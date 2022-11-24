Week 12 in the NFL gets started with a Thanksgiving tripleheader on Thursday for us to enjoy alongside some turkey. Buffalo and Detroit will get us started, the Cowboys and Giants will square off for the middle game and Patriots-Vikings will wrap up the holiday in prime time.

Of course, with a new week of games comes a new collection of injuries that we need to follow. With those teams finishing up the short week of practice, they've released their final injury reports and rolled out game statuses for Week 12. Meanwhile, the rest of the league has hit the field for the first time on Wednesday and have given their initial injury reports for the week. Below, you'll be able to find each of those reports and a breakdown of some of the biggest injuries.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Bills (-9.5) at Lions, Thursday

The Bills will be without Edmunds and Rousseau on a short week, as neither starter practiced all week. Josh Allen (elbow) was limited, but wasn't given an injury designation (he's played every offensive snap the past two weeks). Allen actually was seen without the elbow sleeve this week.

Epenesa was doubtful and Morse was questionable, but they were both inactive for the game. Start cornerback Tre'Davious White is playing in his first game this year.

The Lions will have five starters out for Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown with the Bills as both starting guards -- Brown and Jackson -- won't be available. D.J. Chark was limited most of the week with an ankle injury, but had no game designation. Reynolds was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he's active for Thursday.

Giants at Cowboys (-10), Thursday

The Giants are fighting the injury bug heading into Thursday's showdown with the Cowboys, as Neal will miss his fourth straight game with the knee injury. Phillips is going to be a game-time decision, so the Giants will have some shuffling to do at right tackle. Nick Gates will start at center with Feliciano out and Jack Anderson is slated to get the start at left guard. The Giants are down three starters on the offensive line (and Thomas is questionable to boot). They are also down their top two cornerbacks in Jackson and Moreau.

An illness has affected the Cowboys' defensive line, having two players doubtful and four others questionable. Parsons was limited in practice on a short week with various injuries. Parsons said he's "good to go" Wednesday and will play Thursday. He had ankle soreness his week, but he'll reportedly be good to do, per ESPN.

Patriots at Vikings (-2.5), Thursday

Wynn didn't practice Wednesday with the foot injury, so the short week will cause him to miss this one. Yodny Cajuste is expected to start in Wynn's place. If Andrews can't go, Kody Russey is listed as the backup center on the depth chart.

Darrisaw didn't clear concussion protocol on a short week, so he's out for the Vikings. Blake Brandel allowed two sacks and four pressures filling in for Darrisaw last week -- and he's expected to get the start again. Tomlinson was limited in practice all week, but he's expected to be back for the first time since Week 8.

Buccaneers at Browns

Tampa Bay was without nose tackle Vita Vea (foot) and wideout Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) to open up the week of practice. Elsewhere on the roster, running back Leonard Fournette (hip) and guard Luke Goedeke (foot) were limited.

The Browns gave a number of players rest days. Outside of those players, safety D'Anthony Bell (concussion), guard Joel Bitonio (illness), offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (illness), safety Ronnie Harrison (illness), corner Greg Newsome (concussion), and tight end David Njoku (ankle, knee) were all sidelined. Guard Wyatt Teller (calf), tackle Jedrick Willis (knee) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (concussion) were all limited.

Bengals at Titans

Joe Mixon did not participate in due to a concussion. Joining him on the sidelines was defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness), defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) and offensive tackle La'el Collins (rest). Meanwhile, six Bengals were limited: linebacker Joe Bachie (knee), wideout Ja'Marr Chase (hip), running back Chris Evans (knee), defensive back Daxton Hill (shoulder), defensive tackle D.J. Reader (ankle), and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf).

The Titans were without defensive end Denico Autry (knee), kicker Randy Bullock (right calf), and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamtring) at practice on Wednesday. Running back Derrick Henry was also missing from practice, but the team noted it was not injury related. Center Ben Jones (concussion) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (ankle) were both limited.

Texans at Dolphins

Houston was missing rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr due to a hamstring injury on Wednesday. Outside of Stingley, the Texans are pretty healthy entering Week 12 as long snapper Jon Weeks as the only other absentee, but it was for non-injury reasons.

Miami opened up the week without punter Thomas Morstead (illness) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee). Linebacker Melvin Ingram was also missing from practice, but he was simply given a veteran rest day. Meanwhile, tackle Terron Armstead (toe), linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), tight end Tanner Conner (knee, back), corner Keion Crossen (shoulder) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) were all limited.

