte David (groin), cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle, foot), and linebacker Devin White (foot). Cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), receiver Chris Godwin (knee, elbow), and center Robert Hainsey (knee) were all listed as limited participants.

The Colts come out of the bye week with three players absent from practice: cornerback JuJu Brents (quad), tight end Drew Ogletree (foot), and linebacker Grant Stuard (illness). Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and safety Rodney Thomas II (knee) were limited.

Patriots (-3) at Giants

Patriots: TBA

Colts: TBA

New England had perfect attendance at practice Wednesday but did list eight players as limited: defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle), cornerback Myles Bryant (chest), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), special teamer Matthew Slater (ankle), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder).

The Giants gave running back Saquon Barkley a rest day but otherwise were without four other players due to injury: defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (hamstring), offensive lineman Evan Neal (ankle), linebacker Bobby Okereke (hip, rib), and receiver Darius Slayton (neck). Running back Eric Gray (ankle), defensive back Adoree' Jackson (concussion), offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee), receiver Sterling Shepard (hip), and offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (knee) were limited.

Panthers at Titans (-3.5)

Panthers: TBA

Titans: TBA

Tight end Hayden Hurst was the only Panthers player missing from practice due to an injury. The team did give tackle Taylor Moton and wideout Adam Thielen rest days, however. Safeties Jeremy Chinn (quad) and Sam Franklin (quad) were both limited as were outside linebacker Marquis Haynes (back), cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion), cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring), and outside linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder).

Receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), safety Terrell Edmunds (shoulder), and linebacker Luke Gifford (shin) did not practice for the Titans on Wednesday. Tennessee limited defensive lineman Denico Autry (rest), running back Derrick Henry (ankle), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest), and safety K'Von Wallace (concussion, neck).

Rams at Cardinals (-1)

Rams: TBA

Cardinals: TBA

Cooper Kupp did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 11. He was joined on the sideline by tackle Rob Havenstein (rest), safety Quentin Lake (hamstring), defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (knee) and center Coleman Shelton (ankle). Guard Kevin Doston (shoulder), cornerback Cobie Durant (shoulder), receiver Puka Nacua (shoulder), and receiver Ben Skowronek (hip) were limited.

The Cardinals held out four players to begin the week: safety Joey Blount (knee), corner Antonio Hamilton (groin), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (knee) and receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder). Meanwhile, receiver Marquise Brown (heel), running back Emari Demercado (toe), defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder) and receiver Zach Pascal (hamstring) were limited.

Browns at Broncos (-1.5)

Browns: TBA

Broncos: TBA

Cleveland held out safety safety Grant Delpit (thigh), receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion), safety Juan Thornhill (calf), linebacker Anthony Walker (hamstring), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) due to injury Wednesday. Cornerback Mike Ford (thumb, ribs), tackle Dawand Jones (knee), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (knee), cornerback Greg Newsome II (calf), defensive end Obo Okoronkwo (groin), and guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) were limited.

Denver was missing just safety P.J. Locke (ankle) from Wednesday's practice. Linebacker Josey Jewell (back), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee), and running back Samaje Perine (knee) were each limited.

Chiefs (-9) at Raiders

Chiefs: TBA

Raiders: TBA

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the lone player on the Chiefs missing from Wednesday's practice as he is dealing with a thumb injury. Running back Jerick Mckinnon (groin) was limited.

Maxx Crosby was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury. He was the lone player missing from the session while safety Marcus Epps (neck), cornerback Jack Jones (knee, hip), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), safety Tre'von Moehrig (back) and linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) were limited.

Bills at Eagles (-3)

Bills: TBA

Eagles: TBA

The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday, so the team's opening practice report is an estimation. That said, the team listed corners Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson as non-participants due to concussions along with safety Taylor Rapp, who is dealing with a neck injury. Safety Micah Hyde (neck, stinger) and defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder) were limited.

Philadelphia also held a walkthrough, so the initial practice report is an estimation as well. With that in mind, it listed defensive end Derek Barnett (personal), tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle), safety Justin Evans (knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (concussion) as DNPs. Receivers A.J. Brown (thigh) and Julio Jones (knee) were limited along with running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) and receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring).

Ravens (-3.5) at Chargers

Ravens: TBA

Chargers: TBA

Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman was listed as limited Wednesday after suffering a foot injury in practice, but head coach John Harbaugh indicated that it was not a serious issue. Fellow receivers Devin Duvernay (knee) and Zay Flowers (hip) were also limited along with corner Marlon Humphrey (calf), linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion), and tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee). Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) and corner Arthur Maulet (illness) did not practice.

The Chargers held out tight end Nick Vannett from Wednesday's practice due to a concussion. Receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder), tight end Gerald Everett (chest), receiver Jalen Guyton (groin), and safety JT Woods were limited.

Bears at Vikings (-3.5) (Monday)