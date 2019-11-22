NFL Week 12 injuries: JuJu Smith-Schuster out, Mitchell Trubisky good to go and more
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 12
We have now reached Week 12 of the 2019 season, and wins are starting to become more important as we inch closer to the postseason. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans kicked things off on Thursday night, as Deshaun Watson and and Texans retook first place in the AFC South with a 20-17 win.
We now turn our attention to the rest of the games this weekend, as teams finalize their injury reports on Friday. We're getting a better idea of who will be able to suit up on Sunday, but there will be a few big names out that are worth noting.
Below is our complete rundown of the most newsworthy names on this week's final injury report, which we'll update leading into Week 12:
Dolphins at Browns (-10.5)
- Dolphins: CB Ken Webster (ankle) DOUBTFUL; DE Taco Charlton (elbow) QUESTIONABLE
- Browns: DE Olivier Vernon (knee), TE David Njoku (wrist), DB Eric Murray (knee) OUT; LB Joe Schobert (groin) QUESTIONABLE
The Dolphins secondary took a hit on Wednesday as the team placed safety Reshad Jones (chest, ankle) and corner Bobby McCain (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending their seasons. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was back on the injury report with right shoulder and right forearm injuries, but will start after being a full participant in practice on Friday.
Vernon not playing this Sunday is a big deal for Cleveland's defensive front, as Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi are both suspended due to their actions in the brawl against the Steelers last week. Njoku practiced this week for the first time after injuring his wrist in the second game of the season, but he's not yet ready to take the field again.
Broncos at Bills (-3.5)
- Broncos: TBA
- Bills: DB Siran Neal (concussion), OT Ty Nsekhe (ankle) OUT
The Bills had a number of players on the initial injury report this week, but only two players will not play vs. the Broncos. Defensive end Jerry Hughes (groin) managed a full practice on Friday after sitting on Wednesday and Thursday, and he's good to go.
Steelers at Bengals (+6.5)
- Steelers: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), RB James Conner (shoulder) OUT; CB Artie Burns (knee) DOUBTFUL
- Bengals: WR A.J. Green (ankle), TE Drew Sample (ankle) OUT; WR Stanley Morgan (illness), WR Auden Tate (concussion) QUESTIONABLE
While the Steelers being without Smith-Schuster and Conner is no surprise, they will have wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was a full participant all week after suffering a concussion against the Browns. Burns was listed as a limited participant in practice this week, and is doubtful to play.
For the Bengals, Green continues to be sidelined in practice due to his ankle injury. They may be thin at wideout again, as Morgan did not practice at all week due to an illness. Tate did return to practice in a limited capacity on Friday, but his status for Sunday is still up in the air.
Giants at Bears (-6)
- Giants: TBA
- Bears: TE Adam Shaheen (foot), LB Danny Trevathan (elbow) OUT; LB Isaiah Irving (quad) QUESTIONABLE
With both Engram and Ellison out, Scott Simonson and Kaden Smith will take over at tight end this Sunday. Receiver Sterling Shepard is good to go after a week of full practices.
After exiting in the final minutes of Sunday's loss to the Rams with a hip injury, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was listed as a full participant in practice all week. Chicago will be thin at linebacker, as Trevathan is out and Irving is questionable.
Raiders at Jets (+3)
- Raiders: TBA
- Jets: TBA
Analysis to come.
Panthers at Saints (-9.5)
- Panthers: CB Ross Cockrell (quad), OT Dennis Daley (groin), OT Greg Little (knee) QUESTIONABLE
- Saints: TBA
The Panthers allowed quarterback Kyle Allen to be sacked five times last week and they may be without a couple of offensive linemen on Sunday. Daley is dealing with a groin issue while Little has a knee injury. Both were full participants in practice on Friday, but they will need to test their abilities in pregame warmups before they make a decision.
Buccaneers at Falcons (-3.5)
- Buccaneers: TBA
- Falcons: TBA
Analysis to come.
Lions at Redskins (+3.5)
- Lions: TBA
- Redskins: TBA
Analysis to come.
Seahawks at Eagles (-1)
- Seahawks: TBA
- Eagles: TBA
Analysis to come.
Jaguars at Titans (-3.5)
- Jaguars: TE Seth DeValve (oblique) OUT
- Titans: TE Delanie Walker (ankle), OG Kevin Pamphile (knee) DOUBTFUL
Wide receivers D.J. Chark and Chris Conley were limited on Wednesday due to hamstring injuries and defensive end Calais Campbell was also limited with a back injury. It appears that all three will be ready to go for Sunday's big matchup, as DeValve is the only player who received a final injury designation.
The Titans were hopeful that Walker would be able to go on Sunday after the team was off last week, but he is doubtful. Backup tight end Anthony Firkser caught three passes for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs in Week 10.
Cowboys at Patriots (-6.5)
- Cowboys: TBA
- Patriots: TBA
Vander Esch won't suit up on Sunday, as his neck injury flared up. Head coach Jason Garrett says that the Cowboys don't believe it's a career-threatening issue, but they will monitor it closely each week.
Packers at 49ers (-3)
- Packers: TBA
- 49ers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Ravens at Rams (+3)
- Ravens: TBA
- Rams: TBA
Analysis to come.