Bears at Jets

Justin Fields was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, but Chicago conducted a walk-through so this was merely an estimation. Still, that's an encouraging sign that he'd at least be out there as he deals with a left shoulder injury. Elsewhere on the roster, defensive backs Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and Kyler Gordon (concussion) did not practice along with linebacker Sterling Weatherford (concussion).

The big story with the Jets currently is the benching of Zach Wilson. However, at practice, the team did see the return of offensive tackle George Fant as New York opened up his 21-day practice window after being placed on IR on Sept. 27. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankis (elbow) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (calf) did not practicipate, while tackel Duane Browns (shoulder), corner Ahmad Gardner (calf), guard Nate Herbig (shin) and linebacker Quincy Williams (ankle) were all limited.

Falcons at Commanders

Atlanta had perfect attendance at practice on Wednesday, but did list five players as limited participants: tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), running back Caleb Huntley (ankle), linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (arm), offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) and defensvie tackle Jalen Dalton (toe)

In Washington, the Commanders held out linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), defensive end James Smith-Williams (illness) and corner Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) due to injury. Meanwhile, defensive end Chase Young (knee), tight end Logan Thomas (rib), wideout Dax Milne (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and center Tyler Larsen (shoulder) were all limited.

Broncos at Panthers

The Broncos were missing five players at practice: receiver K.J. Hamler (hamstring), defensive tackle Jonathan Harris (knee), receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle), defensive end Jake Martin (knee) and safety K'Waun Williams (wrist, elbow, knee). Justin Simmons (knee) and Latavius Murray (wrist) headlined the group of limited players.

Carolina was without eight men on Wednesday, which included three players dealing with an illness. Wideout Shi Smith, guard Cameron Erving, and tackle Larnel Coleman were sidelined with what the team described as an illness. Safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle), defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (calf), tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck), and linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle) were all held out due to injury. Running back D'Onta Foreman was given a rest day. Wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. (shoulder), quarterback P.J. Walker (ankle), and safety Justin Burris (concussion) were limited.

Ravens at Jaguars

Baltimore held out quarterback Lamar Jackson from practice due to a hip injury. However, John Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson will play Sunday in Jacksonville, so this seems to be more of a maintenance day than anything significant. Meanwhile, guard Kevin Zeitler (illness), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), and corner Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) also did not practice due to injury. Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) was limited.

The Jaguars had no injuries to report.

Chargers at Cardinals

Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin) and wideout Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday for the Chargers. Tight end Gerald Everett (groin) and punter J.K. Scott (right quad) were limited).

Arizona held a walk-through on Wednesday, so this initial injury report is an estimation. That said, quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) was listed as full participant. Wideout Greg Dortch (thumb), tight end Zach Ertz (knee), offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (back), wideout Rondale Moore (groin), corner Byron Murphy Jr. (back), and safety Charles Washington (chest) all did not practice. Offensive lineman Max Garcia (shoulder), defensive lineman Trysten Hill (foot), and quarterback Colts McCoy (right elbow) were limited.

Raiders at Seahawks

The Raiders conducted a walk-through on Wednesday so the practice report is an estimation. Linebacker Luke Masterson was limited with a rib injury, as was tackle Kolton Miller, who missed last week's game.

Coming off the bye, Seattle had just two players listed has non-participants on Wednesday: receiver Dee Eskridge (hand) and defensive end L.J. Collier (illness).

Rams at Chiefs

Sean McVay already ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion protocol) for Week 12. With John Wolford -- who was limited on Wednesday -- dealing with a neck injury, Bryce Perkins could be in line to start on Sunday in Kansas City. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) did not practice and wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) was limited.

The Chiefs were without guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) in practice on Wednesday. Safety Juan Thornhill (calf) was limited while receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) was listed as full participant.

Saints at 49ers

Defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), linebacker Peter Werner (ankle), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring) were missing from Saints practice to begin the week. Meanwhile, eight players were listed as limited participants: defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), tackle James Hurst (concussion), defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), corner Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest, knee), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle).

The 49ers were without defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) to begin the week of practice. Tackle Trent Williams was also missing from the session, but it was not injury related. Defensive end Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) and receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) were limited.

Packers at Eagles

Green Bay officially listed Aaron Rodgers as a limited participant in practice due to a right thumb injury. The quarterback told reporters on Wednesday that he is specifically dealing with a broken thumb that dates back all the way to Week 5. Rodgers added that he plans to play the rest of the season through the injury. Meanwhile, tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) did not practice, nor did linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), safety Tariq Carpenter (illness), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), safety Rudy Ford (illness), tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee), and tackle Rasheed Walker (ilnness). Wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (shin, glute) were limited.

Philadelphia listed only cornerback Josh Jobe on its opening injury report. He was limited due to a hamstring injury.